14 Extremely Underrated Jobs Where You Can Make Absolute BANK

"So, for an average of 10–20 hours of work per week, the business brings in $40–$50k/year. It could be double or more if I wanted to work a 'full-time' schedule. There also isn't a lot of overhead with this line of work, since I cook in my clients' kitchens with ingredients I purchase on their behalf.

My schedule is Monday–Thursday from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. I never work Fridays or weekends. And if I want some extra time off, I just let my clients know I'm not cooking that day.

I didn't go to culinary school to do this. I worked in some bakeries then did some recipe development work for a large company. Once the pandemic hit, I realized I wanted a change and took a chance on starting my own business. I worked really hard to build my skills at home through lots of cooking and learning through YouTube videos. Then I focused on building a good website and branding for the business. You just need to show people you can do the job well and make sure they're satisfied, and they won't care you don't have a culinary degree (not one single person has ever asked about it).

If you want to do this working for someone else, you can expect only $20–$30/hr, though you might get some benefits like 401k match, health insurance, etc. If you can make it work, owning your own meal prep business can be an incredible experience!"

—Anonymous, 35, northeast USA