14 Embarrassing Screenshots Of People Who Were Caught In A Lie And Then Were Called Out For It

1.This "nice guy" who was called out for lying about knowing someone's boyfriend:

A man warns a woman that her boyfriend is cheating on her, and when she asks him to tell her the name of her boyfriend, he gets defensive and starts deflecting
2.This person who had receipts that their DoorDasher didn't ring the doorbell:

A customer says they are unhappy because their DoorDasher didn&#39;t let them know their order arrived, the Dasher claims they rang the bell, and the person responds with a video showing them not ringing the bell
3.This person who was called out for lying about being vaccinated:

Someone claims their ex gave them the herpes vaccine while they were asleep, and someone else replies there is no such thing as a herpes vaccine
4.This mom who was called out for lying about their kid's baseball skills:

The mother claims her 16-year-old son can throw a fastball 102 mph, and a responder says that&#39;s impossible because she&#39;d be too busy getting scouting calls to be posting online
5.This person who was called out by her own brother for fabricating stories:

Someone claims when they were 15 they stole their brother&#39;s bottle of Jack Daniels and drank it straight, and the brother replies he didn&#39;t live at home when his sibling was 15
6.This person who pretended to be immune to rabies:

Someone claims they were bitten by a rabid dog but they&#39;re immune to rabies, and someone else replies there&#39;s no such thing as rabies immunity
7.This person who was called out for using stock photos on their dating profile:

On a dating app, one person accuses the other of using stock photos, they ask why they would claim that, and then get a screenshot of their photos from a stock website
8.This person who was called out for cheating:

Someone says if you think you&#39;re falling for someone with good jokes and nice hair, stop it&#39;s a trap; their friend replies &quot;you cheated on him lol&quot;
9.This person who was called out after saying they hate liars:

The first person says &quot;I love people that lie to your face,&quot; someone responds &quot;like when you told me you didn&#39;t cheat on me,&quot; and the first person responds &quot;go away&quot;
10.This person who was called out by her own MOM for talking about her ex on Facebook:

Someone&#39;s Facebook post says their ex lacked maturity and claims they make more money than their ex; the poster&#39;s mother responds &quot;what money, you don&#39;t even have a job and you don&#39;t even call to ask about your son&quot;
11.This person who was called out for leaving a fake review:

A one-star review says &quot;overpriced and rude staff,&quot; and the shop owner responds that they must be upset because their boyfriend was arrested for stealing from the store
12.This person who was called out by their mom for pretending to grow up poor:

A Facebook post says they didn&#39;t realize they grew up poor until meeting their boyfriend, and the poster&#39;s mother responds that the poster grew up with &quot;a huge yard, bike, swing set, birthday parties, air conditioning, heat, toys&quot;
13.This person who was called out for lying about having a master's degree:

An antivaxxer claims they have a masters in science epidemiology, and someone replies &quot;you might want to update your LinkedIn, it&#39;s only showing your BA in music&quot;
14.And this person who was called out for their obvious lie about reading:

Someone claims they can read a 500-page book in 30 minutes, and a person replies with math and stats showing how impossible that is
