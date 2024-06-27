Here are 13 hidden gems & unique experiences to try on Hilton Head this summer

Have you visited Hilton Head Island before?

Whether you’re a long-time local, summer vacationer or part-time resident, you may believe that you’ve seen everything there is to see on the island. But, is that actually true? Hilton Head has several surprising treasures that not many know exist through simple online searches.

Known as a popular tourist destination and ‘world’s best’ winner several times over, Hilton Head Island has its fair share of well-known, popular attractions and ‘must do’ activities that almost anyone who frequents the island knows about.

In this file photo from March, 2017, Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay makes like a tourist and poses with the Neptune statue at Hilton Head Island's Shelter Cove Harbour during filming for the TV series.

Such attractions and activities include the island’s famed 12 miles of white sand beaches, world-class golf courses, the Harbour Town Lighthouse, dolphin cruises, Hilton Head’s own resident mermaid, Salty Dog Cafe, Coligny Plaza, and Shelter Cove’s Neptune.

However, if you’re curious about some of Hilton Head’s lesser known attractions, experiences and sights, here’s a list of 13 you can visit this year.

Charles Fraser Statue

Placed just off the side of the road, you may have noticed this sight without ever giving it much thought.

Located on the south end of the island on Pope Avenue nearly halfway to Coligny Plaza, this hidden statue is a token toward part of the island’s history, especially to the Sea Pines resort community.

The Charles Fraser statue in Compass Rose Park on Hilton Head Island has now acquired a Hilton Head Island face mask as seen on Thursday, April 16, 2020 for personal protection against the coronavirus. While the individual that protected the founder of Hilton Head is unknown, it stopped the few walking or biking past the closed park to take a picture.

Charles Fraser, the man behind much of Hilton Head Island’s story, advocated to keep the island’s flora and fauna to preserve the natural beauty of Hilton Head as he worked to develop the resort destination.

David Pearson, one of the original promoters of Sea Pines, stands for a portrait at Compass Rose Park with the statue of his mentor Charles Fraser walking with the alligator behind him on Feb. 17 on Hilton Head Island.

A statue of Fraser walking beside an alligator can be found in Compass Rose Park , which is a small, quiet park dedicated to remembering the island’s unique history. It includes art, water features and covered plazas.

From left, Jennifer Pavelka and Janice Tuozzo photograph Jennifer’s son, Jack, 6, as he poses on the statue of Charles Frasier walking with an alligator at Compass Rose Park on Pope Avenue on Monday. The visitors from New York, who were taking a break from biking along Pope Avenue, said they were impressed with the park, which is one of many improvements the town has made in recent years in the Pope Avenue, Palmetto Bay Road, Dunnagans Alley and Arrow Road areas.

Hilton Head Island Rear Range Lighthouse

Also known as the Leamington Lighthouse, the Hilton Head Island Rear Range Lighthouse is located in the Leamington community of the Palmetto Dunes Resort on Hilton Head Island. This lighthouse can be entered through Palmetto Dunes, is free to visit and can be found between the 5th and 15th greens of the Arthur Hills Golf Course. For your visit, it’s important to note that passes are not given after 5 p.m. and motorcycles are not allowed in Palmetto Dunes.

Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, located in the Leamington area of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, has a brand new stained roof and 360-degree observation deck boards. The lighthouse’s windows and doors were replaced and painted in a natural green tone.

The inside of this lighthouse is no longer open to the public. However, it is featured on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Inventory of Historic Light Stations. Additionally, visitors can get their U.S. Lighthouse Society Passport Book stamped at three different nearby locations. These include the Arthur Hills Pro Shop, Palmetto Dunes General Store and the Palmetto Dunes Welcome Center.

This lighthouse is considered to be “the one true lighthouse” of Hilton Head Island, according to the lighthouse’s website, the only historic lighthouse of Hilton Head and one of only a handful of surviving lighthouses in the state of South Carolina.

However, at the moment, the lighthouse is currently closed to visitors due to a golf course project, but is expected to reopen on Aug. 27.

Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, located in the Leamington area of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, next to a massive live oak tree estimated to be one of the oldest on Hilton Head.

Audubon Newhall Preserve

The Audubon Newhall Preserve is a great place to observe and be surrounded by nature in a less populated area of the island.

The preserve is open daily from sunrise to sunset and has free guided tours led by a Master Birder every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are required in advance. Parking is available to the public and the preserve is dog-friendly as long as pets remain leashed and are picked up after.

It is easy to find peace of mind while experiencing nature at its Lowcountry finest at Audubon Newhall Preserve on Hilton Head Island.

The Audubon Newhall Preserve is a 50-acre nature preserve with over 140 recorded bird species on the south end of the island with interconnected trails that add up to around a mile total with wide paths and an observation deck.

The preserve is located at 55 Palmetto Bay Road, which can be found on the south end of Hilton Head Island. It is owned and operated by the Hilton Head Island Audubon Society.

A hooded warbler strikes a note at Audubon Newhall Preserve, one of many different species of songbirds that may be observed there.

Stoney-Baynard Ruins

The Stoney-Baynard ruins on Hilton Head’s south end is a sight to see for any history buff scouring the area. Located in the resort community of Sea Pines, visitors can still see bits of the old home to this day.

The remains of the main house at the Stoney-Baynard Ruins in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. The ruins are what remains of the mansion at what was once called Braddock Point Plantation. They can be found off of Plantation Drive.

The mansion was once used as quarters for Federal forces and was later burned down, allegedly by Confederate arsonists, and the mansion’s tabby foundation, a corner wall, and the foundations of other outbuildings are what remain. These ruins are listed on the National Register of Historic Places list.

