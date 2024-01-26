13 Small Entryway Ideas That Make a Big First Impression

You may not feel like you can do a lot with a small entryway, but these ideas prove otherwise.

Alicia Treasure

Not everyone has an expansive entryway to welcome guests to their home. Indeed, most of us have smaller entryways in which it can be hard to strike a balance between form and function. Yet, with just a few key pieces, it's easier than ever to have a beautiful small entryway that feels welcoming while also providing a space for keeping keys, putting on shoes, and checking yourself before heading out the door for the day.

If you need a little entryway inspiration, take a look at these ideas from the pros who have expertly blended aesthetics with function in a tight space.

Related: 10 Entryway Organization Ideas That Will Streamline This Busy Space

Texture and Small Details

Brian Bieder / Design by Maggie Griffin Design

It's so easy to overlook small, slightly awkward spaces made by stairways, but this entryway utilizes the area easily with a small table, pretty accents, and a large framed print. The wallpaper used throughout ties the whole space together while giving it visual interest. "This space is filled with detail and character," says Maggie Griffin, owner of Maggie Griffin Design. "While compact, the textures and patterns give guests a glimpse of the fun in the rest of the home."

A Long Table

Assure Interiors

A small entryway can look bigger with the addition of a longer table that serves as a place to store items, like in this entryway designed by Assure Interiors. "Adding a table to your entryway, even if it is small, will allow your space to be more organized and functional as the table can be adorned with storage places for keys, sunglasses, mail, etc.," says Cameron Johnson, founder of Nickson Living. "Select a table that is narrow enough to fit adjacent to the front door to allow for the most natural and functional placement."



Traditional Styling

Brian Bieder / Design by Maggie Griffin Design

This small space packs in quite a bit of visual interest. "A light-filled foyer shines a little extra with pretty wallpaper and traditional furnishings," says Griffin. A warm wood cabinet is paired with neutral lamps and a wood-framed mirror, accessorized with fresh flowers, vintage books, and more.

Personality Forward

Brian Bieder | Design by Maggie Griffin Design

Warm colors exude a welcoming embrace from this entryway designed by Griffin. The geometric lines of the table are tempered with the organic, landscape painting and sculptural lamps and bowl. "Entryways are a first impression, so make sure they show your personality and put a smile on your guests' faces," she says.

Related: 8 Entryway Décor Ideas That Make a Great First Impression

A Mirror Focal Point

Cameron Johnson

Mirrors are a great way to add a focal point to your entryway while also serving a functional purpose—taking one last look before heading out for the day. "Adding a mirror to your entryway will aesthetically add a piece of wall décor and add to your home’s design while functionally allowing you and your guests to check your looks before you leave the house," Johnson says. "Ensure the mirror is placed at a height that will allow most people to be able to see their faces—placing the mirror too low or too high will result in an immediately awkward interaction."

Related: 7 Ideas for Decorating With Mirrors That Will Instantly Transform Your Space

Classically Elegant

Assure Interiors

Elegant and classic, this petite entryway features a gorgeous marble table to anchor the space with a small, silver catchall bowl for keys. A simple, round mirror and a bouquet of fresh white flowers complete the elevated look.

A Beautiful Bench

Assure Interiors

Benches can serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose in an entryway. Here, the white sculptural bench adds texture and visual interest while also acting as a resting place for guests. "Adding an entryway bench to your space is a great way to add a decorative accent that is both additive to your design and functional," Johnson says. "The bench will serve many functions from giving you a place to put your shoes on to temporary storage for incoming groceries or outgoing packages."

Fun and Punchy

Brian Bieder | Design by Maggie Griffin Design

The entryway might be small, but the personality here certainly is not. "Small spaces can pack a punch, especially with wallpaper," Griffin says. "Feel free to go for it ... the most fun results are when you take chances!"

Related: 15 Entryway Updates That Cost Less Than $100—but Make Your Whole Home Feel More Inviting

Dramatic and Arty

Assure Interiors

This modern, small entryway features a smooth concrete table with black and white accents—a large piece of contemporary art and a black lamp. The addition of the gold-toned chair offers both a pop of color as well as a functional spot to put on shoes before heading out.

Organic Shapes

Assure Interiors

In this small entryway by Assure Interiors, organic forms take center stage next to more linear shapes. A circular table base and free-flowing candlesticks are given a bit more structure when paired with a blocky piece of contemporary art and a small, rectangular accent lamp. Upholstered benches bring some softness to the space as well.

Statement Light Fixtures

Alicia Treasure

The space may be small, but the lighting can be grand. A simple swap of an outdated lighting fixture for something with a little more personality and the addition of paneling and hooks made this previously empty corner warm, inviting, and functional. "This entryway was not being utilized well," Treasure says. "The original lighting was very dark and uninviting. With some updated lighting and taking advantage of an empty corner, this entryway is now living up to its full potential."



Added Storage Space

Alicia Treasure

If your small entryway frequently sees lots of shoes thrown about, it's smart to incorporate additional storage to keep things tidy. "While this entryway didn’t necessarily lack in square footage, it did lack in functionality and storage," says Treasure. "I added new lighting to light up this dark corner, hooks for children’s backpacks, and shoe cubbies to keep the floor clear. A larger rug in the center of the entryway enhances the size and defines the space."



Related: 13 Small Space Storage Ideas That Find a Place for Everything

Board and Batten

Alicia Treasure

Sometimes, all you need to spruce up a small entryway is a little bit of wall paneling. Here, designer Alicia Treasure used board and batten paneling and dark paint to give the space some visual texture. "This moody entryway was a project I designed alongside my friend Breanne Hiser for her home," Treasure says. "Projects are always better with a friend! Bre wanted a place for guests to drop their stuff and a first impression worth talking about! The custom board and batten define the space, and the moody paint color adds interest."



Related: 20 Wall Paneling Ideas That Feel Fresh and Modern

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.