128 best early Presidents Day 2024 sales to shop before the holiday weekend

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Brett Ferdock/CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Presidents Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Another long weekend, another set of deals to shop — and these sales are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend 2024 means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics — and time is running out to shop.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day making smart purchases and saving on everyday essentials. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

• Cozy Earth: Use the exclusive code CNNCOZY for 35% off sitewide and save on editor-favorite bedding and loungewear, plus some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• EarFun: For anyone interested in budget-friendly earbuds, EarFun is the name to know. Right now, the new Air 2 buds — which our reviewer praised as “the best-sounding $50 earbuds” they’ve ever tested — are 30% off using code EAIR2CNN.

• Moon Pod: Upgraded beanbag chairs are an extra 15% off with our exclusive, stackable code CNNPOD15.

• Volcanica Coffee: Stay caffeinated and save on a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica. Use code 20CNN for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew.

• Yana Sleep: With code CNNHEART get 50% off the Yana Heart Embrace Pillow and with code CNNLOVE get 30% off the Yana 360° Body Pillow Collection.

Presidents Day deals from major retailers

JCPenny

Charlton Home Darcelle 100% Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Bath Towel Set





Wayfair

Upgrade those tattered, mismatched bath towels at a fraction of the price. This set of six is made of a highly absorbent and soft Turkish cotton material.



$33 at Wayfair

Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine With Milk Frother





Best Buy

Our favorite Nespresso machine with a built-in milk frother will transport you right to a nonna- and nonno-owned street corner café.



$314 at Best Buy

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan





Dyson

For cleaner air that makes it easier to breathe throughout the day and at night, opt for this earlier version of an expert-approved air purifier and heater in one.



$500 at Amazon

T-Fal Culinaire Nonstick Aluminum 16-Piece Cookware Set





Macy's

From nonstick fry pans to pressure cookers, T-Fal makes some of our go-to cookware. With this 16-piece set, you get to try a little bit of everything with ease.



$100 at Macy's

• Amazon: You’ll find plenty of deals on the mega-retailer’s site, as always.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on kitchen and dining furniture, cookware and more.

• Best Buy: Save up to 30% on a bunch of major appliances — from refrigerators to dishwashers to ranges and more — right now at Best Buy.

• Ebay: Take an additional 15% off tons of top brands, including already discounted refurbished items.

• JCPenney: Shop the Presidents Day Home Sale until Feb 25.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during the winter savings event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop this sale and save up to 80% and more on home, shoes, clothes and other items.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart is offering discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair is offering savings of up to 80% off furniture, mattresses and much more.

Presidents Day tech deals

Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more

Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender With Ethernet Port





Amazon

If you’re looking to spend as little as you can and still get solid performance (and only need Wi-Fi 5 support), the TP-Link RE315 gave us great coverage in all of our tests.



$30 at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 With RTX 4070





Lenovo

This upgraded model has a robust CPU and GPU pairing and a screen that’s ready to game on. With these savings, it’s a steal.



$1,500 at Lenovo

EarFun Air 2





EarFun

The EarFun Air 2 are easily the best-sounding buds under $50. Score 30% off by checking the coupon on Amazon and using our exclusive code EAIR2CNN.



$35 at EarFun

HyperX Alloy Origins Core





Amazon

Its all-black finish looks fantastic when all of the LEDs are lit up, and there’s a USB-C port on the back to connect it to your computer.



$16 at GameStop

• EarFun: For anyone interested in budget-friendly earbuds, EarFun is the name to know. Right now, the new Air 2 buds — which our reviewer praised as “the best-sounding $50 earbuds” they’ve ever tested — are 30% off using code EAIR2CNN.

• GameStop: Right now you can save an extra 30% on clearance deals on games, consoles and accessories.

• Lenovo: Doorbusters, including tons of laptops, are up to 68% off.

• TP-Link: Save on networking and smart home products sold through Amazon.

Presidents Day sleep deals

Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more

Buffy

Amerisleep AS3 Mattress





Amerisleep

Amerisleep’s bestselling mattress has a “medium feel” of comfort and support that’s suitable for most sleepers.



