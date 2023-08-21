14 Must-See Internet Fails From This Week That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
Hello BuzzFeeders and welcome to your weekly roundup of things on Twitter that I, Julia, find funny. I have curated these fails for you out of love (and also because my boss asked me to), and now you shall laugh at them. Enjoy!
1. This dinner. We've all been there!
Made pesto with the addition of some herbs I grew from seed in my home ❤️ Tasted like shit I had cereal after pic.twitter.com/yXUwOJ1oHm
— Princess Dionysus (@madisommelier) August 20, 2023
2. This nephew's hurricane prep. Very relatable, and TBH he did more than me.
Checked in on my nephew. No notes pic.twitter.com/0kjkWF6fXZ
— x is the one to ben for flores (@limitlessjest) August 20, 2023
3. This financial mindset. Even though it is also my financial mindset.
if i pay for something with cash that means it’s actually free bc if money is not in my bank account then it’s not real
— bug girl (@buggirl) August 18, 2023
4. This kind of cute but also fail dad moment.
One of my employees just had a baby and at work we were at his computer talking about coding stuff and he tabbed into chat gpt and one of the conversations was titled "how to hold a baby"
— billy (@billyhumblebrag) August 20, 2023
5. This guy saying that "the place makes it worth it"???
LOL pic.twitter.com/E3AkX8sfOW
— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) August 20, 2023
6. This group of friends all being chronically late. They seem perfect for each other :').
my friends and I were all texting each other apologizing frantically for being late and then we gradually put it together that we’re all on the same train
— James Frankie Thomas (preorder IDLEWILD) (@james_f_thomas) August 19, 2023
7. This check-in on how "kids these days" are doing. SLOW-BURNS LIKE THE ORIGINAL SCREAM?
Somebody on here the other day said they appreciate old cinema “even slow-burns like the original Scream” and I still haven’t been able to process that.
— Erick Lorinc 🎃 (@ErickLorinc) August 18, 2023
8. The cat owner who apparently named their cat 'Cat.' (...My cat's name is also Cat.)
— Unusual Videos (@UnusualVideos) August 16, 2023
9. This person, who is failing themselves the way we all failed ourselves when crushing on Don Draper.
Friend is two episodes into Mad Men pic.twitter.com/l2jj399dYK
— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) August 20, 2023
10. This bench???
So this has just appeared on a bench on my local high street pic.twitter.com/Je9lvNsZX8
— Victoria Richards (@nakedvix) November 19, 2018
11. This map.
The more I look at it the better it gets pic.twitter.com/XtFmHBsHkw
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 21, 2023
12. We all had one. I was there.
Gen Z denying having a Harry Potter phase like Oppneheimer trying to beat the communist party member allegations
— 𝕄aia (@maiamindel) August 21, 2023
13. This rice because it's making me mad.
idgaf anymore. organized rice pic.twitter.com/71Zu2J6SeC
— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) August 20, 2023
14. And finally, a throwback to the City of LA's best public work: the famous Bus-Stop-Shade-Thing. Thank God the city installed this shelter for us. We are so grateful.
If you need to take shelter from the tropical storm in Los Angeles, you know where to go. pic.twitter.com/eOZHivjPr1
— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) August 20, 2023