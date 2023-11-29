12 Products Our Editors Definitely *Don't Regret* Buying This Month (That You're Going to Want, Too)

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

PureWow readers can't get enough of this *super warm* down parka—and you won't regret snagging it at $80 off.

"These leggings are literally so soft, and I feel like my body is fully supported through my workouts in them."—Olivia Dubyak, Commerce Editor

"[This sweater] is rather thick (without being chunky) and weighty...and I like the roominess in the chest and waist."—Stephanie Meraz, Associate Fashion Commerce Editor

"I like how I can use these strips on my sensitive teeth without causing any discomfort to them [and] that it only takes 30 minutes."—Chelsea Candelario, Associate Editor

"[This vegan bag] has a nice and roomy interior and very thin material, which is very much like the Bottega Venetta bags. (I [even] went into the store to check.)—Stephanie Meraz, Associate Fashion Commerce Editor

"This Multi-Stick is a ride-or-die product for so many reasons: the buildable color range, the moisture, the fact that it’s small enough to fit in a tiny purse, just like a lipstick."—Rachel Bowie, Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

"These ultra-soft slipper slides are not only incredibly comfy, but their grippy platform sole makes them supportive and keeps them from slipping on wood floors like other slides I've tried."—Pamela Masin, Director, Affiliate Strategy

"This ribbed sweater dress is officially my winter staple. It has a sleek, form-fitting silhouette that's super flattering without feeling restrictive, and it's surprisingly comfy all-around."—Steph Maida, Senior Commerce Editor

"Not only are these canisters super cute and unique, the candle smells like Christmas in a jar."—Nicole Briese, Commerce Director

"I love how simple the interface [of the Roku stick] is. All of my favorite apps are neatly organized on the home screen and it doesn’t bombard you with ads or movie trailers."—Sydney Meister, Assistant Editor

"These pj's make me feel so put-together and are perfect for hot sleepers (like me) in the winter. The material is silky soft, lightweight and breathable, but still very cozy."—Steph Maida, Senior Commerce Editor

"I'm on board with anything that Jennifer Aniston is using on her skin. Much like a lemon water, I have found that the lemon flavor of this powder is good to kickstart your day, and it's not sickeningly sweet."—Nicole Briese, Commerce Director

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.