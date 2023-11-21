14 Absurd Photos From Waiters That Show Just How Wild Restaurant Life Can Get

If you're a frequent restaurant-goer who has always wondered about the wildest things servers have to deal with on a daily basis, we've got you covered. Here are 14 unbelievable photos from r/Serverlife that waiters and waitresses shared over the past year:

1.This server had Post Malone as a customer, and he tipped over 100%:

2.This server has the pleasure of having strippers as regulars:

3.This customer rolled their tip into a shirt:

4.These people tipped well, but needed their server to know that they're atheists:

5.This customer didn't tip at all because they were mad their server called them "hun:"

6.And this guy only left a dollar because he was mad about being called "sweetie:"

7.This server got an explicit (and frankly gross) note from his customers on his second night on the job:

"Just going to be blunt. Me and my husband want to have you over. We like younger men. Husband loves to watch me get work over by a young stud like you. Hope you are into it. We would pay you $400, $500, and would pay you $1,000 if you swallow my husband's load. We don't mind if you think it is gay, but let us know. You are so hot." u/Powder_EMP_54 / Via reddit.com

8.These customers took the time to leave a really nice note, but a completely crappy tip:

9.This group of high school teachers left their server a vibrator:

10.This server received a NEGATIVE tip (is this legal???):

11.This table left fake money:

12.This regular comes to the restaurant for a different date each week, and always only leaves a 1 cent tip:

13.This customer disclosed way too much personal information on his reservation note:

14.And finally, this customer had the audacity to instruct their server on how to serve on the back of their receipt: