The 16 best restaurants in Corfu

Corfu’s Venetian rulers dealt a decisive hand in the island’s collective recipe book. Be selective about where you sample local fare such as sofrito (veal with garlic and parsley), bianco (fish stew) and pastitsada (beef, veal or cockerel casserole) and seek out lesser-known dishes. Deep in the heart of Corfu Old Town there are low-key mezedopolia (where meze is served), long-established restaurants and upscale eateries where inventive chefs do Corfiot cuisine differently. In spring and early autumn, vivid edible flowers colour the culinary palette at the island’s most happening spots. On the coastline, waterfront tavernas specialising in fish and seafood naturally reign supreme. Inland is where you’ll find no-frills slow food joints focusing mostly on meat.

Find a restaurant by area

Corfu Old Town

Pomo d’Oro

Aristotelis Megoulas isn’t a formally trained chef but was drawn to the profession while studying in Bologna, where he snuck into restaurant kitchens. He now cultivates his Corfiot roots at cosy Pomo d’Oro, a testament to his dedication and imagination tucked into historic Skaramanga square. Collaborating closely with small-scale producers, Aristotelis redoes rice-stuffed tomatoes, a classic Greek dish that’s even more delicious the following day, as a cold risotto with summer vegetables, marinated raisins, sunflower seeds, sheep yoghurt condiment and herbs.

Contact: aristotelismegoulas.gr

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Best table: Those looking out onto the square

Chef Aristotelis Megoulas collaborates closely with small-scale producers to craft delicate creations at Pomo d'Oro

Marina’s Tavern

Marina Beska always loved to cook for family and friends, so it was a natural progression for her to open her own taverna. With a broad smile she welcomes patrons to take a seat at one of five tables on the cobblestoned pavement, or within the salmon-tinted building situated on a quiet kantouni (alleyway) in the old Jewish quarter. Not always a stickler for tradition, Marina prepares local fish dish bourdeto with shrimp and sweet potato. Aside from the local specialties, made with a lighter touch, her piquant eggplant casserole is a must-try. Better yet, let Marina do the ordering.



Contact: +30 2661 042071; instagram.com/marinabeska

Reservations: Not necessary

Prices: £

Best table: In summer, any table outdoors

Aside from the local specialties made with a lighter touch at Marina's Tavern, the piquant eggplant casserole is a must-try

Old Buoy

Corfu Town’s freshest entry is equal parts irresistible brunch hangout, dinner date-worthy destination and hip bar. Minimalist timber tables and seating and oriental rugs grace cobblestoned floors, while staggered casual seating encourages cocktail conversation between strangers. By day, try a vanilla cream-topped fogatsa, Corfu’s Venetian-influenced Easter brioche, with your espresso. By night, linger over a Chief Lapu Lapu tiki tipple for two before easing into dishes like beetroot, raspberry and cashew carpaccio and arancini made with shrimp, capocollo and xinomizithra cheese. Expect anything from morning Vinyasa yoga sessions to a live band interpreting hits from the ‘60s to the ‘90s.

Contact: instagram.com/oldbuoycfu

Reservations: Recommended

Prices: £-££

Best table: Corner table below hanging vines

The Venetian Well

This romantic bistro-restaurant in the dream-like setting of Kremasti Square is named after the marble Venetian well around which its outdoor tables and wrought iron chairs are arranged. Magenta bougainvillea spills down its tangerine rendered exterior. Indoors, jewel-coloured velvet-backed chairs and chandeliers add a regal air to a pea green backdrop. Chef-owner Yiannis Vlachos creates imaginative Mediterranean fare such as slow-baked lamb with smoked eggplant cream and fig chutney and Sardinian fregola pasta with wild mushrooms and summer truffle. Pay a visit to the 700-label strong cellar, which stocks first-rate Greek selections and rare French and Italian wines.

Contact: venetianwell.gr

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Best table: Anywhere outdoors

Feast on imaginative Mediterranean fare at The Venetian Well

Koultoura Kafenion

This atmospheric retro spot pays tribute to the Greek cultural icon that is the kafenion. For centuries, these simple, cosy establishments have served as a meeting point for locals to catch up on the day’s news over a viscous Greek coffee or savour a straightforward mid-morning meze like fried meatballs and handcut fries. This modern-day kafenion swaps plain white plates for bright monochromes but keeps the working-class cutlery and red and white gingham tablecloths. Koultoura Kafenion updates homespun classics like trahana (cracked wheat) soup by dropping in a poached egg and sourdough croutons. Traditional Corfiot dish veal sofrito appears on an open-face sandwich with Kefalonian gruyere and Greek-style coleslaw.

