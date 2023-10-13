14 deals and freebies on National Dessert Day for sweet savings

Cakes, pies and ice cream, oh my! If you're craving a sugar rush, you’re in luck because National Dessert Day falls on Saturday, Oct. 14 this year. To celebrate, restaurants across the country are shelling out a plethora of sweet deals.

Whether you fancy cheesecake or cookies really make your taste buds dance, there are deals for every sweet tooth personality. These are all the deals we’re tempted to indulge in.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Customers who purchase a dessert while dining in on Oct. 14 will get a coupon for a free dessert on their next trip to Anthony’s. The deal is valid on a minimum $10 purchase and expires on Oct. 29.

Cheesecake Factory

Through Oct. 27, members of The Cheesecake Factory’s rewards program can get any slice for just $4.50 in honor of the restaurant’s 45th anniversary. If you’re not currently a member, you have until Oct. 26 to sign up and receive the reward. The offer is valid for one time use while dining in and the rewards member must be present.

Del Taco

Hot on the heels of National Taco Day, Del Taco is celebrating National Dessert Day by offering rewards members a free two-piece Mini Cinnamon Churros with any purchase. The deal is valid on Oct. 14 on orders that are placed in the rewards app or at deltaco.com. The coupon isn’t valid with other discounts and is limited to one offer per customer.

Fazoli’s

Discounted cheesecake? Yes please! Between Oct. 12 and 15, Fazoli’s customers will get a dollar off cheesecake slices in honor of National Dessert Day.

Friendly’s

We all scream for ice cream on National Dessert Day! Friendly’s is celebrating by offering new and existing rewards members a buy-one, get-one half off Fribble on Oct. 14.

Insomnia Cookies

National Dessert Day just so happens to fall during Insomnia Cookies’ 20th birthday celebration, and the brand is offering customers several sweet deals to mark the occasion.

Through Oct. 31, customers can order 20-packs of cookies for $20 in store or for local delivery. Other deals include free local delivery with the code HBD20 and a free classic cookie with any in-store purchase (at U.S. and Canadian stores) for anyone who wishes Insomnia Cookies a “happy birthday.”

McAlister’s

Desserts are 50% off for McAlister’s Deli rewards members on Oct. 14! The deal is valid online and in-person, and customers can get 50% off up to two desserts with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is giving away free Crispies with any purchase all day on Oct. 14! The dessert is made with rice cereal, marshmallows and melted butter.

Nothing Bundt Cake

Through Oct. 14, Nothing Bundt Cakes eClub members can use the promo code OCTB2G1 online to get a free Bundtlet with the purchase of two other Bundtlets. Members will also receive a coupon to use for in-person orders.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback customers who purchase an adult entrée on Oct. 14 and 15 will be rewarded with a free dessert. Customers simply need to mention “dessert day” to cash in on the deal in-person or order via the app or online using the code SWEETS.

Here’s the fine print: The offer isn’t valid at restaurants in airports or in the following states: Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. You’re also limited to one offer per table.

Panda Express

To celebrate the first-ever dessert item on its menu — the Apple Pie Roll — Panda Express is offering rewards members the item for free through Oct. 31 at Panda Express locations nationwide.

Potbelly

Potbelly rewards members can score a free dream bar or cookie with the purchase of an entrée on Oct. 14. The offer is valid on orders placed through the Potbelly app, in the restaurant and online.

Sprinkles

Cupcakes, glorious cupcakes! Sprinkles is offering TODAY.com readers an exclusive deal now through Oct. 31. When using the code 20OFFTODAY, readers will get 20% off national ship orders (before shipping). The code is valid for one use per guest with no minimum purchase necessary.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s rewards members can get a free Funnel Cake when they make a purchase of $5 or more on Oct. 14. The deal is valid at participating locations while supplies last and limited to one offer per person/device. You can order through the app or online to cash in on the freebie.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com