From $1,049 at Amerisleep

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress





Casper

Grab the mattress-in-a-box that made them famous in the first place — at a discount.



From $931 at Casper

Helix Midnight Luxe





Helix Sleep

Helix’s bestselling Midnight Luxe gives sleepers a choice between an ultra-breathable TENCEL Cover or GlacioTex Cooling Cover.



From $1,030 at Helix Sleep

Siena Memory Foam Mattress





Siena Sleep

This budget-friendly option offers five layers and a 180-night trial so you can ensure it’s right for you.



From $199 at Siena Sleep

• Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase. You can also save 20% on pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheets with code PD20.

• Avocado: Get up to 20% off mattresses, plus savings of up to 10% on pillows, bedding and furniture.

• Awara Sleep: Save up to 50% on mattresses.

• Bear: Get 35% off, plus free sleep accessories with any mattress purchase using code PRESDAY.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $1,100 on luxury mattresses and adjustable bases.

• Big Fig: Mattresses ideal for plus-size sleepers are $500 off at Big Fig mattress with code PRES.

• Birch: Get 20% off your order, plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code PDS20.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide through Feb. 19.

• Buffy: Save up to 30% on super-soft comforters, sheets, pillows and more.

• Casper: Casper is offering up to 30% off everything and 10% off the Casper Mattress with code EXTRA10.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus get a free sleep bundle.

• Cozy Earth: Use the exclusive code CNNCOZY for 35% off sitewide, and save on editor-favorite bedding and loungewear, plus some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• Dreamcloud: Take 50% off all mattresses during Dreamcloud’s winter flash event.

• Essentia: Get 20% off sitewide plus a gift with a mattress purchase.

• Helix: Take 20% off your order, plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase using code PDS20.

• Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off hybrid mattresses, plus extra savings on bedding.

• Leesa: These top-rated mattresses are 25% off plus you can get two free pillows with purchase.

• Mattress Firm: Snag savings on top brands during Mattress Firm’s Prezzz Day Sale.

• Nectar Sleep: Save up to 40% on mattresses.

• PlushBeds: Take $1,250 off mattresses, plus $599 in free bedding.

• Saatva: Save up to $600 during the Presidents Day Early Bird sale.

• Sealy: Save up to $200 on Posturepedic Plus mattresses and score 35% off every Cocoon by Sealy mattress, plus a free sleep bundle.

• Serta: Save up to $1,000 off a Serta mattress.

• Siena Sleep: Get up to $500 off any mattress, with prices starting at just $199.

• Sleep Number: During the Ultimate Sleep Number Event, save on mattresses, pillows and more smart sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

• Slumberland Furniture: Don’t miss deep storewide savings at Slumberland through the end of the month.

• Stearns & Foster: Get up to $600 off select mattresses, plus a $200 instant gift on a power base purchase.

• Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.

• Tuft & Needle: Save 20% on all mattresses, plus get up to 20% off quilts, weighted blankets, furniture and dog beds.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand with code VAYA300. You can also score 15% off platform beds with code PD15.

• Yana Sleep: With code CNNHEART get 50% off the Yana Heart Embrace Pillow and with code CNNLOVE get 30% off the Yana 360° Body Pillow Collection.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress right now with code WIN150. You can also get 20% off the Sports Pillow and the Body Pillow with code PDPILLOWS.

Presidents Day home deals

Save on sofas, rugs, desks, outdoor sets and more

Article

Allform 3-Seat Sofa





Allform

One of Allform’s bestsellers, the 3-Seat Sofa comes in seven fabrics and two leather colors to pick from.



$1,895 at Allform

Apt2B Aiken Dining Table





Apt2B

Made from solid acacia wood, this dining table seats up to six and warms up any space with an Estelle brown wood finish.



$806 at Apt2B

Floyd The Side Table





Floyd

Whether you use it as a nightstand or a sofa side table, get this versatile three-legged table on sale for 40% off while you can.



From $177 at Floyd

Burrow Shift Sleeper Sofa





Burrow

Burrow's sleeper sofa is innovative and extremely comfortable, and it looks just as modern as all its other furniture.