Contact: instagram.com/kafenion_koultoura/

Reservations: Not necessary

Prices: £

Best table: Facing the square in summer and indoors beside the traditional model caique if it’s cool outside

Liston Gastrotheque

Housed in an imposing late 19th-century building within the French-designed Liston arcade across from the Old Fortress, this all-day cafe restaurant drips with elegance. In cooler months, take a seat indoors, amid honey-beige interiors and framed pictures of ornate door knockers. Otherwise, soak up the rue de Rivoli-style vibes beneath the arcade’s characteristic arches. Favoured among locals for its extensive brunch menu, Liston Gastrotheque serves a Corfiot breakfast showcasing a selection of the island’s star products including salado, a peppery salami, and sykomaida (fig pie). Sweet tooths may opt for pancakes with a creamy cheesecake and sour cherry preserve topping and homemade almond biscuits.

Contact: liston.gr

Reservations: Not necessary

Prices: ££

Best table: Below the oversize lanterns gracing the arches

North-east Corfu

Toula’s Seaside

A series of hairpin bends leads down to picture-perfect Agni Bay, where firs and cypresses cloak the surrounding hills and still waters beckon yachts to stay awhile. Toula’s has been there since 1982. Back then, it was a simple seafront taverna frequented by locals who arrived by boat and often overnighted on the beach. Today, Valentino and Armani sail in for contemporary fare by warm-hearted, wild herb-loving Toula who still holds the fort. It remains one of Corfu’s most atmospheric coastal dining locations. Start your evening with a Metaxa-laced Aegean Highball. Make sure you Toula’s legendary linguine with spicy prawns or crayfish moussaka and her aromatic Sweet Secret, which remains just that.



Contact: toulaseaside.com

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Best table: Any table beside the beach

Toula's remains one of Corfu’s most atmospheric coastal dining locations

The White House

Even if you don’t choose to stay at The White House, the former home of the Durrells available for rent, it’s well worth dropping in to the stylish yet laidback seaside dining spot adjacent to the villa. The breezy stone-built al fresco restaurant boasts 180-degree views of Kalami Bay. Lefteris Lazarou, chef-owner of Greece’s first restaurant to gain a Michelin star, designs inspired menus featuring refined Mediterranean cuisine. Expect dishes like grilled octopus carpaccio with smoked split pea puree, red peppers and pickled cucumber and crayfish risotto with asparagus and crayfish oil.

Contact: thewhitehouserestaurant.gr

Reservations: Recommended, especially in peak summer

Prices: £££

Best table: A corner table with uninterrupted views of Kalami Bay

It’s well worth dropping in to the stylish yet laidback seaside dining spot The White House

RR – Rodostamo Restaurant

RR sits poolside at the luxury adult-friendly Rodostamo Hotel & Spa, looking out onto calm Kommeno Bay and Gouvia marina’s twinkling lights. Dress up for an intimate night out as this sophisticated restaurant, which delivers true five-star dining a short drive from Corfu Town. Soft lighting enhances the electric blue, white and grey furnishings and marine-themed driftwood sculptures. While the menu may sound understated, it is, actually, exquisitely good. Highlights include glazed octopus with honey, garlic, potato rösti, wild greens and octopus emulsion and slow-grilled lamb with topinambur puree, grilled carrots, lamb jus and rosemary. Leave room for yogurt mousse with white chocolate, strawberry sauce and seasonal fruit ratatouille.



Contact: rodostamo.gr

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Best table: Poolside

Dress up for an intimate night out at sophisticated restaurant RR- Rodostamo - nmamalos@gmail.com/Nikos Mamalos

Etrusco

Italian-Greek chef Ettore Botrini, whose Athens restaurant bears a Michelin star, doesn’t stand still for long. Perfectionist by nature, he insists on constant evolution at Etrusco, which he inherited from his Tuscan father. The restaurant has laid the foundation for haute Greek cuisine. Etrusco’s creative Mediterranean style is not only an epicurean tribute to the island’s culinary traditions but references memories of places Ettore has lived, including Spain, where he worked alongside the renowned Martin Berasategui. Seating is on the patio of a peach-hued villa whose garden generously provides vegetables, fruit and flowers. Degustation and à la carte menus deliver a holistic experience underscoring family ties to Corfu and Italy, featuring dishes such as Elba-inspired swordfish carpaccio with Corfu bitter orange salad.

Contact: etrusco.gr

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Best table: On the patio

At Etrusco, degustation menus deliver a holistic experience marrying Corfiot and Italian flavours.

