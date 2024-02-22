13 Leather Weekenders for Traveling in Style



Guys, leave your random backpacks and duffel bags behind. Whether you're showing up to the airport for a long-haul flight in a head-to-toe sweatsuit or you're getting in the car for a short drive to a weekend trip upstate, your luggage should reflect the fact that you're a man of style and sophistication. Naturally, your luggage should be a leather weekender bag.

Use it as your carry-on for a longer trip, or as your main luggage for a weekend retreat, but keep a leather weekender on hand regardless of where you're going. The style is inherently more elevated than a cloth duffel bag, it's much cooler and sleeker than a lumpy backpack, and, these days, it's likely to have better features than both. Stuffing everything into one compartment is old news; we're living in 2024, when you can enjoy the ease of a designated laptop compartment, a trolley sleeve, an exterior zip, and, if you're lucky, maybe even a luggage tag.

The leather weekenders below are worthy of the investment, and will last you for many years and trips to come. Don't just relax once you reach your destination—soak in the trip there, too.

Full Grain Leather Duffel Bag

Time Resistance's leather weekender is... well, timeless, actually. The leather has a vintage, pre-loved look and feel, with all the bells and whistles of a modern bag: an adjustable strap, outer zipper, and inner laptop compartment. For a ruggedly handsome pick for under 300 bucks, this is the one.

Shop Now Full Grain Leather Duffel Bag amazon.com $258.00

Executive Overnight Duffel Bag

For something simple, smooth, and sleek, go for Royce New York. This high-quality bag is super roomy, with a detachable shoulder strap that allows for easy carrying. And if you want the world to know its yours, you can even add a monogram.

Shop Now Executive Overnight Duffel Bag bergdorfgoodman.com $550.00

Italian Leather Triple Compartment Weekender

This is an easy, breezy option, perfect for a last-minute trip or one that you've had planned out for months. It's spacious and sleek, and even has a trolley sleeve for when you just want to roll it right through TSA.

Shop Now Italian Leather Triple Compartment Weekender quince.com $229.90

Nelson Duffel

Tumi makes some of our favorite luggage on the market, from backpacks to suitcases. As it turns out, the brand can craft some pretty luxe leather, too. This timeless weekender is roomy and stylish, with plenty of pocket space to store all your essentials.

Shop Now Nelson Duffel tumi.com $875.00

Nomad Leather Holdall

If you want to feel every bit the luxurious traveler, there's no finer option than Métier. Even if you're staying at your in-laws', this luxe leather bag will make you feel like you're checking into a tropical getaway at the Ritz or the Four Seasons or the White Lotus. Preferably without all the death and drama, if it's the last one.

Shop Now Nomad Leather Holdall matchesfashion.com $4450.00

Borsa Leather Duffle Bag

For something simple and sleek, turn to Brunello Cucinelli. With subtle contrast stitching and a classic duffel silhouette, this is a bag you'll want to bring with you no matter where you're going.

Shop Now Borsa Leather Duffle Bag mrporter.com $4995.00

Metro Carry-All Duffel

In durable, scratch-resistant vegan leather, Monos' affordable weekender isn't one to scroll past. The sleek shape isn't going to be bulky, but it is going to squeeze nicely into an overhead storage compartment or under a seat.

Shop Now Metro Carry-All Duffel monos.com $260.00

Bartlett Large Weekender

If anyone knows leather, its Tecovas. This handsome, rugged bag has a vintage appeal and only looks better with time, thanks to the cow leather that reveals its patina with wear. Buy this once, and use it for years and years.

Shop Now Bartlett Large Weekender tecovas.com $595.00

Smooth Leather Duffel

PRL does its leather weekender as it does all other things: With understated elegance that looks and feels pretty damn chic. Simple and cool, this black bag with silver branding is going to be your favorite travel companion.

Shop Now Smooth Leather Duffel ralphlauren.com $498.00

Puzzle Fold Large Convertible Leather Holdall

Loewe's Puzzle design is iconic, and even better when blown up to the size of a weekender. This large bag is the key to traveling in style, even if you're the kind of guy who likes to show up to the airport in sweatpants.

Shop Now Puzzle Fold Large Convertible Leather Holdall mrporter.com $3700.00

Duval Duffle

Miansai has a basic, no-nonsense bag that's all about making your travels easy as can be. With an adjustable strap, plenty of pockets, and brass hardware at the bottom, you can focus on other things, like whether or not your gate is going to move to the other side of the airport at the very last minute.

Shop Now Duval Duffle miansai.com $355.00

Graham Leather Overnighter

Roomy, elegant, and chic, this is the very image of a leather weekender. Its large carrying capacity allows for all your essentials and then some, and with outer and inner compartments, don't worry about downsizing before your trip.

Shop Now Graham Leather Overnighter markandgraham.com $369.00

Kessler Medium Duffle

Whether you want this debossed or hand-painted or just as-is, you're in great hands with Leatherology. This bag has it all, from a soft, flexible outer to adjustable side tabs that can help you shrink it down if you don't have it stuffed to the brim.

Shop Now Kessler Medium Duffle leatherology.com $360.00

What To Look For

Size

If you're just looking for something small and compact, you don't need to invest in a 52 liter weekender. The span of your trip and amount you anticipate carrying are going to factor in on what size weekender you need; generally, medium-sized ones are more versatile, though.

Weight

If you want a weekender for ease of carrying, make sure the one you're getting isn't heavy even when empty. Some will have a trolley sleeve, though, to take the weight off your shoulders (literally).

Extra Features



Always watch for what else the weekender offers besides "space to hold your stuff." Do you need a laptop sleeve, or a luggage tag? Maybe you prefer an exterior zip pocket, to keep your passport easily on-hand.

