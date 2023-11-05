13 Beef Soup Recipes To Warm Up Your Fall

After a long fall day of being simultaneously whipped and whooped by the cold weather, when dinner time comes around, there's only one kind of soup that can knock the chill straight out of your bones. Forget tomato, forget broccoli-cheddar, we (and you) know beef soup is the ultimate way to warm up on a crisp fall night. But while it's delicious, a classic vegetable-infused beef soup is not the only option.

Have you ever tried a hamburger-style version of this autumnal dinner? Or delighted in putting a beefy twist on a classic bowl of French onion soup? Or dug your spoon into a sour cream and cheese-filled taco take on this traditional recipe? No? That's what we're here for. We have created a beef soup recipe field guide that will ensure you never get cold (or bored by dinner) this fall. So grab your stew beef (and your ox tail and your beef ribs and your ground beef), because here is a list of the 13 best beef soup recipes to keep in your dinner rotation all autumn long.

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup

vegetable beef soup - Susan Olayinka/Mashed

We, of course, have to start things off with the original. Because let's face it, thanks to its devilishly tender thick-cut veggies and beef, there is nothing that will warm your body and spirit quite like a traditional vegetable beef soup.

To make this flavorful fall dinner favorite, you'll only need beef steak pieces, vegetables, beef broth, and some thyme and bay leaves. Cook until the ingredients are tender and serve topped with mushrooms for extra texture and autumnal flavor.

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup

Spicy Beef And Noodles Soup

spicy beef and noodle soup - Ting Dalton/Mashed

Our next recipe is a hearty noodle-infused soup that will warm you up on the most bitterly cold of fall days. Combining beef strips with salty soy sauce, true to its name, spicy beef and noodles soup is full of delicious heat thanks to the red chili in its ingredient list.

For an extra warming fall treat, be sure to finish off this cure-for-a-cold-day dish with a squeeze of spicy Chinese chili paste.

Recipe: Spicy Beef And Noodles Soup

Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

Barley beef soup - Erin Johnson/Mashed

Beef soup. Barley soup. Both are tasty and powerful on their own, but they're magical when you combine them into one dish. Just the thing to warm you up on an almost winter-level cold fall day, slow cooker beef barley soup is an assemble-it-and-forget-it recipe that takes 6 hours to cook. But the long cooking time results in a dish brimming with beautifully tender (and wonderfully herbs de Provence-scented) beef.

Before serving, try topping the dish with extra celery pieces to give the soup a delectable crunch.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

Cheeseburger Soup

cheeseburger soup - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Beef soup (emphasis on the beef) already features a cheeseburger's main ingredient. Now all that's left is to add in some cheese, milk, sour cream, and onion, then viola, you have created cheeseburger soup, a dish that will satiate your craving for summer cookout food no matter what the weather's like outside.

To further amp up the hamburger taste, serve this delectable soup sprinkled with extra shredded cheese and sautéed onion slices.

Recipe: Cheeseburger Soup

Pot-Au-Feu-Style Oxtail Soup

oxtail soup - Eric Ngo/Mashed

A recipe so adored in France that it's the country's national dish, pot-au-feu is just another type of vegetable beef soup, despite its fancy name. This dish usually features tender root veggies and uses rump roast and beef shank for its meat, but pot-au-feu-style oxtail soup takes this French dish to new heights by using extraordinarily tender oxtail meat as the soup's beef cut of choice.

With its extra tender meat and utilization of turnips (which are sweetest in the fall), pot-au-feu-style oxtail soup will make you thankful for sweater weather.

Recipe: Pot-Au-Feu-Style Oxtail Soup

Chili Paste Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

spicy beef noodle soup - Jason Goldstein/Mashed

Like a catchy song, some soup concepts can be remixed into an array of symphonies — as is the case with spicy beef noodle soup. Where our previous spicy beef noodle soup entry featured Chinese five spice and ground beef and utilized a skillet, this version of the dish involves Thai chili paste, short ribs, and a slow cooker that will make the meat wonderfully tender.

