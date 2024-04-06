14 Popular Chain Restaurant Onion Rings Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Whether it's donuts, bagels, or onion rings, Americans sure love their O-shaped foods. Among them, onion rings take the crown for the most-loved appetizer staple, right alongside french fries or wings. The crispy delicacy consists of onion slices dipped in batter or coated in breadcrumbs, deep-fried to golden-brown perfection. Sounds simple, right? To many, it's a food that's difficult to get just right.

If you're craving delectably fried onion rings, you may think to head to your local fast food joint. While chains such as Sonic and Whataburger are famous for having the tastiest offerings, the search for the ultimate rings extends beyond the drive-thru. Many diners and fast-casual restaurants boast delicious batches that rival the best of the best. But with seemingly every restaurant serving onion rings, who actually does it well?

To save you some time, we scoured countless customer reviews online to rank popular chain restaurants on the quality, freshness, and presentation of their onion rings. For more details on our process, check out our methodology section at the end of the article.

14. Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday has stumbled on hard times as of late, having closed roughly half of its locations in the last few years. The casual dining chain's menu features burgers, steak, seafood, a full salad bar, pasta, and more. If you're wondering whether it's still worth a trip, don't go for the onion rings. Listed as an appetizer, the onion rings come with a side of ranch dressing. Customers have overwhelmingly negative feedback, consistently describing them as borderline inedible. According to one Yelp review, "the onion rings were so dry and overcooked I could only eat one." Another diner said there was too much breading, which contributed to the rings' overall dryness.

Customers also have complaints about the hardness. One reviewer wrote, "I grabbed the fork and hit a ring and I thought I heard a clang. Oh my, hard as a rock. I barely could bite one and gave up." This certainly isn't what you want to discover when sinking your teeth into an onion ring, or anything else, for that matter. For these reasons, Ruby Tuesday's onion rings have earned their spot as the worst on this list.

13. Denny's

Since its humble beginnings in the '50s as a donut shop, today Denny's is known for breakfast fare such as its popular Grand Slam. The diner serves Beer-Battered Onion Rings as part of its lunch and dinner classics. They're available as a side or in the Classic Sampler with Buffalo wings, fries, and mozzarella sticks.

Unfortunately, Denny's onion rings tend to garner low reviews from customers. Overall, the diner seems to suffer from poor quality control. One person took to Yelp to explain that neither the onion rings nor french fries were cooked correctly. Another customer said that they received soggy onion rings, raising questions about the freshness of the food. Anyone knows that onion rings are at their peak deliciousness the minute they come out of the deep fryer.

That isn't all. According to a regular customer at the chain, "I had ordered onion rings one night and I got a block of it ... literally a BLOCK of onion rings." Onion rings (plural) are supposed to be easy-to-eat finger food, but apparently not at Denny's. It might be best to stick to breakfast.

12. Applebee's

Applebee's remains a popular choice for family dinners or after-work get-togethers. But before you order apps for the table, be aware that the restaurant chain's onion rings leave much to be desired. The dish suffers from serious quality problems, according to past customers. One reviewer said they received soggy onion rings, while another complained about greasiness. For some, the appetizer was inedible. "The onion rings weren't extra crunchy, they were burnt," wrote a diner on Yelp. While some customers were satisfied with their orders, others described the rings as dry, cold, and lacking flavor, with the accompanying honey BBQ sauce being overly sweet.

You might also get more than you bargained for if you order the onion rings. One customer found fried shrimp mixed in with their batch. If this weren't bad enough, they went on to say that the onion rings mostly consisted of fried breading. Onion rings without the onions 一 this just doesn't make sense.

11. TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is well-loved for its lively atmosphere and extensive menu of comfort food and cocktails. But if you're planning to visit, you may want to think twice before ordering the onion rings. Available in small and large formats, the side comes with BBQ ranch dipping sauce. According to one customer review, the deep-fried rings were greasy and cooked past the point of crispiness. Another diner had a similar experience, writing, "The onion rings were tough as leather and difficult to chew." While opinions can differ on what makes the perfect onion ring, no one wants to bite into something with the consistency of a shoe or baseball glove.

Not all is bad 一 some customers said the onion rings were the best part of their meal. However, too many others had problems with the rings being either too soggy or hard. One reviewer wrote they were hard "to the point where you could literally break a tooth." Unless you fancy a trip to the dentist, it might be best to skip the rings for now.

