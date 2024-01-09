13 cities where you can fly for $100 round trip from Phoenix in January 2024

Is your New Year’s resolution to travel more?

If yes, consider starting early — airfares for domestic trips are affordable right now.

New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed January 2024 will have the best deals this year on plane tickets for trips within the U.S.

Domestic round-trip airfares are expected to average $253 in January, 6% below the same month in 2023 and 11% below December 2023, according to Hopper.

Data compiled by Hopper’s economists revealed the destinations with the cheapest January airfares from Phoenix. Here’s where you can find the best deals.

Is January the cheapest month to fly?

It's one of the cheapest.

January and February traditionally offer the lowest prices on domestic airfares. Flyers can expect to pay an average round-trip fare of $253 in January and $276 in February, according to Hopper’s lead economist Hayley Berg.

Airfare gets more expensive as spring break approaches, she said.

Where is the cheapest place to fly right now?

Hopper’s data showed the lowest round-trip flights from Phoenix were $60 for trips to Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California.

Where you can fly from Phoenix for $100 or less round trip in January 2024

Hopper said these destinations are cheap from Phoenix in January:

Salt Lake City ($60)

San Diego ($60)

Orange County, California ($61)

Las Vegas ($68)

San Francisco ($70)

Denver ($70)

Seattle ($73)

Portland, Oregon ($80)

Dallas ($83)

Houston ($85)

Chicago ($91)

Ontario, California ($98)

Kansas City, Missouri ($99)

