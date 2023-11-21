14 Absurd Photos From Waiters That Show Just How Wild Restaurant Life Can Get

If you're a frequent restaurant-goer who has always wondered about the wildest things servers have to deal with on a daily basis, we've got you covered. Here are 14 unbelievable photos from r/Serverlife that waiters and waitresses shared over the past year:

1.This server had Post Malone as a customer, and he tipped over 100%:

u/SpecialistCorgi / Via reddit.com
2.This server has the pleasure of having strippers as regulars:

u/RecommendationNo2197 / Via reddit.com
3.This customer rolled their tip into a shirt:

u/b215049 / Via reddit.com
4.These people tipped well, but needed their server to know that they're atheists:

u/VashKetchum / Via reddit.com
5.This customer didn't tip at all because they were mad their server called them "hun:"

u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com
6.And this guy only left a dollar because he was mad about being called "sweetie:"

u/sereyaaa / Via reddit.com
7.This server got an explicit (and frankly gross) note from his customers on his second night on the job:

<div><p>"Just going to be blunt. Me and my husband want to have you over. We like younger men. Husband loves to watch me get work over by a young stud like you. Hope you are into it. We would pay you $400, $500, and would pay you $1,000 if you swallow my husband's load. We don't mind if you think it is gay, but let us know. You are so hot."</p></div><span> u/Powder_EMP_54 / Via <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Serverlife/comments/16sf50g/2nd_night_ever_as_a_server_i_got_this_note_and/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reddit.com;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">reddit.com</a></span>

8.These customers took the time to leave a really nice note, but a completely crappy tip:

u/pizzaninjaturtleseat / Via reddit.com
9.This group of high school teachers left their server a vibrator:

u/kelseyjanye / Via reddit.com
10.This server received a NEGATIVE tip (is this legal???):

u/SexyJesus21 / Via reddit.com
11.This table left fake money:

u/the_lord_bruno / Via reddit.com
12.This regular comes to the restaurant for a different date each week, and always only leaves a 1 cent tip:

u/mommyblogger420 / Via reddit.com
13.This customer disclosed way too much personal information on his reservation note:

u/The_Nuckles / Via reddit.com
14.And finally, this customer had the audacity to instruct their server on how to serve on the back of their receipt:

u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com
