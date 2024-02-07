This $13 Set of Bow Napkin Rings at H&M Home Looks Like a “Piece of Art”

Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day!) is somehow next week, and not to alarm you…but you’re running out of time to decorate if you’re hosting a party this weekend (or looking for a last-minute present). Fortunately, H&M Home has a charming collection of items to accessorize your home for Valentine’s Day, including an item that will be the star of your dinner table.

This set of pink bow-shaped napkin rings is so cute that you’ll want to wear it on your finger, but it’s more suitable for table napkins. Imagine how cute these would be at a tea party!

2-pack Metal Napkin Rings

$12.99 at H&M

For $13, you’ll have two metal napkin rings that are bedazzled with rhinestones, and they’ll pair well with pink, cream, or red fabric napkins. Conveniently, H&M Home is also selling a two-pack set of pink napkins, so you won’t have to worry about searching for the perfect shade of pink. Just like Beyoncé said, it’s time to put a ring on it!

According to the reviewers, the photo on H&M’s website doesn’t do justice to how stunning these rings look IRL. “These are beautiful and very well detailed,” they wrote. “I bet these become collectors items, that is how amazing they are. Each of them is a piece of art.” And if you buy them now, you’ll be one step ahead if they ever become a rare H&M find.

If you’ve fully leaned into the coquette aesthetic of filling your space with romantic and super girly decor, you’ll easily find a way to repurpose these napkin rings into a year-round decorative item. Happy Galentine’s Day!