126th Stutsman County Fair opens June 12

Jun. 8—JAMESTOWN — The 126th Stutsman County Fair opens on Wednesday, June 12, with a good mix of entertainment for all ages, according to the organizers of the event.

"With our kids entertainment and the bands we have, I think we've done a pretty good job," said Rod Wilhelm, Stutsman County Fair Board director.

Wilhelm said the fair board started organizing the fair in November.

"It might be the best fair in a while," said Pat Stockert, Stutsman County Fair Board director.

The Stutsman County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, June 15. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and at 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Stutsman County Fair is the largest county fair in North Dakota, Stockert said.

"We really appreciate the support of the Stutsman County Commission and the community," Wilhelm said.

This year, the races at Jamestown Speedway will be held on the opening day of the fair. Races won't be held on Saturday, June 15.

Amusement Midway Providers will provide 22 rides, according to the Stutsman County Fair's Facebook page.

"We are blessed to have a good carnival and a lot of rides," Wilhelm said. "We got pretty much the same rides you are going to see in Minot or Fargo."

The fair also offers free live entertainment on the free stage beginning at 8 p.m. each day.

"We got some good entertainment," Wilhelm said.

Local band The TrainWrecks perform on Wednesday. The TrainWrecks play old school country with a mix of rock 'n' roll, according to the band's Facebook page.

Stockert said Wednesdays of the fair are usually a family night and the fair board wanted to have a local band perform.

"The families will bring the kids up and the parents will enjoy the entertainment and races," he said. "They will come in after the races because all those people know The TrainWrecks."

Eli Alger and The Faster Horses, a country and western band, will perform on Thursday.

Rock band Booz·N·Tuna will perform on Friday.

"I swear (Booz·N·Tuna) is in the same class as Tigirlily," Wilhelm said. "They are just out almost everywhere. They just cut an album."

Lizzy Hofer will perform on Saturday. Hofer has been singing since she was 5 years old.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show sponsored by First Community Credit Union will have live performances on the midway.

"They've been on 'America's Got Talent,'" Wilhelm said. "Hopefully that's going to be enjoyable by everybody."

Coronation for the Stutsman County Fair Queen Contest will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the gazebo at the fairgrounds.

The fair will have a good mix of food vendors, Stockert said.

The weenie dog races also return and will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 4-H Parade of Champions also will be held on Saturday.

S & R Production's Barrel Jackpot will be held on Saturday at the fairgrounds. Exhibitions are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Stutsman County 4-H'ers will be doing livestock shows starting on Wednesday. In total, there will be 160 exhibitors, said Angela Rost, 4-H program assistant with the North Dakota State University Extension Service in Stutsman County.

Livestock shows include horses, poultry, rabbit, alpaca/llama, swine, meat and dairy goats, sheep, beef and market livestock premium sale.

Rost said static 4-H judging begins on Monday, June 10. She said static exhibits include glue solution, quilting, ceramics, painting, photography and different sewing and technical projects.

Tickets can be purchased at

https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets

. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate with a credit or debit card. Mega Ride passes and single-day ride wristbands can also be purchased online.

---------------------------------

What: 126th Stutsman County Fair

When: Wednesday-Saturday, June 12-15. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Where: Stutsman County Fairgrounds

Daily admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. A four-day pass is $17 for ages 13 and older and $10 for youth ages 7-12. Mega Ride passes — a four-day ride pass — are $70 and a single-day ride wristband is $37. Tickets can be purchased online at

https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets

.