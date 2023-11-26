13 best Cyber Monday Lego deals of 2023 on top-rated sets are available right now

What a weekend! We've officially moved beyond Black Friday sales and early Cyber Monday deals are already live! We're delighted to have found a ton of Lego sets on sale. OK, not an actual ton (in weight) but lots of sets to pick from. These include both kid favorites, as well as more adult-focused builds from franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney and more. There are even architecture- and gardening-focused sets that require deeper focus to build — they're display pieces more than toys. Save big on your favorite picks, or pick up the much anticipated, awe-inspiring Lego Avengers Tower (sadly not on sale, but available for purchase).

Lego sets practically hold their value better than gold and rarely go on sale — but this Cyber Monday, retailers across the board have dropped prices by as much as 35%. Be warned, you may need to veer from your holiday list to indulge yourself a bit. But what's more wholesome than a Lego gift to self? Check out our picks for the best early Lego Cyber Monday deals below.

LEGO Lego Architecture London Skyline Collection $33 $45 Save $12 If you prefer BBC over any other station, this kit is for you. It depicts the London skyline along with all of its famous structures, and at 468 pieces it's not an overly difficult build. "My teen wanted an architectural Lego set, and we both thought this one looked really cool. It went together fine with the construction instructions, and my teen now proudly displays a little piece of London in their room," said one parent. $33 at Amazon

LEGO Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite Model Kit $65 $100 Save $35 Got a hardcore K-Pop fan in your life? This set makes the perfect gift. It comes with figures of all seven members of the band: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. One mom said, "Purchased this as a gift for my mega BTS fan daughter, who also likes Lego, and it was a big hit! She assembles a lot of Lego, even so, this is an easy assembly for someone who has never put together Lego ever before. Everything about this set is great." $65 at Amazon

Lego Lego Icons Orchid $40 $50 Save $10 This No. 1 bestselling 608-piece set is absolutely beautiful to behold and even more fun to put together — and this is the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Talk about a conversation-starting dining-table centerpiece. "I love this Lego set! It’s a cute addition to my growing PC desk setup. It will add a nice flair to any corner you place it on. It took me like 2.5-3 hours to build, very easy! It’s also great that I can display flowers without worrying about them dying on me. There were no missing pieces, instructions were really clear and the Lego set is just beautiful!" one five-star shopper wrote. $40 at Amazon

Lego Lego Ideas Tree House $230 $250 Save $20 With more than 3,000 pieces in all, this set isn't one you're likely to knock out in a day, but once finished, it'll look great and give out some serious Swiss Family Robinson vibes. It even comes with yellow and orange leaf patterns that you can swap out for the also-included green ones. (Behold the fall foliage without getting up from your living room floor!) "My son got this for Christmas and he spent about 12 hours building it. The instruction book is huge. He loves this set so much. He has grand plans to use it to make stop-motion videos and all kinds of things. The set has so many little details when you start looking at it. Each room has little details like flooring, decorations and more. ... Well worth the money so far," said one parent. $230 at Amazon

Lego Lego 'Star Wars' Spider Tank $40 $50 Save $10 No one can argue with the fact that some of the coolest Lego sets out there are part of the Star Wars universe, and this 561-piece kit from The Mandalorian backs that up. Also awesome: This is the lowest price ever for this set at Amazon! One fan said, "This nod to one of my favorite episodes was a fun build, very different from standard sets. I only wish it had a creepy eyeball. Ha ha. Love the Darksaber too! The minifigs are a great bonus" $40 at Amazon

Lego Lego Icons 'Back to the Future' Time Machine $160 $200 Save $40 Calling all movie buffs: The DeLorean from Back to the Future is available in Lego form! It includes 1,872 pieces and is intended for adults (18+), so take note: This is not an easy build. Once assembled, you could try fashioning a motor and taking it up to 88 miles per hour, but we claim no responsibility for what happens. "As a lifelong fan of the Back to the Future trilogy, the Lego Icons Back to the Future Time Machine set was an absolute dream come true. From the moment I laid eyes on the box, a wave of nostalgia washed over me, and I was instantly transported back to the countless hours I spent as a child, and as an adult, lost in the world of Marty McFly and Doc Brown," said one happy shopper. $160 at Amazon

Lego Lego Icons Atari 2600 Building Set $192 $240 Save $48 If you're old enough to recognize this set, then you're old enough to build it (and hopefully, have a good enough job to afford it). Coming in at a whopping 2,532 pieces, the Atari 2600 is a complicated yet fun build that ends with a lot of nostalgia-inducing pieces that are perfect in a game room. One impressed dad said, "So much fun for our family to build and much better than a puzzle. I'm very happy with accuracy of everything." $192 at Amazon

Lego Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House $48 $60 Save $12 If your favorite movies always start with a lamp jumping on the letter i, then pay attention: You can build the house from Up! With "only" 598 pieces, this set is buildable even for younger kids, and the end result will become a gorgeous, colorful household fixture. One fan gushed: "What an amazing Lego set! Lots of detail in tiny places! Only changes I think would have made it better are adding Ellie's chair and making a customized mailbox with a print of Ellie and Carl's handprints and names like in the movie. For its smallish size, it is jam-packed with items that fit in with the movie. For the price, it's an exceptional value and one of the cutest sets ever! A must-have for any age!" $48 at Amazon

Lego Lego 'Minecraft' Abandoned Mine Building Toy $16 $20 Save $4 Lego and Minecraft are a match made in heaven — they're both blocky and both appeal to kids. This popular kit has only 248 pieces. It's a short enough build that it can be completed in a single session, and it's the absolute lowest price you'll find on Amazon. "Hey there, looks like you've stumbled upon the ultimate combination of childhood dreams — Lego and Minecraft! And guess what? It's not just any old set, it's great for building! Who would've thought? But seriously, this set is so interactive and fun to put together that you might just forget about the real world for a while. So go ahead, let your inner child loose and get building!" said one of the nearly 9,000 five-star shoppers. $16 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.