$1,799 at Burrow

• AJ Madison: Save up to 45% on a range of appliances at the Presidents Day Mega Sale.

• Allform: Premium adjustable sofas are 20% off with code PDS20.

• Apt2B: Save on a bunch of modern furniture and decor during this buy-more-save-more event with up to 35% off sitewide.

• Article: Save on chic modern furniture with up to 43% off select items through Feb. 19.

• Artifact Uprising: Get 15% off your order or 20% off $150+ with code PRINTYOURYEAR.

• BioBidet by Bemis: Bidet seats and attachments are up to 46% off.

• Boutique Rugs: Get up to 60% off, plus an extra 25% off selected rugs, with code PRES.

• Brentwood Home: Take 10% off sitewide, with select mattresses starting at $521.

• Burrow: Save up to 75% on modern seating and furniture from the brand.

• Expand Furniture: Buy a wall bed and save 40% on a coffee table add-on.

• Floyd: Save up to 60% on the brand’s warehouse closeout and 30% off everything else sitewide.

• iRobot: Get up to $240 off powerful robot vacuums until Feb. 15.

• Kirkland’s Home: Celebrate a spring refresh with 20% off your purchase starting Feb. 15.

• Lulu and Georgia: Take 15% off orders $500+, 20% off orders $2,500+ and 25% off orders $5,000+ for the long weekend.

• Raymour & Flanigan: A range of furniture, lighting and decor is up to 30% off at the DTC retailer.

• Rove Concepts: Select designs are 10% off as part of the Early Presidents Day Sale.

• Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off during this Presidents Day Sale.

• Rugs USA: Save up to 15% on rugs with code EXTRA15.

• Saatchi Art: This online art gallery is hosting a limited-time promo that gives 15% off when you become a subscriber.

• Society6: Take up to 40% off wall art, home decor and everything else, all while supporting artists.

• SunVilla: Get up to 83% off select outlet styles, including fire pits, lounge sets and more.

• The Company Store: Select home linens and more are up to 40% off with code PRESIDENT24, while everything else on the site is 25% off.

Presidents Day kitchen and dining deals

Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more

Our Place

Our Place Cookware Set





Our Place

If you love the idea of Our Place's all-purpose cookware but like your pots-and-pans cupboard to be fully stocked, this set gives you a matching quartet.



$395 at Our Place

Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer





Amazon

This air fryer can also bake, roast, reheat, broil and dehydrate, plus it boasts four customizable programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.



$70 at Instant

Omaha Steaks Presidents Day Collection





Omaha Steaks

This bundle from Omaha Steaks goes beyond beef (though there's plenty of that) to include chicken, franks, seasoning and even desserts as well.



$140 at Omaha Steaks

SodaStream Art





SodaStream

SodaStream's newest carbonator is 30% off with promo code HEART30. Choose a bundle based on your needs: The starter kit includes just the essentials, while the Hydration Pack boasts a few extra bottles and beverage mixes.



From $105 at SodaStream

• Caraway: Orders of $825+ qualify for a free nonstick grill pan through Feb. 29.

• Factor: Get 50% off your first box of ingredients, plus 20% off your next month. Active subscribers will also get two wellness shots with each box.

• Green Chef: Get 60% off, plus 20% off for two months for a healthy jump start.

• HelloFresh: Get up 18 free meals, plus a free breakfast item for life with an active subscription.

• Instant Brands: Save up to $99 on select appliances and get free shipping on $99+ orders.

• Omaha Steaks: Omaha Steaks has everything from New York strip steaks to a Valentine’s Day feast complete with filet mignon, lobster tails and caramel apple tartlets. Save 50% sitewide during the annual Presidents Day sale.

• Our Place: Buy more, save more during the Food Lover’s Sale. Get up to 25% off cookware, bundles and tableware sitewide.

• SodaStream: Save on fizzy water machines, ART kits and bundles so your seltzer habit doesn’t break the bank.

Presidents Day outdoors deals

Save on grills, patio furniture, camping gear and more

REI

Rumpl Flannel Sherpa Fleece Blanket





REI

Rumpl’s blankets are a great go-to for outdoor adventures. They’re super lightweight, water resistant and now 32% off.



