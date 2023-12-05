13 Winter Decorating Ideas That Will Make Staying Inside So Much Cozier

With just a few swaps and carefully chosen additions, your home will be a warm oasis all winter long.

svetikd / Getty

When the weather outside is frightful, there is no better place to be than cozied up at home. As soon as the temperature drops, it’s time to break out the candles and tea, fluff your favorite throw pillows, and curl up on the couch with a good book or your favorite movie. If you’re looking to make your home feel like a cozy, warm winter sanctuary, there are plenty of simple and inexpensive decorating ideas to make it the perfect place to retreat from the cold all season long.









Meet Our Expert







Related: 11 Easy Ways to Make Your Bedroom Extra Cozy

Lean Into Layers

Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

"To make your home as cozy as possible, layering is going to be your best friend," says Anaïs Chaumien, interior designer and owner of Design by Anaïs. "Layer pillows and blankets on your bed, sofa, and accent chairs for maximum coziness." You don’t necessarily have to invest in new ones; pull out items that are typically reserved for guests or remain in storage the rest of the year.

Set the Mood With Candles

Ryan Liebe

Candles instantly make any space feel warmer, and you should never underestimate the power of scent. "Between the soft light they bring, and the delicious smell, candles will make your home super cozy," says Chaumien. "I like to go with wintery scents, like pine!"

"Be sure to find candles that boast natural scents and have natural ingredients," says Morris. "Lighting a few around your home can be a lovely way to relax."

Showcase Extra Blankets in Baskets

Alla Simacheva / Getty

Blankets can make your home feel warmer, even when they’re not in use. "Family members and guests alike feel welcome and cozy when individual throw blankets are available for their comfort," says interior designer Emily C. Butler. "I like to keep them tucked away and tidy in baskets when not in use."

Related: 12 Ideas for Storing Throw Blankets, Whether on Display or Tucked Away

Choose Cozy Fabrics

Courtesy of Nordstrom

"An easy way to make your space cozier is to use cozy fabrics," says Chaumien. "If you don’t want to break the bank every year when winter comes, keep one or two fluffy pillows and a chunky blanket stored somewhere, and bring them out as soon as the temperature drops."

Layer Your Light

Jake Stangel

Layering isn’t only for blankets and pillows. "Lighting is a crucial and often neglected layer of your home," says Jennifer Morris, principal of JMorris Design LLC. "Having layers and multiple sources of light with dimming controls is a great way to make a room go from bright to cozy and warm. Look beyond the usual sources of overhead lights and invest in some table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces, placing them throughout the room."



Tap Into Texture

Jacob Snavely

"It’s sweater weather, so look around your home for ways to swap out summer fabrics like cotton and linen for plusher textures," says Morris. "It can be simple swaps like removing or just covering pillows with new pillow covers in wools, mohairs, velvets, and bouclés. Swap out throws for cashmere knits that can layer over a couch back."

Related: 14 Living Room Décor Ideas Every Homeowner Should Try

Dust Off the Duvet

Kiersten Francis

"My clients often opt for multiple layers on their beds so they can adjust for the seasons," says Butler. "In the winter, we like to fold duvets at the foot of the bed for added warmth and comfort during the colder months."

Related: The Difference Between a Duvet and a Comforter—Plus, Choosing the Best Option for You

Opt for a Darker Color Palette

asbe / Getty

Wintertime is perfect for breaking out darker colors. Chaumien suggests choosing "dark greens and blues, burgundy, brown, and gray." She also says to refrain from changing everything in your home; instead, swap out a few accessories. "It can be pillows and blankets," she says. "But also, wall art, a rug, and decorative accessories."

Make Your Sunroom a Space for All Seasons

Sang An

It’s hard to imagine a better place to watch the snow fall than from a sunroom, but sunrooms are not typically designed for chillier temperatures. "My clients found themselves wishing they could use their sunroom on sunny winter days," says Butler. "Rather than screens, they installed energy-efficient windows that can open and close as the temperatures fluctuate. This quickly added a valuable secondary living space to their home."

Set the Scene for Rest and Relaxation

Jacob Snavely

Though winter can be one of the busiest times of the year, especially around the holidays, it is also naturally a time for rest and hibernation, and your home should have designated spaces to do just that. "Create a reading nook or moment; purchasing a few soft ottomans or footstools so everyone can put their feet up easily from the sofa or a chair can be a great way to make your living spaces reading and nap-ready," says Morris.

Incorporate Wintry Decor

Natallia Dzenisenka / Getty

"You can subtly add a wintry mood to your space by adding light garlands, a little Christmas village, a garland on your mantel if you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace, a pine wreath on the wall, etc.," says Chaumien. Choosing too many items can feel cluttered, but one or two carefully chosen pieces can instantly create a cheerful and elegant wintery ambiance.



Related: 15 Wreaths That Will Look Beautiful on Your Front Door in Any Season

Enjoy the Outdoors From Indoors

Kiersten Francis

"Take advantage of nooks and perches by windows so you can enjoy the outdoors while remaining warm and cozy indoors," says Butler. "Keep throws and pillows nearby for comfort." You can also consider positioning furniture in the perfect spot to enjoy falling leaves and wintry views.



Bring Nature Indoors

Jacob Snavely

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t embrace all of nature’s beauty. "Introducing nature into your home has benefits; artwork and references to nature can yield a positive effect," Morris says. "Add prints to your scheme that show nature or have patterns from nature, accessories like trays, pillows, or decorative objects with birds or fauna."

Related: 15 Faux Plants That Look So Lifelike, You Would Think They Were Real

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.