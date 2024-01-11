14 Employees Who Had Sex With Their Bosses, Leaving Us With Some Juicyyyyyy Tales

Recently, Reddit user u/justheretosnoop13 asked the community to share their stories about married bosses who were secretly involved with a coworker.

Their experiences were so eye-opening, they inspired the BuzzFeed Community to share their own stories of taken bosses having sexual relationships with their employees.

Here's what they had to say:

1."The son of one of our upper managers came to work at our warehouse. Not surprisingly he very quickly worked his way up the ladder (despite being mediocre at best with every job he was given). He ended up leapfrogging about 20 employees (myself included) and was essentially gift-wrapped a management position with a six-figure salary to start."

"There are about 60 men and only 9 women who work in our department, so we thought it was a bit weird that three of the nine women got pregnant right around the same time. Turns out that two of the three were knocked up by (you guessed it!)...

He told them both to keep it a secret, so neither of them knew about the other, and neither of them knew he was married! Supposedly, all this 'activity' took place after work hours, so technically, he didn’t 'break any rules.'

Even so, corporate is deciding what to do with him because it definitely shows poor judgment on his part. All of this just came to light last week, so no decisions have been made yet (to my knowledge at least). But this is the shit that happens when you promote someone who doesn’t deserve it, didn’t earn it, and lacks the maturity to handle it."

—jmacxjr

2."My boss at a company I used to work at was constantly on the prowl for a younger woman to hook up with. He was married to his high school sweetheart (they were 19 when they got married) and had only been intimate with each other. My boss hooked up with a younger woman in our company who was a single mother with financial problems. My boss would regularly give her money when she needed it — there were all sorts of rumors floating around the office about their relationship."

"While this affair was going on, someone else in the company (I had my suspicions who but was never sure) apparently hired a private detective to follow my boss and his mistress around until he caught them one day entering and leaving the motel where they were doing the deed. This PI shot a bunch of pictures of them, and whoever hired him sent the pictures to my boss’s wife (who was a stay-at-home mom).

The pictures arrived at my boss’s house while he was at work, and the wife opened the package that contained about two dozen very incriminating photos.

I guess all hell broke lose when my boss got home from work that evening. The next day he came in two hours late to work, and I could tell something was wrong. A few days later, I found out that his wife threw him out of the house and eventually filed for divorce. My boss stayed in a motel the night his wife threw him out, and then got his own apartment.

Eventually, the word of what happened spread throughout the whole company, and my boss wound up leaving by mutual agreement with a pretty substantial severance package. The woman he was having the affair with also left the company shortly after my boss did, and that was the last I heard about either one of them."

—sidneykaler

3."Worked for a company where a sex-worker ring was uncovered. One of the custodial staff (who was married) got busted for having her coworkers solicit men inside the company to perform oral on them in the conference rooms. One manager’s husband (who also worked for the company) got busted paying these girls for this business, and they soon divorced. The 'leader' of the whole thing was also married to a manager in another department. They hid it very well from the public, but the rumor mill around work spread it internally throughout our area. Pretty sure the lead lady went to jail and is now divorced as well."

—cb__

4."I had a boss who was married and invited all of us to her massive vow renewal. Shortly after, she hired an assistant manager, and it quickly became clear that they were having an affair. He was 10 years younger than her and had a fiancé and two kids (one of them under a year old). They started running errands together for the company and taking a ridiculous amount of time to do it (like, four hours for a quick grocery stop). There was some weird flirty energy when they were around each other. I noticed her talk a lot of shit about his fiancé, which was a red flag. They eventually got caught because we went on a staff bar crawl, and one of the staff went back to their car to find them making out. Turns out she had a burner phone just to message him, they used COMPANY MONEY to rent motel rooms to fuck in, and were fucking around on the clock — the whole nine."

"After I sent an anonymous message to the fiancé saying to keep an eye on them, she gave him the ultimatum to quit his job or move out. He moved out and ended up moving in with my boss AND HER HUSBAND.

I heard rumors of her sneaking downstairs to fuck around with him while her husband slept in their bed. I always wondered if it was a throuple situation, but I don't think it was.

Eventually, she divorced the husband and kicked him out of the home they'd built and permanently moved her sidepiece in.

They ended up getting married a few years ago — it was the wildest work drama I ever watched unfold. The kicker was, about a year after all this went down, my boss's ex-husband hit me up asking if I wanted to get drinks."

—u/curiawesome69

5."My boss was sleeping with the woman I went on to replace. Before I worked there, they were caught sneaking out of a room together at a work conference. She was moved to a different office location of the same company — then her husband died in his 50s of a heart attack. The boss and this woman then showed up to the funeral together. I was then hired to replace her position based on my looks (she actually hand-selected me during my company interview, and I found out later it was because she found me 'suitable'). For the next year or so, he bought me dinner every week, coffee daily, and kept drinks in the office. I knew he was sort of coming on to me, but I was young and unaware of the situation. Then the boss moved to another country out of nowhere — they both had spouses and kids at the time of their affair."

—jneeds2021

6."One day I was telling my coworkers a boring story about something I bought at a strip mall near our office the day before. Later one of my coworkers came up to me and made it a point to mention that I may have seen her car in the strip mall parking lot, but it was only because (can't remember the reason she said). It was weird as hell to randomly mention this to me, so I was like, oooookay, thanks for letting me know. Later that day our boss came up to me and made it a point to mention that I may have seen his truck there, but it was only because of (insert other random reason I can't remember). Oooookay...I had NOT noticed either vehicle in the parking lot, and they both gave themselves away. Maybe they thought I was letting them know I saw them by telling my boring shopping story? Anyway, I guess my married boss and my married coworker were banging."

—renloveslemmy

7."My [married] mom got me a job at her office when I was in high school. There were always rumors of her and her boss hooking up (the adult employees had no problem telling me this). It was pretty much confirmed when they came in together and my boss’s hands matched the fake tan on my mom. 🫤"

—ambershoey

8."At my company one of the high-level partners was having an affair with one of his subordinates, a really beautiful girl. Her husband also worked for the company, but he was kind of a 'loser,' so I don’t blame her for wanting to upgrade. But the executive had a wife and kids who relocated with him to our location. The girl got pregnant, and shit hit the fan. The partner got transferred back to whence he came, and his career got tanked. He had to settle for being somewhat rich instead of really rich — he divorced his wife and married his affair partner who resigned voluntarily. Apparently, they are living quite happily."

—bluegreen123

9."She was working partially from home and coming to the office a day or two per week, and he was working in another location. And guess who was waiting for her at the subway station when she was there? She initially was sleeping at some family place when coming to the office (literally her mother-in-law's apartment), but at some point, she needed a hotel. Expense reports came with two-stay taxes. I was sitting against a wall at a board meeting right behind him, and I saw lingerie pics from her coming in with a text saying something like, 'Sorry I couldn't make it to our location yesterday — had to bury my husband's father. I'll be there tonight — here's an appetizer.' She was hired as a junior jurist without a degree and 10 years later was general counsel."

—u/bestaflex

10."I've worked in several medical offices over the years, and at one we had a doctor who started banging his medical assistant. He was married with kids, and she was separated with a bunch of kids. She ended up pregnant but miscarried, his wife found out what was going on, and then constantly called the office. He left the medical group before he could get in trouble — it was nuts. She used to vent to some of us girls there, and we had to just pretend it was 'normal' and offer her a sympathetic ear."

—bluerose2384

11."There was an affair between a married 30-something male manager at the department store I worked at and an 18-year-old female supervisor in the same department. Both worked on Sundays when I was working (which was often a quiet day). They would both disappear for hours at a time for 'stocktaking' or 'ordering,' and they were nowhere to be found. They also acted super flirty together. The most awkward part? He was actually the stepdad of a girl who worked there part-time, too."

—louisiana54

12."I worked for a fast food chain when I was 19, and we got a new manager from another store. He had been an assistant manager and was promoted. Apparently, they promoted him to get away from the other assistant manager who was married and he was having an affair with (it didn't work). She was always at our store 'helping out,' and they often disappeared to the storage closet. It was so uncomfortable."

—rosesandhollyhocks

13."A woman was hired at my job as a secretary. After she'd worked there for two months, my coworkers and I noticed she began going to lunch with our married boss. It started off as once or twice a week and over time became every single day for sometimes two to four hours. They would also just leave work early and not come back. From there, it was obvious that he was cheating on his wife. It became even more obvious when his wife started showing up to the office because she suspected something was going on. I quit that job, but I later found out that my boss got fired for having the affair when his wife had a 'meltdown' at the office and tried to fight the secretary. The secretary didn't get fired, but one day my old boss stormed the office and told her to quit the job and leave with him. She never showed up to the job again after that."

—u/Such_Management_2411

14.And finally, "I once worked somewhere where the married general manager (based in my office) was having an affair with a young female employee from customer service (based in an office in another city). I only found out because while visiting that office, a hot fellow 20-something invited me back to her apartment after a work event (I wasn't her supervisor, had nothing to do with her or her work/department — we were both junior level). We were getting hot and heavy on the couch when suddenly her housemate entered the apartment with the general manager from my office right behind her. They were clearly drunk and frisky, and all he said was, 'Oh, shit. I'll have to explain this later.' Then he simply disappeared into the bedroom with the girl from customer service and had some very loud sex."

"It was extra awkward because I sat right outside the office of the general manager and had to see him every day after this. And I'd been to his home for Christmas parties and met his wife and kids several times.

He never said a word to me about it.

The woman I hooked up with told me that her housemate and the GM had been hooking up for over two years."

—u/BendyFriendy

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.