10. IHOP

Another popular restaurant chain with very mixed reviews is IHOP. Yes, the International House of Pancakes serves more than just fluffy stacks and omelets. You can add a side of onion rings to your meal, but should you? Customer reviews agree that the rings are lacking in flavor and presentation. "These were the saddest onion rings I had ever seen," wrote one dissatisfied diner. "No flavor, undercooked, and completely mushy. I felt wronged by what the cook had done to these potentially delicious, golden rings of goodness."

One customer regretted eating their onion rings, writing on Yelp, "my mouth was coated in a terrible film of grease that tasted like chemicals." They added that the taste stuck with them after the meal. Another diner agreed that they tasted bad and also complained about their chewy texture. More positive reviews found no problem with the rings but rarely had much praise to give. You'd be better off with a side of eggs or toast instead.

9. Smashburger

As its name suggests, Smashburger's claim to fame is its perfectly smashed beef patties. But how do its sides stack up? According to past customers, the chain's onion rings are far from perfect. Several complaints focus on the small portion size and greasiness. There also seems to be a serious salt problem. "I couldn't eat half of it. By the time I took a sip of my soda I felt that even THAT was salty," one customer wrote in a review. Another diner detected a strange taste in the batter, possibly from too much baking powder or soda, and mentioned feeling unusually thirsty afterward. Others weren't as bothered by the saltiness.

Some customers reported receiving overcooked rings that were brown and hard instead of golden. Others, however, really enjoyed the chain's rings. According to one customer review, "The onion rings were excellent, small light rings fried lightly with a good dipping sauce." Consistency seems to be an issue here, so ordering the rings is a gamble.

8. Bennigan's

Though Bennigan's may seem to be on the verge of extinction, it continues to delight customers worldwide with its Irish pub-inspired fare. One such creation is the Irish Tower O'Rings, a precarious stack of extra-large onion rings, served with hot sauce and chipotle ranch. Fans of thick onion rings can rejoice, for Bennigan's does not disappoint in this regard. Customer reviews consistently praise their thickness; some even name them the world's best. But others point out some problems with quality.

A reviewer on Yelp wrote, "Batter is so thick they're usually not cooked through." Undercooked batter is a nightmare, but some diners reported facing the opposite problem: overcooked and cold rings. One customer described their experience, saying they waited a long time for their order only to discover their onion rings were rock-hard. It seems that when the rings are good at Bennigan's they're really good, but they don't always hit their mark.

7. Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner's log cabin-like setting and comforting menu have cultivated many fans since it opened its first location in 1995. Alongside American classics such as prime rib, meatloaf, and cornbread muffins, the crispy onion rings are a customer favorite. A bacon ranch dip complements the fried dish, which comes in two different sizes.

Customers laud the onion rings for their delicious taste and satisfying crunch. One diner summed it up by saying, "My onion rings were crispy but juicy and I could bite through completely without it crumbling." However, it seems to be a hit-or-miss affair, with some customers saying their rings were cold, hard, and few and far between. A particularly critical reviewer lamented that their onion rings were "All mangled and twisted and stuck together. Some had half the breading peeled off. Others had uncooked spots where they were above the surface of the oil." These mixed reviews suggest a serious problem with consistency, at least when it comes to the onion rings. Your experience will likely depend on your location.

6. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

With locations in 32 states, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers a wide selection of homestyle comfort food, including all-day breakfast and classics like burgers and country-fried steak. Though the chain is most famous for its decadent pies, the onion rings also receive favorable reviews. You can find them on the appetizer menu, served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Diners have predominantly positive feedback, praising the onion rings' texture, freshness, and size. One customer said they were "crispy yet not hard at all," achieving a delightful balance. Another diner, while unhappy with their main order, singled out the onion rings as a standout, writing on Yelp that they were "cooked to perfection." One of the only negative reviews came from a customer who expressed that the onion rings tasted frozen and not homemade. If you're craving something savory alongside your slice of lemon meringue pie, the onion rings seem to be a popular and generally well-received choice.

5. Johnny Rockets

Styled after a '50s-era diner, Johnny Rockets is a treasure trove of nostalgia. The restaurant chain is known for its burgers, shakes, and employees who occasionally break into song and dance while you eat. No burger joint is complete without the delicious fried sides, and Johnny Rockets' onion rings are a popular menu item. Dressed in sourdough breadcrumbs, they're deep-fried and served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.

