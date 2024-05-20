13 Black And White Photos Transformed Into Full-Color That'll Make You Look At History In A Completely Different Way

Recently, I found out AI can recolor old photos, so scoured for photos from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Library of Congress to see if AI magic could breathe some new life into some old photos. Here are the results!

1.This shoe from the early 1910s that would've made Dorothy jealous. Sometimes, it's hard for me to remember that garments from this era weren't in varying shades of gray.

Two vintage high-heeled shoes are shown: one black and one red, both with decorative brooches and intricate detailing on the heels

2.This portrait of Lillian Russell, a reknowned stage actor and singer in the 19th and early 20th century.

Lillian Russell in a period costume with an elaborate hat adorned with large feathers, intricate jewelry, and a detailed gown featuring embroidery and embellishments

3.This late-1800s group of tennis players who are wearing, quite frankly, the longest pairs of socks I've ever seen in my life.

A group of nine men posing with tennis rackets and balls against a brick wall, with both black-and-white and colorized versions of the photo shown

4.This absolutely gorgeous photo of a French fashion show taken by Charles Reutlinger, a photographer who was all the rage in the 1800s.

A woman stands in profile wearing an elegant gown with a long train. She holds one hand near her face and gazes to the side. The top image is sepia-toned; the bottom is colorized

5.This snapshot of American aviator Glenn Curtiss's wife, Lena, behind the controls of a plane in 1910.

A woman sits in an open cockpit plane, holding a steering mechanism, with other individuals in the background. Plane structure and propeller visible

6.This taxi from 1921 that's making me seriously wonder how long taxis have had total claim over the checkerboard pattern.

Two images of an early 20th-century car parked on a road with trees and buildings in the background. The car has a checkered pattern on the door

7.These swimsuits from pre-1910 that, having lived in California and Florida, make my armpits moisten just looking at them.

People in early 20th-century swimwear at a beach, standing on shallow water. Two men and two women visible in both images, with people and a pier in the background

8.This photo of a baseball player on the New York Female Giants. In 1913, there were two New York Female Giants teams, red and blue.

Two black-and-white photos, displayed side by side, show a female pitcher for the Female Giants baseball team standing on a pitcher's mound on the field

9.This portrait of Abe Lincoln taken in 1865, the same year the US Civil War ended.

Abraham Lincoln, seated, holding glasses and a simple case, dressed in a suit with a bow tie. One photo is black and white, the other is colorized

10.This vibrant Chinese dragon on parade during the Fourth of July sometime between 1910–1915.

People walk in a 4th of July parade in New York, carrying an elaborate dragon costume. The crowd follows the dragon, celebrating with festive attire

11.This snapshot of William Howard Taft playing cards with his wife en route to the Philippines in 1900.

Four people, including two in naval uniforms, are seated around a table on a ship's deck, engaged in conversation

12.This photo from 1917 of Duke Kahanamoku, a five-time Olympic medalist who popularized the sport of surfing.

Top image: Duke Kahanamoku stands next to a surfboard labeled "DUKE." Bottom image: Similar pose of Duke Kahanamoku, digitally enhanced. Both images are signed "Duke Kahanamoku, Waikiki."

13.Finally, this photo taken of and by Francis Benjamin Johnston, a famous photographer at the turn of the century who made a lasting impact on women in photography.

A Victorian woman in a dark dress sits by a fireplace reading a letter, surrounded by ornate decor and framed photos on the mantel