South-west Corfu

Klimataria

When travel agent Nikos Bellos lived in London and hosted dinner parties, he would call his mother in Corfu, asking her to divulge her island recipes. In 1997 he decided to open an unassuming taverna in a narrow high-ceilinged late 18th-century building in coastal Benitses village. His bet paid off and Klimataria is now considered one of the island’s best fish tavernas. Together with Irish wife Deidre and son Kostas, Nikos lovingly prepares local soul food dishes such as bianco, a lemony fish and potato stew particularly suited to scorpion fish. Save the village bread to scoop up the garlic-tinged sauce.



Contact: klimataria-restaurant.gr

Reservations: Essential

Prices: ££

Best table: Outdoors, to catch a sea breeze

Klimataria is now considered one of the island’s best fish tavernas

Spiros Karidis

Apart from lazing on the beach and marvelling at a sublime sunset, there’s not much else to do in the sleepy settlement of Boukari. The real reason you need to make the trek there is the Spiros Karidis fish taverna. Work up a serious appetite for Corfu’s famed bourdeto, a hearty spicy fish casserole with onions, red peppers and potatoes, usually made with scorpion fish or grouper, and served steaming in its pot. Regulars, who arrive by boat, pair it with Zitsa red table wine. The succulent chargrilled whole calamari, doused in fresh olive oil and lemon, is also excellent.



Contact: spiros-karidis-boukari

Reservations: Recommended in peak summer

Prices: ££

Best table: Closest to the beach

North-west Corfu

Monastre

A stylish, new arrival in Paleokastritsa, Monastre is situated atop a rocky bluff, its design echoing that of a neighbouring 13th-century hilltop monastery dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Well-regarded chef Michalis Ntounetas, who has translated Alain Ducasse into Greek, helms this smart restaurant. Sourcing ingredients, including crayfish and nouboulo, Corfu’s own prosciutto, from hyperlocal suppliers, he conceives Mediterranean dishes with subtle island flavours. Shrimp ceviche with mango, lime, kumquat and sea bass fillet with fennel and finocchio risotto count among his signature recipes. As the sun starts to set over the Ionian, couples quietly schmooze on the terrace to the tune of a live saxophone player.

Contact: monastre.gr

Reservations: Recommended

Prices: ££

Best table: Any at the water’s edge

Monastre is situated atop a rocky bluff

Taverna Elizabeth

If you’re hankering for Corfiot-style slow food, head northwest to the village of Doukades to dine at much-loved stone-built Taverna Elizabeth. Gather your crew at the verdant, shaded courtyard upstairs that looks out over the village or, if it’s cool, head indoors where the decor features vintage ouzo and Metaxa bottles. Elizabeth’s granddaughter has taken over the reins at this old-school spot, serving emblematic traditional dishes such as pastitsada, a rich, tomato-based, spice-laced casserole – once reserved for Sunday family lunch - usually made with beef, veal or, if you’re lucky, cockerel and served with pasta and grated cheese. Turn up hungry.



Contact: 0030 2663 041728; facebook.com/tavernaelisabeth

Opening times: May-Oct, daily, 12pm-11pm; Nov-Apr, daily, 2pm-10pm

Reservations: Not necessary

Prices: £

Best table: Outdoors, to observe village life

Evdemon

At Evdemon, the whiteboard menu is in a constant state of flux. Chef Elia Vita allows the seasons, small-scale producers and her organic garden to dictate the half-dozen health-conscious Mediterranean plates she dishes out daily. One day, there might be an oven-baked sea bass fillet in basil oil and aged vinegar. The next, bright local vlita greens twirled into a rose, topped with diced tomato and framed with marinated anchovies. Elia’s cuisine is as deliciously unpretentious as it looks. Add her husband Giannis Goudelis’ wine expertise, their gracious hospitality and a peaceful seaside location with Diapontian island views and you’ll understand why the restaurant has amassed a devoted following.



Contact: 0030 698 032 9903; facebook.com/evdemonrestaurant

Reservations: Recommended

Prices: ££

Best table: Courtyard upstairs

Fisherman’s Cabin

Echoing the old school ease of nearby Agios Georgios Pagon beach, this well-hidden, no-frills traditional fish taverna has barely changed since opening in 1971, except for insisting on adding a carpaccio or two to the menu. Chargrilled fish and seafood are what Fisherman’s Cabin does best, so go for the local skate, red snapper or grouper, which pair well with pickled sea fennel and cherry tomatoes. This fairly-priced, family-run joint caters to just 30 so be quick to snare one of its sea-facing, mulberry-shaded sky-blue tables soon after the kitchen fires up. But don’t expect lightning-fast service. Savour the slow pace, lack of wifi and sunset.

Contact: 0030 6989 079 313; instagram.com/fishermans_cabin

Opening times: May-Oct, daily from 5pm

Reservations: Recommended

Prices: £-££

Best table: Corner table with uninterrupted sea views

