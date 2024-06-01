14 Insufferable Micromanagers Who Would Make The Most Patient Employee Fly Off The Handle

If you hate the feeling of people breathing down your neck at work, you're gonna have a lot of empathy for these 14 employees who had to deal with intolerable micromanagers:

1."Micromanagement in our company. A tool takes a screenshot of our system every 10 minutes and counts our mouse and keyboard clicks."

Computer screen displaying project timelines and task progress for September 28, 2022, with various metrics such as time, task IDs, and engagement statistics
Hour-Ad8095 / Via reddit.com

2."I do my job well enough that I now have to be scrutinized for tiny things in order for my supervisors to look like they have an important role of 'managing' people. I almost got fired last year because I racked up a total of 6 minutes of tardies over the course of 2 months because I came back from lunch 1-3 minutes late a few times. I hope I don't get a write-up and sent to the principal's office!"

Screenshot of a chat where one person notifies another about two late returns from lunch on the 5th and 8th, with the delays being 2 and 3 minutes

3."My micromanaging boss keeps track of how many times my MS Teams says I'm 'away'...so now this is happening."

A close-up of a Dell laptop with a document open, showing a large number of repeated text characters on the screen
GoodGuySunBro / Via reddit.com

4."This is next-level."

IP Camera setup for live video and audio feed during shift timings. "Are you comfortable with this setting?" with Yes and No options
Notalabel_4566 / Via reddit.com

5."The owner of the small company I work for might be a bit of a micromanager."

Email text demanding to be copied on all communications, including every email and message, addressed to a recipient
FloralGreen / Via reddit.com

6."This is an email I got from my boss. I work in a lab doing (mostly) data entry and preparing specimens to be tested. I fought to sit where I do. I need the quieter area to focus better. If I were to move workstations, my productivity would suffer because of the distractions from coworkers, etc. And I’m already overstimulated from having a 6-month-old baby I’m with all day...I would have to be rearranged completely, and it would take me several days to get used to a new way of working/moving."

A message notifying an employee about moving to a new spot in the lab to encourage teamwork. Includes a request to complete the move by the end of the week

7."My friend has been with this company for 2 years and started with a new team after it was requested by management. They tried to push back against their new boss’s micromanaging and they doubled down."

A message discusses onboarding instructions for a new role, covering daily check-ins, job expectations, and evaluation on February 17th
UncleDunk / Via reddit.com

8."'Not trying to micromanage, but...'"

deleted / Via reddit.com
deleted / Via reddit.com

9."My manager swears they hate micromanagers...Thank god I'm already looking for a new job."

Email screenshot with the subject line "what does your day look like." The email asks for a weekly update on tasks and duration for managing time, mentioning the end of June
Minimum-House-6303 / Via reddit.com

10."I lleft a job because they treat their employees more like robots than people and micromanage the shit out of you. Now they’re doing damage control on LinkedIn after I posted a Glassdoor review.

Quote from an employee about enjoying their job at a growing company, praising management for caring about employees. Hashtags: #lovewhereyouwork #digitalmarketing

11."Just came across this feedback from my micromanager at my last job. I was in a management-level position, and I have 10+ years of experience. I don’t miss that place!"

The image contains bullet-pointed text suggesting to use complete sentences or separate action items into individual bullet points, instead of mixing dashes and commas
Rockinrobin824 / Via reddit.com

12.“'Micromanagement is positive when applied in the right situation…' LOL."

Image shows a review of a workplace by a COO. Pros: People are pretty nice there. Cons: Manager is a bit micromanaging. Micromanagement is discussed in detail
Artistic_Spread_9745 / Via reddit.com

13."Found this in the wild. So who’s up for some micromanagement?"

Job qualifications with requirements including a high school diploma or experience, strong communication skills, ability to multitask, and tolerance for micromanagement
AngelZash / Via reddit.com

14.And finally, "Micromanaging a COO via a job description."

Image displaying the responsibilities and skills of a Chief Operating Officer, highlighting leadership, strategy execution, team management, and performance tracking
Etna_No_Pyroclast / Via reddit.com