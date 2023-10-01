14 Easy-to-Recreate IKEA Nightstand Hacks We Love

When it comes to finding the perfect piece of furniture for your space, nothing beats customizing an existing piece to make it your own.

It’s no secret that IKEA is the go-to place for budget pieces that can be transformed. This is especially true for many furniture essentials including nightstands.

Some of IKEA’s most popular nightstands offer so much potential for becoming a completely new piece.

Whether it’s a simple paint job or a more involved transformation, these Malm, Tarva, and Hemnes nightstand hacks will inspire you to switch up your bedside tables today.

Mid-Century Style

Mid-century furniture is so popular because it fits in with so many decor styles. Trying to get your hands on original pieces though can be tricky and expensive.

Samantha from @myhousewokeuplikethis got the look perfectly by adding some fluting to the Tarva nightstand and then staining the whole piece in a dark oak color.

Modern Farmhouse Look

The two-drawer Malm nightstand is one of the most transformable pieces due to its clean lines and minimal frame. Here it’s been given a modern farmhouse look with the addition of molding and some elegant brass handles.

Lyndsey from @homebylyndsey bought the Malm tables pre-loved making this a very budget-friendly hack.

Simple Sophistication

Even though these Hemnes nightstands are unrecognizable, this hack is easier than it looks.

Instagrammer @Breeyashade added some flat wooden slats to the drawer fronts, switched out the pulls, and painted the nightstands.

While she’s chosen a sophisticated muted green, you could choose just about any color to match your existing decor.

Stylish Rattan

Love rattan furniture? Why not make your own rattan nightstands with this hack by Carly from @mycityapartment?

It’s hard to believe this is the Tarva nightstand because it looks so high-end with the dark stain and the contrasting rattan door. Extending the door over the open shelf is a clever detail as it's practical and also no one will ever guess this is from IKEA.

Understated Elegance

Sometimes it’s the smallest changes that can have the maximum impact. Stylist Kristin Corrigan simply painted the one-drawer Hemnes table in a rich forest green and added a pretty brass drawer pull from Anthropologie. The end result is a bedside table that looks so elegant.

Black and Bold

If your furniture taste leans towards standout pieces, then this Malm nightstand hack is the one to go for.

Daphne from Craftydust paired black burlap with wooden accents to create this bold piece. And the best part is she used a pre-loved Malm nightstand which kept costs very low.

Desk Duty

The Tarva nightstand doesn’t always have to be a bedside companion. Here it’s been used to create handy under-desk storage by Instagrammer Autumn.

She’s used just the main part of the Tarva unit without attaching the tabletop and legs. Instead, she added a longer piece of wood to create the desktop and attached all of this to the wall with brackets. Finally, it’s been painted in the prettiest shade of mint green.

This wall-mounted Tarva would also work really well as a bedside unit, especially in smaller bedrooms.

Mid-Century Modern

As covetable as it is, mid-century modern furniture often comes with a hefty price tag. When Karisa from Petite Modern Life wanted the look, she decided to hack the IKEA Tarva nightstand with some paint and stain. It’s the angled leg detail that really finishes the piece and gives it a true mid-century look for a fraction of the price of the real thing.

Golden Glamour

With a little effort and a lot of creativity, Abby from @makingitwithabby transformed this Hemnes nightstand into a piece that looks like it stepped out of a fancy furniture boutique. With the addition of some molding, fluting, gold hardware, and gorgeous green paint, this Hemnes nightstand looks nothing like the original.

Geometric Details

Wood detailing on furniture adds so much character and interest to a piece.

Kate from Make it With Kate found an easy way to achieve the look on her Malm nightstand with shop-bought furniture overlays. She finished the look with paint and some dark wood stain to add contrast to the white.

Vintage Chic

Chic is the word that best describes this Hemnes nightstand hack by The White Thistle. It’s not just the fluting on the drawer and the brass hardware that make this piece so chic, it’s equally the choice of color which is a soft, creamy, vintage-inspired white.

Natural and Minimal

Andrea from @my.blessed.home simply added some cane to the Tarva door front which completely changed the look of the nightstand.

She finished off her makeover with a chunky black metal handle which adds a stylish contrast to the natural wood and rattan.

Scallop detailing

Adding a scallop trim is a fun and easy way to update the Hemnes bedside table like Jen from @halfpaintedhouse did.

She also pained the table in a pastel pink shade, making the piece even cuter. This table would look equally cute in any pastel shade under the sun.

Contemporary and abstract

Fluting is a popular way to transform IKEA pieces but here it's been given a completely different look by @figandferniture.

The dowels have been cut at different lengths and left in their natural, wooden state to create a unique and contemporary Malm nightstand.

Read the original article on The Spruce.