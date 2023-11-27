This 12-Piece Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Cookware Set Has Nearly 8,000 Glowing Reviews—and It’s on Sale for Its Lowest Price of the Year

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

A quality cookware set can cost literally thousands of dollars (and mixing and matching a few pots and pans isn’t necessarily cheaper). Whether you need to stock your kitchen or simply up your skillet game, you can score the whole shebang for a steal with the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro set (originally $300, now $176). It's a great value normally, but right now you can snag the incredibly popular 12-piece cookware assortment for about 42 percent off on Amazon during Cyber Monday, an epic sale that's running through November 27. The lowest the set has been priced this year is $211, so this is a rare discount you'll want to take advantage of. (Just be sure to add the $43.96 coupon to your cart so the price comes down as low as possible.) In addition to this cookware set, you can find tons of Amazon deals across the board, like up to 46 percent off Instant Pot appliances and up to 20 percent off select Breville espresso machines. (P.S.: If you aren't currently a Prime member, now's the time to sign up for more perks and savings.)

The collection—which is about as complete as it gets—includes 1.5- and 3-quart covered saucepans; 8- and 10-inch open skillets; a 3.5-quart covered sauté pan and an 8-quart covered stockpot with a matching steamer insert and lid. All of the cookware is constructed from triple-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core for efficient, even heating and cooking, and it has a brushed stainless steel finish that’s easy to clean but still looks classic. Everything is oven-safe up to 550°F, dishwasher-friendly and suitable for gas, electric and induction stovetops.

As PureWow senior food editor Katherine Gillen explains, stainless steel makes for excellent cookware in more ways than one. "[The] material is extremely durable, conducts heat evenly and can handle high-heat cooking; the same can’t necessarily be said for nonstick pans. You can scrape at the surface with a metal utensil and not worry about scratches, you can crank the heat all the way up for a gorgeously seared steak and you can store it without worrying about chips or surface damage," Gillen says. "All in all, it’s superior for browning and searing, making it a good choice for serious home cooks and meat lovers. Since it lacks a coating, it’s also great for anyone who is tough on their pots and pans, and you don’t have to be precious about cleaning it."

If you're worried about the pans' lack of nonstick coating, numerous reviewers confirm that you don't have to be. One writes, "I've been using the set for over two months now. My food hasn't stuck to my Clad set. I've made great eggs in my frying pan, scrambled and fried. No issues." Gillen adds, "A stainless-steel pan can be just a slick as any ceramic-coated skillet...The key to success is to ensure your pan is properly preheated before you even think about putting ingredients in it. Once you know how to tell if the pan is hot enough, you’ll be singing its praises."

ICYMI, Cuisinart recently made our list of best cookware brands, and for good reason: Its cookware is ideal for everyday use and holds up over time, plus the brand offers an extensive range of products for varied kitchen needs. Ready for your cooking to become Ina Garten-level amazing? Don't wait to shop this impressive kitchenware set while it's marked down.

$300 ; $176 AT AMAZON

