12 Best Christmas Parades You Won't Want to Miss This Year

Christmastime is right around the corner and one of the best ways to share in the joy of the season with your friends, family, and neighbors is to attend a Christmas parade. Between the marching bands, the larger-than-life floats and balloons, and of course, Santa Claus himself, there are tons of sights and sounds to help get you in the holiday spirit. Some of these parades even kick off around Thanksgiving, so you can get the holiday celebration started early. (And yes, one of the most beloved holiday parades in the country is technically a Thanksgiving parade: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!)

Check out our list of the best Christmas parades in the U.S. to see if there's one in your area, or one you'd like to visit for a Christmas getaway. Some of the parades here have been running for decades and have become a beloved Christmas tradition for locals and visitors alike. Even if you're not able to travel to a parade, some of these are televised so you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own home!

Christmas Boat Parade, Newport Beach, California

How about a holiday on the water? Head to Newport Beach to see beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks, and canoes sail along the harbor in the 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. This year’s parade will be held Wednesday through Sunday, December 13-17, 2023.

Christmas Fantasy Parade, Disneyland

The happiest place on earth gets even happier during the holidays! Bring the little ones to see all their favorite Disney characters join Santa Claus for a merry and musical celebration. You have plenty of chances to catch this parade as it runs every day from November 10, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, Chicago

Chicagoans look forward to The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival all year long! It's two days of free and family-friendly holiday activities capped off by a grand tree-lighting parade and even a fireworks display. The event starts on Friday, November 17, 2023 and the parade takes place that Saturday.

Hollywood Christmas Parade, Los Angeles

Roll out the red carpet for a star-studded parade in Hollywood! This year's event will feature almost 100 celebrities, award-winning bands and musicians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and movie cars. The parade takes place on Sunday, November 26th, 2023 at 6:00pm.

Christmas Parade & Festival, Quincy, Massachusetts

If you're in the Boston area, head to this suburban city to see its 70th Annual Christmas Parade. You and your family will get your fill of holiday floats, marching bands, and costumed characters. Check the website for forthcoming details on this year's parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, New York City

Yes, one of the best Christmas parades in the country is technically a Thanksgiving parade! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is the official start of the Christmas season in New York City and Santa makes a special appearance at the very end. The three-hour parade is held in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 23, 2023) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Santa Parade, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Established in 1993, this parade is a favorite with locals. Take to the streets to see marching bands, twirlers, dancers, floats and the grand finale: Santa and Mrs. Claus! This year's parade takes place on November 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Can't make it to Disneyland or Disney World this holiday season? Never fear, you can watch the The Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade from home. The televised special airs on Christmas Day annually on ABC and features all your favorite Disney characters, floats filled with celebrities, musical performances, marching bands, and more.

Dallas Holiday Parade

This festive parade is one of the largest in the country! It's full of towering floats, spirited marching bands, dance teams, and more that travel through the streets of downtown Dallas. The parade takes place on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Reston Holiday Parade, Reston, Virginia

Reston's parade has been ranked one of the best in the country. It features balloons, musicians, dancers, antique cars, characters, community groups, dignitaries, special guest emcees, and Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn carriage. This parade always takes place the day after Thanksgiving, so this year's will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mummer's Day Parade, Philadelphia

If you want to keep the holiday celebration going after Christmas and try something truly different, check out the Mummer's Day Parade in Philadelphia on New Year's Day. The oldest continuous folk parade in the United States, it features elaborate costumes, moving scenery, performances from marching bands, and more.

Mayor's Annual Christmas Parade, Baltimore

Charm City is filled with plenty of holiday charm, especially during this annual Christmas parade! It features floats, local TV and radio personalities, over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, bands, Mummers of Philadelphia, and more. This year marks the 50th annual parade, so it's sure to be a good one! Check the website for forthcoming details on this year's parade.

