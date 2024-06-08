12th annual Junebug Summer Fair to usher in the season

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – The 12th annual installment of the Ben Wheeler Junebug Summer Fair is in full swing and will continue through Saturday.

The festival is an outlet for local musicians and artists to share their ideas and talents. The festival will feature live art, music, face painting and food.

On Saturday, the celebrations will start at 11 a.m. and will be free for the whole family until 4 p.m. There will reportedly be a small cover charge after 6 p.m.

Skerian Massey, creative art director for the fair, said the event is a showcase of summer celebration in East Texas.

“To honor the junebug which is supposed to be a bug that comes down to look upon us to see what we’re up to in the summer time. So, it’s a little nod to that and the summer solstice and to kick off summer and have some fun,” Massey said.

