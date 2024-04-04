12 things to do in Dallas County this week from Girls Day Out to a solar eclipse viewing party

Eclipse watchers look up as the clouds break and the beginning of the eclipse starts to become visible Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a solar eclipse watch party hosted by the Science Center of Iowa outside the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

Mother-Son Game Night

6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Perry Elementary.

Perry High School Music will host a Mother-Son Game Night for students in grades PK-5. The event will include a DJ, games, photo booth and concessions. The cost is $5 with proceeds going to help support students as they fundraise for a trip to Memphis and Nashville.

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Bouton Community Center.

Come enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast with sausage, ham, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast and drinks. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12, under 5 are free. Bake sale items will also be available.

Girls Day Out

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Circle, Adel.

Area residents are invited for a fabulous day filled with fun, laughter and girl power at the Girls Day Out event. Get ready to indulge in a day dedicated to celebrating the awesomeness of being a woman. Whether you're looking for a day of pampering, shopping, or simply enjoying the company of your girlfriends, this event has it all. Indulge in a wide range of activities from rejuvenating treatments to interactive workshops, there's something for everyone. Discover the latest fashion trends, explore unique vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Each ticket purchased includes 1 free mimosa, snacks and an entry into a grand prize worth $450. Find a full list of vendors and purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/girls-day-out-tickets-829103489857

Latino Register to Vote

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd St, Perry.

Latino Register to Vote eventwill be held on Saturday, April 6at Perry VanKirk Career Academy. Assistance will be available to help people register to vote, check Voter Registration status, discuss mail-in ballots and answer any questions about the voting process. All people will be assisted regardless of party affiliation. Sponsored by Dallas County Democrats.

Spaghetti Supper

5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Woodward Fire Station.

The Woodward Fire Department will host a spaghetti supper on Saturday, April 6. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going to purchase equipment for the department.

Jamaica Lions Spring Ham and Egg Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Sunday, April 7 at Jamaica Community Center.

The Jamaica Lions will serve a ham and egg breakfast on Sunday, April 7. The menu includes ham, eggs to order, toast, hash brown potatoes and drinks. A bake sale will also be available with goods from the best area bakers. Bring your used eyeglasses and hearing aids. Proceeds will go to the Jamaica Fire Department.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, April 8. The menu includes taco casserole, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert bars. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing

12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Hanging Rock.

Would you like to see a total solar eclipse, but don’t have the time to travel to Indiana? DCCB will be gathering for a viewing party at the astronomical clock near the Hanging Rock restrooms. The phenomenon begins at 12:43 and the ends at 3:17. 2 p.m. will be as close to totality as we get in Iowa, with the sun being 80% obscured. Participants are free to come and go. We will have a limited number of viewing glasses. Registration not required.

Roaming Readers Book Club

2 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th St, Dallas Center.

Join Waukee Public Library at The Brenton Arboretum at 2 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at for a discussion of each month's book. We will meet indoors at the Arboretum's climate-controlled Vista Room for book discussion, and afterwards walk one of the trails together (weather permitting). Joining us on the walk is entirely optional and not required to join this book club. If you do plan to walk, please bring water and wear suitable footwear and clothing. Copies of each month's book may be picked up at the Library's front desk or at The Brenton Arboretum during the meeting, while supplies last. The list of current and upcoming book club reads can be found here: waukeepubliclibrary.org/bookclubs

Waukee Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

This month, roll up your sleeves and save lives with LifeServe Blood Center. LifeServe Blood Center is calling all community members to participate in blood donation drives throughout the month of April, in your neighborhood. Each donation bolsters the blood supply for local hospitals, and LifeServe aims to emphasize the crucial role that each donor plays in supporting healthcare services within their own communities. A community blood drive will be held from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 in Waukee. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Ave, Perry.

All are welcome to join us at Heartland Church of Christ, just west of Hy-Vee, for supper on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - no charge. Dine in or carry out. Handicap accessible. Take a night off cooking and let us serve you!

Iowa Barns with Darcy Maulsby

1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library will be hosting Darcy Maulsby with her program ‘Stories from the Barn: The Evolution of an Iowa Icon’ on April 12. Iowa’s classic barns reflect rural life, time-honored craftsmanship and tradition. Yet these essential American edifices are threatened as never before and are steadily vanishing from the landscape, due to the ravages of time, weather and neglect. Perhaps no one in Iowa today has visited more barns than Darcy Dougherty Maulsby, a long-time ag journalist and Iowa’s Storyteller. Darcy loves her family’s 100+year-old, wooden-peg barn, which still plays a key role on her family’s Century Farm. In addition, Darcy has written about and photographed Iowa’s barns for nearly 30 years. Join her on a tour of classic barns across Iowa that have stood the test of time, from barns that still house livestock and hay to soulful structures that have been repurposed as country lofts, living spaces and vacation getaways.

Spring Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Washington Township School, corner of P58 and F31 8 miles south of Perry.

The Minburn American Legion will host a Spring Fish Fry on Saturday, April 13 at the Washington Township School. A free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to help our veteran community.

All About Dahlias

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 or Friday, April 26 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Dallas County Master Gardeners are excited to announce an upcoming presentation titled "All About Dahlias” presented by Danielle Roberts, Dallas County Master Gardener. The program is offered on two dates for participants to choose from, April 19 or April 26. Come learn all about dahlias. Learn when to plant, how to plant, how to care for them, what insects to look for to keep your dahlias healthy. Learn to propagate dahlias so you can have more for your garden. The cost of this class is $10, and participants will take home their own dahlia to plant. Limited seats are available for this workshop, and early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit go.iastate.edu/NAAJ3T or go.iastate.edu/ZV5ZPU or contact Megan Will at mwill@iastate.edu

Friends of the Perry Public Library Crafting with Friends FUNdraiser

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at McCreary Community Building, Perry.

The Friends of the Perry Public Library will be holding their Crafting with Friends Event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the McCreary Community Building. This semi-annual Friend’s fundraiser is a fun gathering that offers crafters a 6-foot workspace, meals, snacks, door prizes, and vendors. To register and reserve your spot, visit tinyurl.com/craftingwfriends, mail a registration form to 1101 Willis Ave, Perry, IA 50220, or visit the library. Registration deadline and payment are due by April 13.

Perry Fine Arts presents Carol Montag

2 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present Carol Montag on Sunday, April 21 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. Carol Montag is returning to Perry to share her unique talent as a singer -songwriter. Carol performs original songs, traditional and contemporary folk. on acoustic guitar and piano. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free (donations are accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Rain Barrel Workshop

6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County will be offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Monday, April 22. Come learn about water quality in Iowa and build your own rain barrel to do your part to reduce flooding and stormwater pollution on your property! All materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Please only register if you will be available to attend, as space is limited and materials will be purchased for you. The cost of the event is $60. This program is led by Dallas County Master Gardeners. To register visit go.iastate.edu/ALXVDE

Veterans Benefit and Job Fair

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry.

Area veterans are invited to explore their available benefits and research career opportunities with local businesses on Thursday, April 25. Find a list of vendors on the Dallas County Veterans Iowa Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall Nominations

Tuesday, April 30.

In response to public demand, an additional wing to the beautiful Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall is being proposed. If you have a family member or other special veteran who is serving or has served in the US Military and has ever resided in Dallas County, you can honor their service with a personalized brick in the wall. The cost is $100 for each brick. and applications are available either online at www.minburn.org (under the Announcements tab), or at the Perry, Adel, or Minburn public libraries. You only have until April 30 to submit an application before the final brick order is placed. For additional information, contact Don Richardson at 515-321-9320 or Paul Snyder at 515-422-2820.

