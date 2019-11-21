12 super tiny tattoos to ease you into your big tattoo dreams

Jim: The problem with most voters is they believe in their party, their politician, rather than looking at the case and the evidence without bias. Their are only two things politicians and the public should look at: 1. What does the Constitution say about impeachment such as the grounds for it. 2. Does the evidence by witnesses and/or written reasonably show the president broke the law. if a person of Congress does not look at these and ignores them due to a political bias then they should be removed from office for not living up to their oath of office. I point this out because some have already stated they will not look at the evidence which in itself violates their oath to be impartial jurors.