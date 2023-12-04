14 Eggnog Recipes to Toast the Holiday Season

From sipping to snacking, discover your favorite way to enjoy this festive holiday beverage.

Carson Downing

With roots in medieval Britain, eggnog has become a classic American holiday drink. While the original recipe, using spices, rum or brandy, and a creamy egg yolk mixture, is always a delicious go-to, this roundup of eggnog recipes thinks outside the glass. From baked goods to fun twists on the original, there’s a variety of eggnog recipes to try this holiday season!

Jason Donnelly. Food Styling: Holly Dreesman

For many of us, it wouldn't be Christmas without a glass of eggnog. Here, our Test Kitchen perfected the classic eggnog recipe. As one reviewer shared, "I have been making this recipe for 45 years from my Better Homes & Gardens Cookbook. It's always a big hit! I omit the liquor and put a bottle of good brandy out for those who want it! The best eggnog recipe ever!"

View Recipe

Scott Little

These easy eggnog muffins transform all the flavor of the classic Christmas beverage into a sweet handheld treat. Serve these at Christmas brunch, or include them on your Christmas dessert table for a fun way to enjoy the flavors of eggnog.

View Recipe

Carson Downing

If you think you’ve tried everything pumpkin spiced, think again. This pumpkin eggnog incorporates a couple of teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice into the mix, leaving you with a golden-orange hue, and the perfect bit of warm spiced flavor.

View Recipe

If you love eggnog and enjoy a slice of tiramisu for dessert, this is the holiday dessert recipe for you. First, eggnog is incorporated in a thick and creamy mascarpone mixture, and then spongy ladyfinger cookies are soaked in an eggnog-rum mixture.

View Recipe

Dera Burreson, Ryan Krull

Coquito, or Puerto Rican Eggnog, is rich, decadent, and creamy. This coquito calls for three types of milk, sweet cream of coconut, dark rum, and cinnamon. Add a cinnamon stick garnish to serve this traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage in style.

View Recipe

Scott Little

Dress up a carton of purchased eggnog with peppermint ice cream, rum, and fizzy ginger ale. This Christmas punch recipe is best served swirled with a peppermint candy stick.

View Recipe

Kritsada Panichgul

These precious holiday cookies look as pretty as the wreath you’ll be hanging on your front door! A sugar cookie base is piped into wreath-like shapes and baked before being dipped in an eggnog glaze. This Christmas cookie recipe is finished with red and green candied cherries.

View Recipe

I think many of us would agree that Irish coffee and eggnog sound like a match made in heaven. This cozy warm-weather beverage brings together these two holiday flavors to create a spiced take on a classic Irish coffee. And it wouldn’t be Irish coffee without a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon on top.

View Recipe

Andy Lyons

Thumbprint cookies are such a nostalgic Christmas season cookie. Here, each little thumbprint is filled with a sweet and fluffy rum mixture and then sprinkled with nutmeg, which brings the flavor of classic eggnog to each bite.

View Recipe

Jason Donnelly

Cafe Rompope, or Mexican Coffee Eggnog, is a blend of coffee and eggnog which also includes cinnamon, vanilla, rum, and coffee liqueur. This spiced beverage is the perfect way to stay warm in the cold weather months.

View Recipe

Blaine Moats

Eggnog icing adds the perfect holiday touch to these cutout cookies. Fresh vanilla bean is used, meaning you’ll see those signature seeds scattered throughout the cookie dough. Once baked, the cookies are generously topped with creamy eggnog-flavored icing.

View Recipe

Carson Downing

Vanilla extract and a hearty dose of quality white chocolate is added to this homemade eggnog for even more flavor and a luscious texture. Garnish each mugful of this delicious eggnog recipe with shaved white chocolate curls.

View Recipe

Instant espresso powder is the secret ingredient here! Add it to this classic eggnog recipe for a subtle yet distinct touch of coffee flavor. If you prefer something besides (or in addition to) a cinnamon stick garnish, use your vegetable peeler to peel some orange skins for garnishing this holiday beverage.

View Recipe

Jason Donnelly

The name of this recipe explains itself quite well! It leaves options up to the person cooking, including the possibility to add dried fruits, nuts, spices, toppings, and yes, you can even customize the type of milk used for soaking the pudding. One of the options, eggnog, is the perfect way to take this bread pudding in a holiday brunch direction. Adding some rum or bourbon to the mix wouldn’t hurt to achieve those classic, warming holiday flavors!

View Recipe

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.