14 Rude Customers From Hell Who Should Have Their Shopping And Dining Privileges Revoked For LIFE

1. This customer, who was totally inconsiderate and clogged the toilet at a retail store, leaving it all behind for someone else to clean up:

2. These customers, who made a total mess outside of Target dressing rooms and didn't give a damn that the employees would have to reorganize it all:

3. This customer, who cruelly attempted to pay for something with a FAKE $100 bill (like, did they think they'd get away with this???):

4. This customer, who just left raw chicken on a random shelf in a grocery store (most likely stinking up and ruining the whole dang aisle):

5. These customers, who were suuuuuper disrespectful, and blocked a handicapped parking spot with a shit-ton of shopping carts:

6. This customer, who tested out spray paint ON THE FLOOR of a store, totally disregarding the rules:

7. This customer, who gruesomely took a container of milk from a grocery store fridge and put it in a freezer (ruining it for future customers):

8. This customer, who shifted through a bunch of cheeses (in front of a grocery store dairy manager) and left one hell of a disgusting mess:

9. This customer, who had the audacity to park their car over, like, three different spots (who do they think they are?!):

10. This customer, who felt entitled enough to test shaving gel in a store, and leave the splattered mess all over the shelf:

11. These customers, who tried on a bunch of shoes and didn't even THINK to place them back in their boxes (most likely making employees suffer a big time-suck during their shifts):

12. These customers, who totally disrespected the restaurant they dined at and refused to throw their sloppy leftovers in the trash:

13. This customer, who left a disgusting half-eaten cookie on the floor of an IKEA??? Like, WTF?:

14. And this customer, who should NEVER step foot in a store again because they were just walking around, eating chicken wings, and dumping them on the floor:

