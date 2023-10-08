12 Ways to Celebrate Halloween That Aren’t Trick-or-Treating

If you're looking for ways to celebrate Halloween with your kids that don't involve trick-or-treating, we've rounded up several creative and festive ideas.

Last year was our first Halloween in a new house, in a new town and new neighborhood. And with a then-1-year-old, it was also our first Halloween that could involve trick-or-treating. I grew up in a suburban neighborhood where the houses were close together, the driveways were short, and there were scores of kids all around the same age. I have very fond memories of trick-or-treating in large groups of joyful children (often in my back-up costume because it ended up being too cold in New England for my first choice), and I was eager for my son to make similar memories.

So last Halloween, we joyfully walked our tiny dinosaur up the driveway of the first house, through many other excited (slightly older) kids and parents…only to discover that they were all just meeting there to walk to an adjacent neighborhood and there was no candy to be deposited in his tiny bucket. I was crushed.

We ended up hitting a few houses on the now-deserted street and he still had fun (he was one, after all), but I definitely wish I hadn’t built up trick-or-treating so much in my mind. And with Halloween approaching again, it got me thinking about more of the reasons why a family may choose to celebrate Halloween in a different way.

Why Families Might Skip Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

There are many reasons that trick-or-treating may not be in the cards for your family. “Since trick-or-treating is largely focused on candy, a family may want to avoid the temptation to overeat sweets. Relatedly, the children involved may have health concerns, dietary restrictions, or allergies that make receiving random candy difficult to handle,” says Amy Webb, PhD, a child development expert and founder of The Thoughtful Parent.

Other reasons families may forgo trick-or-treating include:

Religious or personal reasons, in which families don’t feel comfortable with the lore and practices surrounding the holiday.

Having children with disabilities for whom physically trick-or-treating may be difficult or for whom the entire experience may be overstimulating.

Safety reasons, in which parents don’t feel comfortable with their children knocking on neighbors’ doors, or have concerns about germs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Remember the trunk-or-treat alternatives of 2020?)

Logistical reasons, in which families live in geographical areas that merely aren’t conducive to trick-or-treating.

Financial reasons, in which candy and costumes just aren’t in the budget.

That said, despite these challenges, there are countless families who still want to celebrate Halloween with their kids. “Some families don't like the horror aspect that has developed around the Halloween season or want it to be less about candy and costumes but do want to recognize the changing of the seasons and all the fun that comes with that,” says Webb.

Ahead, we've rounded up 12 ways to celebrate Halloween with your children that aren’t trick-or-treating yet still embrace the spirit.

How to Celebrate Halloween With Kids 5 and Under

For young children in this age group, some aspects of Halloween are simply too scary, notes Webb. “Parents should consider looking for activities that offer the fun of the season without the scary stuff.”

Go to a fall carnival or festival.

Halloween doesn’t need to be celebrated on October 31, especially if you have young kids who don’t know the difference. Seek out a local carnival or festival that incorporates some aspects of fall and maybe some of Halloween (like pumpkin carving) and make that activity the focal point of your celebration.

Gather with other families with children of similar ages.

Chances are, you’re not the only family in town forgoing trick-or-treating. Coordinate with the families of your kids’ friends to get together for a Halloween-themed campfire or playtime, suggests Webb. This will give the children the opportunity to socialize and wear costumes (if you want) as well as celebrate the holiday.

Attend an age-appropriate Halloween party or event at a local museum.

Children’s museums, libraries, and community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club likely host Halloween parties or fall events for kids of different ages. Webb suggests researching any in your area that you can attend.

Break out the Halloween books.

“I love having a collection of picture Halloween books for kids and bringing those out each year,” says Susie Allison, a former teacher and creator of Busy Toddler. “My kids can’t wait to see these favorite titles every October. We also add one new book each Halloween so the collection keeps growing.” Knowing the books are going to come out gives kids something to look forward to the same way others look forward to Halloween night.

Coordinate with your child’s daycare, preschool, or kindergarten.

Many childcare facilities and schools likely already have something planned around Halloween, but it can’t hurt to check—especially if you know you won’t be trick-or-treating.

Create at-home fun.

“Easy at-home Halloween activities are another great, simple, and festive option,” says Allison. “These don't need to cost much to set up and can be used all month long or for a Halloween party. Painting pumpkins, building a Halloween sensory bin, or making Halloween science potions are three fun ways to play with the season.”

How to Celebrate Halloween With Kids Ages 6 and Up

As your children get older, they may start to become more intrigued by some of the traditional (read: commercial) aspects of Halloween. But if trick-or-treating still isn’t in the cards for any of the reasons above, these ideas can still give them a festive taste of the holiday:

Host a Halloween party or parade.

If you know that some of your child’s friends are skipping trick-or-treating too, offer to host them for a Halloween party or a costume parade at your home or in your neighborhood.

Go to a haunted house.

Just make sure it’s not too scary, notes Webb. There are many super-scary haunted houses that cater to adults these days, so double check the recommended ages before you go.

Visit a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or apple orchard.

These classic fall activities are a great way to celebrate Halloween. Be sure to check the farm’s event calendar, too, as many may have Halloween-themed activities or days when the maze is open at night to capture the true Halloween experience.

Plan a Halloween movie night.

Maybe not Nightmare on Elm Street, but a Halloween movie like Hocus Pocus, The Haunted Mansion, Coraline, Hotel Transylvania, or Casper would be great for this age group.

Have a Halloween camp out.

One of the draws of Halloween, especially for kids in this age group, is the chance to be out and about after dark. That’s why Webb suggests planning a one-night Halloween camp out, either in your backyard or at a local park or campground. “You can have a campfire, roast marshmallows and tell ghost stories,” she says. And maybe let the kids stay up a bit past their bedtime.

Try one of the activities for younger kids with your older kids, too.

“Big kids love Halloween books and Halloween activities. Don’t pass these up because of a child’s age,” says Allison. “Older kids love reading Halloween books to themselves or hearing a favorite old story read aloud. Halloween activities and party games keep the big kid crowd entertained. Activities and books are ageless. Don’t overthink a child’s age and decide they’ve outgrown an aspect of Halloween. Let them take the lead and tell you what they’re still interested in.”

