This $14 Clarifying Shampoo With Over 10K Reviews Left Shoppers Hair With ‘So Much Growth & More Volume'

We’re always searching for new products to take our hair care game to the next level. If you’ve been looking for a shampoo that will add length and volume to your ‘do while also clarifying any product build-up and residue, we have some good news for you. We tracked down the shampoo that shoppers simply adore — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $14.

Your hair will grow longer and fuller than ever before thanks to Paul Mitchell’s Shampoo Two. This hair care essential features a sharp, crisp, energizing lemon scent. The formula of this shampoo enriches each strand of your hair, reducing product build-up and working in tandem with oily hair to give it a stunning shine that lasts. Paul Mitchell’s Shampoo Two combines all the best elements of a high-quality shampoo at an affordable price.

We could go on about how great Paul Mitchell’s Shampoo Two is. But we’re sure you want to read from actual shoppers who’ve used this hair product, right? Read on to find out why this shampoo is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “I used the Shampoo Three and really liked it and decided to purchase Shampoo Two. I think that this one is actually better than Three because my hair doesn’t feel as hard and it definitely looks so much better after drying…I have seen so much growth and more volume, and I have Deep Cleansing to thank for that,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This product removed build up and clarified my hair and scalp. I use it once a week and you can see the difference when you straighten your hair, it’s light, bouncy, and shiny,” another shopper said. “I’m a fan of Paul Mitchell’s products and this is one of them. Good to use especially if you put lots of styling products and sprays on your hair,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need to know how effective this shampoo really is. Add Paul Mitchell’s Shampoo Two to your cart today, and see the difference for yourself!