$115 at REI

Big Agnes Men’s Shovelhead Down Jacket





REI

This paneled down jacket gives a classic coat modern lines — in two stylish colorways, no less.



$200 at REI

Vasque Women’s St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots





REI

Elegant hiking boots? Yes, please. They’re made to be waterproof and breathable and weigh in at just over 1 pound each.



$165 at REI

Marmot Men’s Ridgefield Heavyweight Sherpa-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket





REI

Layer up with this super-cozy, Sherpa-fleece-lined flannel shirt that’s perfect for layering up over T-shirts or under winter coats.



$90 at REI

• Backcountry: Shop the winter Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off and an extra 20% off select on-sale snow styles.

• BBQGuys: Prep for warmer weather with up to 60% off grills and more.

• Hydro Flask: Save up to 40% on select water bottles and accessories during the Seasonal Sale.

• REI: Stock up for next year or prep for the rest of the season with up to 50% off winter clearance.

Presidents Day health and beauty deals

Save on exercise equipment, skin care, makeup and more

Therabody

Therabody Theragun Elite





Theragun Elite - Therabody

With its five helpful attachments, impressive battery life, and built-in OLED screen and app compatibility to track intensity, we wholeheartedly recommend this powerful deep-massage gun for anyone looking to get rid of aches and pains.



$319 at Therabody



Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence





COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence - Amazon

This viral snail mucin serum has a thicker, gel-like consistency that provides a great base for makeup or nourishing layer in your nighttime skin care routine. Take 30% off with code CELEBRATE.



$18 at SkinStore

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch





CosRX Acne Pimple Patches - Amazon

These discreet little pimple patches are best suited for whiteheads and reducing redness and inflammation, and they speed up healing when worn overnight. Use code CELEBRATE for 30% off



$4 at SkinStore

BowFlex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells





Bowflex

This pair of adjustable dumbbells goes from 10 to 90 pounds, replacing 17 sets of weights. Add it to your home gym for $200 off, plus free shipping.



$599 at Bowflex

• Bowflex: Save up to $700 on fitness equipment, including shipping costs.

• SkinStore: Shop SkinStore’s new skin-brightening sale for 15% off select products when you use code SS15. They also happen to be having an Anniversary Sale until Feb. 27, so you can score up to 30% off with code CELEBRATE.

• Therabody: Save up to $100 on a variety of percussive massage guns and muscle recovery devices while supplies last.

Presidents Day clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more

Hoka

Hoka Women’s Clifton 8





Hoka

Between its breathable engineered mesh upper and its ultra-cushioned midsole for comfort and support during long runs, it’s not hard to see why the popular Clifton 8s beat out competitors for the title of best running shoe.



$112 at Hoka

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants





Adidas

These classic Adidas track pants have a fleece lining for additional warmth. Use code BIGSALE for up to 65% off (Adiclub members — it's free to join — get early access to the savings).



$35 at Adidas

Eddie Bauer Men's Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka





Eddie Bauer

February is considered the end of the clothing season (though it's still quite cold in many parts of the country), and that means it's a great time to snag discounts outerwear like this parka.



$150 at Eddie Bauer

Everlane The Alpaca V-Neck Cropped Cardigan





Everlane

Everlane is clearing out for a new season, and thus marking down a range of cold weather styles, including this on-trend cropped sweater in a plaid print made from ethically-sourced alpaca yarn.



$63 at Everlane

• Adidas: Save up to 40% on shoes, clothes and accessories.

• American Eagle: Score 25% off including new arrivals and jeans with code EXTRA25.

• Carter’s: Take up to 50% off select kids’ apparel and accessories during the Most Loved Sale.

• Clarks: Comfortable final clearance shoes are up to 60% off.

• Columbia: Members get an extra 20% off on-sale outdoor gear, jackets and boots.

• Eddie Bauer: Outdoor apparel and more from the brand is 40% off for Presidents Day, plus take up to 60% off clearance outerwear with code SNOWSHOE.

• Everlane: Shop chic marked-down styles at over 70% off.

• Express: Score savings across the site on styles for men and women.

