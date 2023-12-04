13 Fragrant Evergreen Shrubs That Will Make Your Garden Smell Incredible

From aromas of honey to citrus, these evergreens produce beautifully scented flowers.

nickkurzenko / Getty Images

When it comes to making your landscape look great, few plants have more mileage in the garden than evergreen shrubs. The foliage lasts for multiple seasons and during the growing period, many evergreens produce beautiful flowers that bring color to the landscape. Beyond color, some of these shrubs form blooms that smell incredible. From honey and citrus to spice and peaches, these fragrant evergreen shrubs will make your garden smell amazing—and look great year-round.







Meet the Expert







Related: 12 Fragrant Indoor Plants That Will Make Your Home Smell Like a Garden

Hardy Thorny Olive

Created by Elena / Getty Images

Hardy thorny olive (Elaegnus pungens) is a densely branched evergreen shrub with small, bell-shaped, creamy white flowers that bloom in axillary clusters from October through November. The blooms smell like a sweet gardenia-scented perfume. "It is a vigorous shrub that you need to keep in bounds by pruning unless it is out in an open area," says Linda Langelo, horticulture specialist at Colorado State University. "It is fast-growing and may spread by suckers."

Zone: 7 to 9

Size: 12 to 15 feet tall x 15 to 18 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade; well-drained soil

Fragrant Tea Olive

saraTM / Getty Images

An upright evergreen with oval glossy green leaves, fragrant tea olive (Osmanthus fragrans) produces beautiful white flowers that bloom in clusters during spring and sometimes summer and fall. The plant has a rich, sweet aroma of honey and peaches that also smells like apricots to some, says Langelo. "In warmer summer climates, it is best to place this plant so that it can receive some afternoon shade," she says.

Zone: 8 to 11

Size: 10 to 15 feet tall x 10 to 15 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade; moist, well-drained soil

Japanese Skimmia

Eve Livesey / Getty Images

Japanese skimmia (Skimmia japonica) has leathery leaves that form fragrant white or pink flowers during spring. Female plants also produce red berries, says Seth Pearsoll, creative director for The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Zone: 6 to 8

Size: 3 to 4 feet tall x 3 to 4 feet wide

Growing conditions: Part sun; well-draining, fertile soil

Daphne

Japan, Asia and othe of the world / Getty Images

The reddish-purple flowers that grow from daphne (Daphne odora) have a delicate, spicy-sweet fragrance with a pop of citrus. "Plant it where you permanently want it to be in the landscape," says Langelo. "It does not like to be disturbed once planted. It is slow to establish."

Zone: 7 to 9

Size: 3 to 4 feet tall x 2 to 4 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade; moist, humus-rich sandy soil that is well-draining

Gardenia

Aschen / Getty Images

This beloved evergreen shrub gives way to waxy white blossoms in late spring or early summer that have a spicy scent. If you grow a gardenia shrub (Gardenia jasminoides) in your garden, be sure to fertilize the plant in late June to encourage flowering, says Langelo. Do not fertilize gardenia in the fall.

Zone: 8 to 11

Size: 5 to 6 feet tall x 5 to 6 feet wide

Growing conditions: Part shade; moist, humus-rich soil with an acidic pH

Mountain Laurel

LFO62 / Getty Images

Mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia) has a rounded dense habit with terminal flowers that emit a grape-like smell. "Flowers bloom in a corymb and each of the flowers in the corymb are 5-sided cup-shaped flowers with rose to white to purple markings inside each flower," says Langelo. Prune the shrub to promote bushy growth and remove flower clusters after they bloom.

Zone: 5 to 9

Size: 5 to 15 feet tall x 5 to 15 feet wide

Growing conditions: Part shade; well-drained soil

Paper Bush

LITTLE DINOSAUR / Getty Images

Paper bush (Edgeworthia chrysantha) has become increasingly popular in the last decade. Clusters of yellow, upside-down tubular-shaped flowers resembling a honeycomb shape form on the stems. "The fragrance is gardenia-like and should be planted close to an open window," says Adrienne Roethling, garden curator for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.



Zone: 7 to 9

Size: 8 feet tall x 8 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to full shade; average, well-drained soil

Fragrant Sweet Box

seven75 / Getty Images

As the name implies, fragrant sweet box (Sarcococca ruscifolia) is an evergreen shrub with a sweet smell. "It has leathery sharp-pointed ovate, glossy deep green leaves with creamy white flowers in axillary racemes," says Langelo.

Zone: 7 to 9

Size: 3 to 4 feet tall x 3 to 4 feet wide

Growing conditions: Part shade to full shade; well-drained soil

Prague Viburnum

Richard Radford / Getty Images

Prague viburnum (Viburnum ‘Pragense’) forms white flowers that produce berries in early fall that go from red to glossy black. "The foliage is evergreen in the south and the north unless it is damaged by cold winter temperatures," says Langelo. Plant this shrub in an area it can receive protection from winter winds.

Zone: 5 to 8

Size: 10 to 12 feet tall x 10 to 12 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; average, well-drained soil with medium moisture

Mexican Orange

anankkml / Gettty Images

Fill your garden with the smell of fresh oranges with this evergreen shrub. Mexican orange (Choisya ternata) forms star-shaped white flowers that bloom in late spring and early summer. "The flowers have a fragrance like orange blossoms and the leaves when crushed smell like oranges," says Langelo. Once the plant is established it can handle a slight period of drought, but should be protected from winter winds.

Zone: 8 to 10

Size: 4 to 8 feet tall x 4 to 8 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; average, humus-rich, moist, well-draining soil

Virginia Sweetspire

Catherine McQueen / Getty Images

Virginia sweetspire is a shrub with arching branches that form white, bottlebrush-like flowers that smell sweet and floral, says Pearsoll. It's native to the woodlands of eastern North America and is tolerant of wet conditions, making it good for naturalizing.

Zone: 5 to 9

Size: 3 to 5 feet tall x 3 to 5 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; adaptable to various soil types

Sweetshrub

Tonya Staab / Getty Images

Native to North America, sweetshrub (Calycanthus) has sweetly fragrant flowers that last for several weeks in spring. The flowers almost smell like melon, Roethling. There are a few varieties of sweet shrub that come in a range of colors, from burgundy to yellow.

Zone: 6 to 9

Size: 6 to 8 feet tall x 6 to 8 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; rich soil

Banana Shrub

magicflute002 / Getty Images

Banana shrub (Magnolia figo) has multiple seasons of appeal. It has evergreen leaves, fragrant and showy flowers, and cinnamon-colored buds. "The shiny green leaves accent the fuzzy buds, which open in May," says Roethling. "The flowers smell like bananas and need to be planted close to an open window or doorway."

Zone: 7 to 9

Size: 10 to 15 feet tall x 6 to 8 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; average soil

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.