13 Ways to Cook Like Anthony Bourdain

Pick up plenty of cheese and butter to make these essential classic French recipes.

We loved talking with Anthony Bourdain, reading his work, hearing his stories, and following his travels. His recipes were also a joy to cook and eat. These are some of our favorites he shared with Food & Wine over the years, from his takes on classic French dishes to dishes from his iconic Thanksgiving menu.

Tartiflette

“You can never have too much cheese, bacon or starch,” said Anthony Bourdain about this cozy bacon, cheese, and potato dish from the French Alps. In the December 2012 issue of Food & Wine, he revisited the recipe from the Les Halles cookbook, gleefully marking up the pages of the magazine's copy, and noting that he kept his own pristine.

Mushroom-and-Chestnut Stuffing with Giblets

This rich and delicious make-ahead stuffing by Anthony Bourdain gets its flavor from the giblets, fresh herbs, and turkey pan drippings.

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Bourbon

Bourbon, apple cider, and brown sugar give these sweet potatoes a kick. His instructions for cooking them in the November 2016 issue of Food & Wine start as follows: "Put those (expletive) marshmallows away."

Mashed Potatoes, Kind of Robuchon-Style

Anthony Bourdain’s version of chef Joël Robuchon's famous mashed potatoes is even creamier than the original. As he explained in Food & Wine, "The way Robuchon actually makes them is too hard and too complicated for you (or me) to do sensibly at home. But this will approximate — roughly — the kind of buttery, ethereal suspension that dreams (and Joël Robuchon's mashed potatoes) are made of."

Poulet Basquaise

Bourdain seasoned this exceptional quick-braised chicken with cayenne before cooking it in white wine with plenty of onions and peppers.

Cranberry Relish

This super-simple, uncooked cranberry-orange relish is a perfect make-ahead option for Thanksgiving. As Bourdain told Food & Wine, "It contains a shocking amount of sugar, which you should not balk at. It's a holiday."

Anthony Bourdain's Stunt Turkey

Bourdain’s showy bird was one he suggested parading at the table, dressed up “like a showgirl, with chop frills and elaborate fruit garnishes on a bed of old-school parsley or kale,” while the Business Turkey was carved in the kitchen and ready to be served.

Anthony Bourdain's Business Turkey

Bourdain cooked two turkeys for Thanksgiving — a Stunt Turkey for presentation at the table, and this one he carved in the kitchen, so it was ready to serve.

Turkey Gravy

Make this easy and delicious gravy ahead of time, so there’s no fussing when you have guests at the table.

Creamed Pearl Onions with Sage and Thyme

These classic creamed onions scented with sage and thyme are a classic addition to any winter dinner table.

Soupe De Poisson

This classic, flavorful French fish soup is topped with toasts slathered with garlicky rouille and topped with grated cheese. As Bourdain told Food & Wine, "This more than anything is the flavor of my childhood vacations in France."

Rouille

Bourdain called this super-garlicky mayonnaise "the magical condiment." The perfect balance of garlic, lemon and saffron is what makes it so good. His all-caps note to Food & Wine: "USE GOOD SAFFRON."

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Thick, meaty slab bacon turns these brussels sprouts into a hearty side; the spritz of lemon juice at the end adds brightness.

