9 Things You Need to Know Before You Ask for a Raise

Why does it never get any easier to ask for a raise? Regardless of how long you’ve been at a company, how underpaid you are, or what level you’re at, the simple question is enough to induce stress sweats and vivid nightmares galore. But you can—and should—ask for what you deserve. Here’s how you’re going to do it.

Start collecting a file of all your wins

This is an easy—and feel-good—place to begin. Devon Smiley, a negotiation expert with more than 15 years of experience and 2,000 clients under her belt, recommends starting a “sweet folder,” a file documenting all your successes at work. Did you receive positive notes and feedback from senior staff or clients? Add that to the file. Did you pitch and work on a successful project? Add that to the file. Presenting your wins and the value you’re creating for the company will help build your case for that raise or promotion—and makes a manager’s task easier if they need to present your case.

Build up your confidence in small, steady ways

It starts with recognizing that negotiation isn’t as scary as we think—we actually do it on the daily. “When you are talking to a friend to figure out where to go for dinner, that’s a negotiation,” explains Damali Peterman, a lawyer, speaker, and author of Negotiating While Black. “You can see all the opportunities you have to interact with others as opportunities to practice.” She says that negotiation is simply a muscle you need to strengthen. Part of that means determining your individual superpower. Someone who’s a great orator might use their powerful talking skills during a raise conversation, while another employee who’s an excellent writer would have better luck jotting down a script.

Keep developing your marketable skills

Take stock of your shortcomings (even if it feels painful), then take charge of improving yourself, Tammy Sheffer, chief operating officer at Solomon Partners, recommends: “The employer has to help you grow and cultivate your talents, but at the end of the day, everyone is in charge of their own development.” For example, if you hate public speaking (who doesn’t?), read books on the subject, take classes, attend conferences—whatever amps up that skill set. This will add to your value for your current employer and for future opportunities down the pipeline. And when that salary increase conversation pops up, you can present this development as more reasoning for your raise.

Network within the organization

A key factor in presenting your case for a raise is showing not only your value to your team but how you’re contributing to the company’s overarching mission and vision, explains Smiley. And a considerable part of that comes down to internal networking. The bigger network you have, the bigger value attached to your name. Smiley recommends attending breakfast events, joining a leadership group at your company, or jumping on an opportunity to work on a new project.

Determine your foundational five elements of negotiation

According to Peterson, every negotiation has these. One: Know what you want (a raise). Two: Know what you need (a raise to take care of your new baby or higher mortgage). Three: Know how to communicate (that aforementioned superpower). Four: Know how to actively listen (more on that here). Five: Know when to close (before you’ve taken on more than you bargained for). Sticking to these values will help you stay steady during the salary negotiation conversation.

Research and know your market value

You should have a clear sense of where your range is. Free and trustworthy resources like Glassdoor.com are invaluable in helping you determine a custom salary estimate based on your experience, location, and company. You should also check out job listings at your own company. If they’re offering $10,000 more for a new position at your level, that’s a worthwhile discrepancy to bring up. But it’s also helpful to have three numbers in mind when entering the negotiation, Peterson says: a walkaway number—the bottom line of what you want—plus a middle-of-the-road number (something good, slightly higher than what you’d be okay leaving with), and a pie-in-the-sky number. That one is your absolute dream of a salary, of course.

You can also consider asking for some additional benefits, if money isn’t the sole thing you’re after. If you’re a parent, perhaps it’s adjusted hours for a better work-life balance. Maybe you want the company to invest in professional development classes so you can increase and cultivate your skills. Think outside the box.

When you’re ready, set up the conversation

FYI, you don’t have to wait until your end-of-year review. It’s probably not wise to ask for a raise, say, three months after starting a new job, but it’s also not cool to work for months while being underpaid. Peterson says that timing the conversation to a “euphoric state”—after a big win, ideally one you contributed to—makes sense. But the timing is truly a case-by-case basis; you have to consider what makes the most sense for your team. And it’s probably not a good idea to bring it up after bad news, like people getting laid off or a big project being killed.

Be prepared for a no, just in case

If you’ve presented your case in the best way possible but did not get the raise or promotion you were hoping for, how you handle this moment is important. The most productive thing you can do, says Sheffer, is to go back to your manager and ask why. (Something like “Can you expound on this?” or “Can you help me understand?” works great.) Maybe there are gaps where you can improve or areas you can invest in developing. Or maybe a raise is simply not in the budget. Regardless, don’t be scared to ask for what you deserve out of fear that things will feel awkward afterward, Peterson adds. If you know the real reason for the no, it’ll keep things cordial, and you’ll leave the meeting really understanding what happened.

But never apologize for asking for what you want and deserve

That goes for everyone, but it’s especially important for women. “We apologize for even asking to have a discussion about a raise,” says Smiley, adding that that feeling of insecurity stems from an awkwardness around negotiating for ourselves and not wanting to seem greedy. She recommends thinking broadly about the universal effect a raise or promotion will bring. Will it help you better take care of your children or your elderly parents? Will it determine if you take a vacation or invest in a home? Knowing your worth is the first step there.