For a flavor explosion, be sure to serve the dish with a sprinkle of extra scallion pieces and a squeeze of lime.

Recipe: Chili Paste Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Simple Japanese Clear Soup

Japanese clear soup - Angela Latimer/Mashed

One of the ingredients that makes Japanese clear soup so irresistible is beef broth. However, by taking things a step further and adding actual chunks of beef to this iconic Japanese recipe, you'll transform it from a delectable side dish into a filling dinner.

To get this twist on beef soup started, you'll cut and cook your beef first. Then, throw it into the soup's broth and prepare the dish like you normally would. Be sure to top the soup with green onions and mushrooms before digging in.

Recipe: Simple Japanese Clear Soup

Instant Pot Taco Soup

instant pot taco soup - Laura Sampson/Mashed

If you love tacos, this beef soup will be up your alley. By featuring pinto beans, onions, ground beef, and taco seasoning, this Instant Pot taco soup combines these two great culinary stars into one delicious dinner that will chase away any and all coldness or sadness lingering in your bones this fall.

The best way to finish off this taco-turned-soup dish is to, of course, serve it sprinkled with cheese and taco shell pieces for extra taco taste and texture.

Recipe: Instant Pot Taco Soup

French Onion Beef Soup

french onion soup - Maren Epstein/Mashed

Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Bread. French onion soup has it all — almost. By adding chunks of beef to the beef stock that's already in this globally adored soup recipe, your mouth will be treated to an explosion of cheese-and-bread-covered umami flavor.

To make French onion beef soup, you'll simply brown and prep the beef first. Then, prepare the dish as usual and enjoy the fall dinner of a lifetime.

Recipe: French Onion Soup

Stuffed Pepper Soup

stuffed bell pepper soup - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Utilizing Italian seasoned ground beef and two varieties of bell peppers, stuffed bell pepper soup is another beef soup recipe that takes a comfort meal classic and converts it into sippable soup form.

Making this is as easy as pumpkin pie. You only need to sauté the meat with onions and peppers before tossing Italian seasoning, tomato sauce, rice, and beef broth into the same pot. Once the soup has simmered to completion, top the dish off with shredded cheese and green bell pepper pieces.

Recipe: Warming Stuffed Pepper Soup

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta E Fagioli Soup

pasta e fagioli soup - Kristen Karli/Mashed

Olive Garden's pasta e fagioli soup is legendary. But while its name sounds distinguished, pasta e fagioli just means "pasta and beans" and this flavorful dish features just that — pasta and beans. So don't let its intimidating title fool you. A soup made by cooking all the ingredients in the same pot, this dish is an easy recipe to throw together.

Just be sure to have breadsticks on hand for a dip-and-sip beef soup dinner.

Recipe: Copycat Olive Garden Pasta E Fagioli Soup

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

two bowls of taco soup - Kristen Carli/Mashed

We already gave you a recipe for an unbeatable Instant Pot taco soup. But here's a version for the slow-cooker battalion that has similar elements but also includes corn and black beans in its taco-inspired ingredient list.

All you have to do for this recipe is assemble the ingredients in your slow cooker and let the dish cook for 4 hours. Once time is up, be sure to top the soup off with shredded cheese, sour cream, and crushed taco shells to properly enjoy taco soup bliss.

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Taco Soup

Slow Cooker Beef Sinigang

beef sinigang soup - Kristen Carli/Mashed

A Filipino favorite, beef sinigang pairs tender roast meat with tamarind sinigang flavoring (which has a unique sour-tangy taste). This slow cooker version of the dish results in a flavorfully unforgettable soup that will keep you warm and satisfied all autumn long.

To make this delicious comfort meal, you'll place all of your ingredients (including the delicious beef roast) into a slow cooker. Once it's been cooked, drizzle fish sauce on top of your soon-to-be-beef-soup dinner and get your spoon in the dipping position.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Sinigang