The entrance to the Stoney-Baynard Ruins can be found at the south end of Hilton Head Island in Sea Pines off of Plantation Drive.

Today, the ruins are located off of Plantation Drive in Sea Pines. Baynard Ruins Park is on the right just after passing Baynard Cove Road and Marsh Drive.

The first placard of many at the Stoney-Baynard Ruins in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island that provide detailed information on the historic site that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, located on Hilton Head Island’s north end at 40 Harriet Tubman Way, is a place of historical significance and is the location of the first freedmen community established during the Civil War.

The entrance to the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is photographed on Monday.

The park features interpretive signs for visitors to learn from as well as beach access, walking trails, an observation gazebo, historic exhibits and a picnic pavilion. In addition, the island’s Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is one of 26 sites in the state of South Carolina that is recognized on the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.

Visitors may go on a self-guided tour of the land or a private tour on select dates and several programs and events take place in the area.

A historic marker describes the Mitchelville site at Fish Haul Creek Park and the home of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park as seen on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 on Hilton Head Island. On Thursday, a commission recommended that Town of Hilton Head Island Town Council change the name of Fish Haul Creek Park to Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park. The existing Mitchelville Beach Park would be renamed Fish Haul Beach Park.

Sea Pines Forest Preserve

Located within the Sea Pines community on the south end of Hilton Head Island, the forest preserve may come as a surprise to many who view the island’s southernmost end as a shopping, dining and golfing destination nestled throughout winding neighborhoods and between the South Beach Marina and Harbour Town.

Guy Tucker shared this photo of the wildflower field in Sea Pines’ Forest Preserve on Hilton Head Island.

The preserve has been a protected area for wildlife, their inhabitants and guests to explore the outdoors since 1970 and encompasses 605 acres of natural flora and fauna. The Sea Pines Forest Preserve includes boardwalks over wetlands, pathways suitable for horseback riding, fishing docks and bridges.

The preserve is open from sunrise to sunset. Guests looking to explore the area will have to pay a $9 gate fee into Sea Pines, unless they hold a resident or guest pass.

Sea Pines Forest Preserve on Hilton Head Island on March 20, 2015.

Gullah Heritage Trail Tours

Hilton Head Island’s Gullah Heritage Trail Tours was founded in 1996 by a Gullah Family Partnership on Hilton Head Island. Since then, the “family has been involved in preserving Gullah cultural heritage, blending Gullah cultural values in the SC-GA Low Country, for more than 40 years,” states the company’s website.

Based on the island, Gullah Heritage Trail Tours aims to cater to visitors and locals in the Lowcountry who have an interest in learning more about the history of Gullah culture in the surrounding area. This company gives guests the opportunity to learn more about the rich history and add an important learning element to their vacation or aid a curiosity in the deeper history of the Lowcountry. The pick-up location for tours can be found at 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC on the north end of the island.

Adventure Hilton Head

Adventure Hilton Head is a special place on the island’s north end where guests can explore their more daring, adventurous sides. The location offers GoKarting, zip-lining and the opportunity to traverse a high ropes course with bridges, swings and cargo nets suspended high in the air. The zip-line canopy tour offers scenic water views with a series of seven different zip-lines, a swinging sky bridge and aerial staircase, a 900 foot-long dual-racing zip-line and incorporates some of the history of the island. In addition, the Aerial Adventure consists of six different high ropes courses with many obstacles including swings, nets, bridges and even a bike. It is one way to view Hilton Head Island from quite a different angle. Adventure Hilton Head can be found at 33 Broad Creek Marina Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Escape Room Hilton Head

Escape Room Hilton Head is a perfect rainy day adventure for any adventurous or problem-solving family. Featuring several different rooms to choose from, Escape Room Hilton Head is open every day of the week and advertises a rate of $34.95 for anyone over 6 years old. The establishment can be found at 10 Executive Park Drive Suite 102, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 toward the south end of the island.

Hilton Head Distillery

Hilton Head Distillery, Hilton Head Island’s first craft distillery, offers a unique experience for guests. Offering a wide-variety of activities, the distillery gives patrons the opportunity to engage in a hands-on mixology experience, behind-the scenes tours, tastings, signature cocktail classes and cocktail bar. Options given by the distillery are a much-talked about affair among adults and ranked as a ‘must-do’ for many adult parties or gatherings. The distillery can be found at 14 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head Helicopter Tours

Hilton Head Helicopter Tours is an incredible experience offered ‘on’ the island that lets guests view Hilton Head from a completely different perspective. The tours allow fliers to view the island’s Lowcountry beauty from the sky and take in the sights and colors from an entirely different vantage point. Advertised as “perfect for families, couples, and friends,” the company offers several different tours for guests to choose from.

Hilton Head Segway

Hilton Head Segway is yet another unique opportunity to view the island in a different way. With several Segway tour options, the company offers premier Segway rides and tours at three different locations on Hilton Head Island around Honey Horn, historic Mitchelville and centrally around mid-island. The Segway is electrically powered and eco-friendly for eco-conscious guests. Segways are gyroscopically stabilized for a safe and fun experience, which can be learned to ride within just a few minutes for most people.

Island Skiff Adventure Tours

Island Skiff Adventure Tours is a unique experience where attendees have the opportunity to drive their own skiffs while following a guide boat and exploring local marshes around Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Daufuskie Island and other undeveloped, nearby areas. The tours make stops for dolphin sightings, and guests will be able to learn more about the history of the surrounding area. The company also offers a similar tour for those who are a bit more thrill seeking and would prefer a speed boat ride to that of a skiff boat.