A $125 Million Penthouse Will Crown the New Ritz-Carlton Condo in Miami Beach

A swanky new residential tower is coming to South Beach, and it has Ritz-Carlton’s refined luxury written all over it.

The planned development, dubbed The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach, is a joint venture between Lionstone Development, the Ben-Josef Group, and Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos’s Flag Luxury Group. According to Bloomberg, the 15-story condo will feature a collection of 30 custom-designed homes, including two swanky duplex penthouses. Prices for the private residences will start at $3.9 million and top out around $125 million for a possible combination of the two penthouses.

More from Robb Report

If sold, the megadeal would edge up on some of Manhattan’s most expensive real estate transactions, including billionaire investor Daniel Och’s sale of his Midtown penthouse for a cool $190 million back in 2022 and Ken Griffin’s $238 million purchase of a multi-story condo in the same supertall tower on Central Park South.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach is set to open in Miami in 2027.

Set to reach completion in April 2027, the forthcoming condo complex will feature a swimming pool for residents plus additional amenities open to the public, including a restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, a spa, and an oceanfront beach club, Bloomberg reported. As for the homes, most units will be decked out with private elevators and wrap-around terraces with panoramic views of Miami Beach.

The residential property is being worked on in tandem with two other projects—the renovation of the existing Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and the adjacent Sagamore Hotel. The historic resort is expected to reopen as a Ritz-Carlton hotel. “Miami is not just a tourist economy anymore,” Olarte de Kanavos told Bloomberg. “We now have so many hedge fund, venture capital, and real estate workers who live here.”

The 15-story tower will include 30 condos, a pool, a spa, and a fine dining restaurant.

Naturally, the migration of high-earning individuals to South Florida has spurred a real estate frenzy. Most recently, Jeff Bezos relocated to the Sunshine State and scored a $68 million estate on Indian Creek Island. Griffin, after making his record-breaking purchase in the Big Apple, moved the Citadel headquarters to Miami and is currently building himself a 50,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach.

“It’s not that so many people left New York, it was more that they actually kept their New York residences and they’re buying and collecting these properties in Miami,” broker and former Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund, who will be leading sales at the Ritz-Carlton supertall, told Bloomberg. “And there’s not a lot of inventory.” As residents continue to flock to South Florida, the lack of inventory has resulted in a surge in prices. A new report from Redfin found that home prices in Miami are up 12 percent from a year ago. “Can you compare it to a Central Park West and South?” Eklund added. “Maybe not yet, but soon you will.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.