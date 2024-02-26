14 Hands-Down Hilarious Fails From This Week That Are Absolute Knee-Slappers

Hello, BuzzFeed; Julia here, your one and only source into the hilarious fails of this week's internet. Welcome to the weekly roundup where I, having been through the trenches (spending hours on the internet), share with you all the funny posts I have collected (so you don't have to be chronically online, like me). Enjoy!

1. This job advertisement:

Just saw a job ad for a Latin teacher. Ad specified that successful applicant must be a native speaker of the language.Good luck with that. — Dr Emma Louise Barlow (she/her) (@emloubarlow) August 16, 2021

2. This uplifting email:

Nice work! Your score is poor. pic.twitter.com/W6qAvLZonQ — Grace (@gracecamille_) February 23, 2024

3. This comment on this sweater:

Had the audacity to deviate from my usual black clothing and wear a grey knitted tunic and just got asked how the Crusades went. pic.twitter.com/276VEDCo47 — Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) February 21, 2024

4. To whomever is walking around like this — are you okay??

guy on r/boots has the most freakish gait i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/cSxQjKDOz7 — 🇵🇸 timothy 🍉 faust (@crulge) February 23, 2024

5. This antique store attempting to swindle us:

I went to an antique store today and they were trying to pass this off as a $125 stone planter… bitch that’s a McDonald’s ashtray pic.twitter.com/Ns2EcRlAop — lil urchin 🌿🪩 (@amylou126) February 24, 2024

6. Whoever wrote the copy for this newspaper. I NEED to know what they were thinking:

What the hell is Bluey planning pic.twitter.com/huv3zCsGZL — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 24, 2024

7. This niece's method of compliance:

ur niece is Amelia Bedelia https://t.co/v55WEPcRY2 — Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) February 24, 2024

8. Whatever is going on with this movie theater:

Just saw madam web at this theater in Maine……the chairs were office chairs and they didn’t dim the lights all the way…. Perfect viewing experience for a perfect movie pic.twitter.com/U2Ly4Tvl8b — Dana Bell (@_dana_bell) February 25, 2024

9. This guy??????

I heard the guy in the stall next to me spend 90 seconds applying a sanitary toilet seat cover before taking a shit and then looked down and noticed that the dude was barefoot pic.twitter.com/My0oDgR7Sv — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) February 26, 2024

10. This evil cat...

maintaining hard eye contact with me while he eats my flowers pic.twitter.com/cB8bsvJgmo — michael wave (@SzMarsupial) February 25, 2024

11. This Five Nights at Freddy's notebook that is actually just a Scooby Doo notebook in disguise:

Fellas I just bought the FNAF Spiral Journal and EVERY PAGE HAS THE FRICKIN MYSTERY MACHINE ON IT. HOW DID THEY MESS THAT UP!? pic.twitter.com/QslUcrFVHt — Under_Score 🐇 (@UnderScorePNG) February 25, 2024

12. This, because middle schoolers have never changed:

I found my old ipod touch from when I was twelve with 11 different slender man apps installed pic.twitter.com/WsG5OdSIjh — audie (@shockpine) February 21, 2024

13. This linguistic fail, because I thought this, too (but, miraculously and thankfully, not for quite as long):

I thought “prima donna” was “pre Madonna” until I was like 25, I thought it meant you were acting like you were about to be rich and famous like Madonna so nobody ever corrected me because I would always use the phrase correctly — DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) February 26, 2024

14. And, finally, this dad:

I'll never forget when my dad was tasked with getting a cake that said "Happy birthday" and came back with this pic.twitter.com/zgBS7VjxJC — scorpy (@socpens) February 23, 2024

If you like, you're welcome to check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!