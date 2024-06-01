14 Insufferable Micromanagers Who Would Make The Most Patient Employee Fly Off The Handle

If you hate the feeling of people breathing down your neck at work, you're gonna have a lot of empathy for these 14 employees who had to deal with intolerable micromanagers:

1."Micromanagement in our company. A tool takes a screenshot of our system every 10 minutes and counts our mouse and keyboard clicks."

2."I do my job well enough that I now have to be scrutinized for tiny things in order for my supervisors to look like they have an important role of 'managing' people. I almost got fired last year because I racked up a total of 6 minutes of tardies over the course of 2 months because I came back from lunch 1-3 minutes late a few times. I hope I don't get a write-up and sent to the principal's office!"

3."My micromanaging boss keeps track of how many times my MS Teams says I'm 'away'...so now this is happening."

4."This is next-level."

5."The owner of the small company I work for might be a bit of a micromanager."

6."This is an email I got from my boss. I work in a lab doing (mostly) data entry and preparing specimens to be tested. I fought to sit where I do. I need the quieter area to focus better. If I were to move workstations, my productivity would suffer because of the distractions from coworkers, etc. And I’m already overstimulated from having a 6-month-old baby I’m with all day...I would have to be rearranged completely, and it would take me several days to get used to a new way of working/moving."

7."My friend has been with this company for 2 years and started with a new team after it was requested by management. They tried to push back against their new boss’s micromanaging and they doubled down."

8."'Not trying to micromanage, but...'"

9."My manager swears they hate micromanagers...Thank god I'm already looking for a new job."

10."I lleft a job because they treat their employees more like robots than people and micromanage the shit out of you. Now they’re doing damage control on LinkedIn after I posted a Glassdoor review.

11."Just came across this feedback from my micromanager at my last job. I was in a management-level position, and I have 10+ years of experience. I don’t miss that place!"

12.“'Micromanagement is positive when applied in the right situation…' LOL."

13."Found this in the wild. So who’s up for some micromanagement?"

14.And finally, "Micromanaging a COO via a job description."