14 pass, 17 Lee County restaurants, food trucks, caterers have high-priority violations

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Lee County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Lee County, Florida, for the week of Nov. 22-29, 2023. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection, food truck and catering details, visit our Lee County restaurant inspection site.

Which Lee County restaurants, caterers or food trucks got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Nov. 27-Dec. 3 inspections and no violations were found.

Cindys Catering, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

The Original Shrimp Dock, 2500 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach

Los Asados Nica food truck, 4503 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Seaking Ice Cream food truck, 11770 Metro Parkway, Unit A, Fort Myers

El Buen Sazon De Hidalgo food truck, 11770 Metro Parkway, Unit A, Fort Myers

Believe Dream Luxury Ballroom, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

Mikefamouss Kitchen, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

Caribbeanq food truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., No. 35, Fort Myers

El Kaptzin food truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

Dave's Dog House food truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

Chick'ncone, 19521 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 303, Estero

Burger King, 1160 Homestead Road, Lehigh

Two Brothers Kitchen food truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

Nickel City Red Hots food truck, 11770-A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

Which other Lee County restaurants, catering business and food trucks had high-priority violations?

Subway, 5660 Bayshore Road, Units 48-51, North Fort Myers

Gandules Grill, 5705 Lee Blvd., Suite 11-12, Lehigh Acres

Pinchers Crab Shack, 18100 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill, 1604 SE 46 St., Cape Coral

Waffle House, 9420 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers

Iguana Mia of Fort Myers, 4329 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Ollie's Pub Records and Beer, 1019 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral

Guaca-Mole, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Suite 1150, Fort Myers

Yucatan Beach Stand, 250 Old San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

Misto Bar & Grill, 231 Del Prado Blvd. S., No. 1, Cape Coral

Wingnuts, 231 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 8, Cape Coral

Los Taquitos Mexican Food II, 1044 NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral

Matthew's Pizza Kitchen, 303 NE Third Ave., No. 1, Cape Coral

Wow Wing House, 1227 Miramar St., Cape Coral

Siam Hut Thai Restaurant, 4521 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

El Mazorcazo, 1327 NE Pine Island Road, No. 108, Cape Coral

Cork Soakers, 837 SE 47 Terrace, Cape Coral

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers, Cape area restaurant, food truck inspections Nov. 22-29