• Forever 21: Take 30% off sitewide, plus snag an extra 14% off purchases of $75+ with code EXTRA14.

• Gap: Get up to 40% off jeans during the Gap Denim Event, plus up to 50% off the rest of the site and an extra 30% off sale items.

• Hoka: Whether you’re a hardcore runner or just need a new pair of kicks for running errands, check out these discounted Hoka sneakers.

• Indochino: Wedding suits are $100 off with code WEDDINGS.

• Kate Spade: Spend $100+ on e-gift cards and get $20 off your next purchase.

• L.L.Bean: The outdoorsy favorite is taking up to 30% off outerwear and footwear clearance.

• Lucky Brand: Denim is 40% off, plus take up to 75% off sale items.

• Michael Kors: Select styles are an extra 20% off with code 20MORE.

• Old Navy: V-neck sweaters are just $19 through Feb. 19.

• Original Penguin: Classic polos, tees and more are on up to 70% off right now.

• OshKosh B’Gosh: Take up to 50% off kids’ and baby apparel and accessories during the Most Loved Sale.

• Perry Ellis: Tons of styles for men are on sale at this Presidents Day Sale.

• Quay: Snag new sunnies with 20% off two or more frames.

• Reebok: Take 50% off sitewide with code OHYEAH.

• Tie Bar: Take up to 50% off men’s dress shirts, ties, polos and more.

• Under Armour: The UA Outlet has tons of styles for up to 50% off.

Presidents Day pet deals

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Petco

Diggs Revol Dog Crate in Grey





Diggs

If you’re wondering how to travel with a dog in the cargo hold, a super-sturdy, hard-sided crate is required. This model is 35% off in the grey colorway.



From $244 at Diggs

Little Beast Emotional Support Sweater





Little Beast

This sweater is sure to snag looks from other pups in the neighborhood. Save 50% on this style and many others at Little Beast.



$32 at Little Beast

Wild One Dog Collar in Butter





Wild One

This wipe-clean dog collar is, like the leash above, smell-resistant, and comes in chic black for your stylish pooch.



$30 at Wild One

Maxbone Go! With Ease Leash Bundle





Maxbone

Our editors love taking their pups for walks with this hands-free leash. It makes walking a breeze and keeps your hands accessible for holding coffee or your phone.



$115 at Maxbone

• Petco: You’ll receive 10% off orders of $50 or more when you order online and choose in-store or curbside pickup.

• Diggs: Take 35% off the Grey Revol Dog Crate.

• Little Beast: Take up to 50% off dog clothes, from hoodies to cardigans to parkas and more.

• Wild One: Shop colorful, well-constructed pet accessories, walk kits and more at Wild One and score up to 30% off on customer faves.

• Maxbone: Get 8% off a leash-and-harness bundle to keep your pet safe and stylish.

Presidents Day travel deals

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, accessories and more

Monos

Calpak Luka Belt Bag





Calpak

A great alternative to a certain activewear company’s viral belt bag, this Luka mini belt bag has a cool minimalist style and comes in this dark khaki that goes with everything.



$49 at Calpak

Monos Carry-On Suitcase





Monos

Want a stylish hard-shell suitcase for your next vacation? This lightweight and trendy suitcase will turn heads with its high-quality polycarbonate shell.



$204 at Monos

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner





Samsonite

This carry-on bag is an affordable option in the ever-crowded sea of hard-shell carry-on bags.



$150 at Samsonite

Kipling Mikaela Nylon Crossbody Bag





Kipling

Kipling has long been one of the most reliable bag brands on the block for its intelligent and roomy designs, adjustable straps and low-maintenance fabrics.



$28 at Kipling

• Calpak: Take up to 60% off select luggage and others bags for a limited time.

• Ebags: Save 50% off sale styles during Ebags Winter Sale.

• Kipling: Save on backpacks, handbags, luggage and more.

• Monos: Shoppers can get up to 20% off travel essentials with code FORTHEM until Feb. 14.

• Paravel: Shop the Better Together Sale for discounted travel sets — the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

• Samsonite: Pick up new luggage with 25% off the brand’s most loved items.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com