Customers rave about the onion rings' exceptional taste, texture, and jumbo size. One fan wrote on Yelp, "They were breaded perfectly and the super crunchy and crispy without being over cooked!" Another customer admitted that they don't usually like onions but thoroughly enjoyed these. Others said the food was good or just average overall, and a few customers experienced problems with soggy or overly greasy rings. While reviews are a little all over the place, Johnny Rockets' onion rings sound like they're worth a try.

4. Fuddruckers

The fast-casual restaurant Fuddruckers claims to have the "world's best hamburgers." While this is difficult to verify, the Texas-based chain is known for its fresh ingredients, uncommon burger meat options, and irresistible cheese sauce. Based on customer reviews, the restaurant's hand-breaded onion rings are also notable. Available as a side, the rings don't come with a sauce. However, customers can help themselves to several dipping options at the in-restaurant condiment bar.

The consensus online is that Fuddruckers' onion rings hold up to the restaurant's promise to serve fresh food. One customer wrote that they enjoyed their burger "with an order of fresh and crispy onion rings that I dipped in the free cheese at the condiment bar! Yum! Yum!" Another diner took it even further by saying, "Hands down ... Fuddruckers has the best onion rings in Miami." While some reviews raised concerns about the restaurant over- or undercooking the rings, the majority found their orders to be hot, crunchy, and perfectly soft on the inside.

3. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers customers love the fast-casual restaurant for its no-frills American fare. Founded in Kansas in 2002, the quickly growing chain offers a menu filled with burgers, hot dogs, custard, and an array of sides. Among these are the onion rings, available in regular and large portions.

Customers rave about the onion rings' size and freshness. They also emphasize that the rings are cooked just right, with some describing them as "Crispy outside, sweet on the inside." One Yelp reviewer even declared them the best onion rings they had ever eaten: "No joke. Light, crispy, not greasy. Perfect." Some customers suggest skipping the french fries and dipping the rings in the chain's famous Fry Sauce instead, enhancing the experience even further. No matter your main course preference, Freddy's onion rings seem to be a crowd-pleaser, making them a must-try for any fan of fried treats.

2. The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual chain with roots in Southern California, has expanded nationwide, offering a menu that elevates classic fast food. What sets the chain apart is its signature technique of grilling burgers over an open flame to ensure a delicious, fresh flavor. The next time you visit the burger chain, make sure to also snag an order of the onion rings.

Online, many customers have taken to sites such as Yelp to proclaim their love for the side. The reviews consistently acknowledge the rings' perfect balance of crispy batter outside and soft onion center. One customer wrote, "The onion rings were delightfully crunchy and did not have a greasy feel." Others agreed they were cooked perfectly, avoiding common pitfalls such as sogginess or hardness. Another diner recommended enjoying the rings with a side of ranch. While it's up for debate whether The Habit's onion rings are the best (as some fans insist), there's no doubt they're certainly high up there in the ranking.

1. Red Robin

While gourmet burgers are everywhere nowadays, Red Robin has been ahead of the trend since 1969. The family-friendly restaurant chain can also take pride in another accomplishment: serving up the tastiest onion rings. Offered as an appetizer, they come generously portioned in a stack of six thick rings. If you're feeling extra hungry, you can order the larger size and watch as an impressive tower of 13 onion rings arrives precariously at your table. Both orders come with mayo and ranch dipping sauces.

According to one customer, the tower formation "Keeps all the rings separated and crunchy." Texture and color are important when it comes to onion rings, and customers agree that Red Robin's are consistently fried to a perfect, crispy golden brown. The rings are also bursting with flavor 一 one customer commented that they're well seasoned with the restaurant's special spice mix.

Another customer wrote on Tripadvisor, "the onion rings are the best I've ever had." While taste is subjective, Red Robin's onion rings are a clear winner, as diners regularly praise them for their freshness and delicious execution. Plus, customers say they're fun to eat. Of course, the only way to know for sure is to try them yourself.

Methodology

To determine the best and worst onion rings, we looked through hundreds of customer reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, and even social media platforms such as Reddit and Quora. We focused on well-known chain restaurants with at least 20 locations, making sure there were plenty of reviews that specifically assessed the onion rings. When deciding our rankings, we considered what customers had to say about the quality of the ingredients, freshness, portion size, texture, and overall taste.

Read the original article on Mashed