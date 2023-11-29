12 Best Baby Pajamas To Keep Your Little One Sleeping Soundly (And in Style)



Considering babies spend up to 17 hours a day sleeping (… jealous), they need the best baby pajamas that will help them drift off to dreamland as comfortably as possible every single time. No matter if you’re looking for footies or a sleep sack, we’ve got you covered with some of the best baby pajamas around with picks from parent (and kid!) beloved brands like Kissy Kissy, Angel Dear, and more.

Best Baby Pajamas at a Glance

Best baby pajamas newborns: Kissy Kissy Boys Striped Footie – Baby

Best footie baby pajamas: Angel Dear Unisex Footie – Baby

Best footless baby pajamas: Old Navy 2-Pack Patterned Cotton Pajamas

Best baby pajamas for hot sleepers: Janie and Jack Baby Good Night Short Zip Pajama in Outer Space

Best for stocking up: Honest Baby Clothing Baby Boy or Girl Gender Neutral Organic Cotton Welcome Home Gift Set, 15 Piece

Best baby pajamas for new walkers: KyteBaby Sleep Bag Walker

Best gown baby pajamas: Gerber Baby Boy and Girls 4-Pack Sleeper Gown

Best sleep sack baby pajamas: Baby Boys’ 2pk Basic Waffle Gowns – Cloud Island™ Gray

Best for holidays: Hanna Anderson Holiday Print Baby Zip Sleeper

Best cold-weather baby pajamas: Baby Elephant Fleece Sleep Bag

What is the best sleep wear for a newborn and baby?

When it comes to determining the best pajamas for your little one, there are a few things to consider. For kiddos under 3 months old, pros recommend sticking with sleep sacks and gowns, which make for easy changing and breezy sleeping, or onesies, which will keep kids cozy and warm without you having to worry about them moving around or bunching up during the night. Once kids hit six months, they can opt for two-piece sets, which make for easy midnight changes thanks to the fact that you can simply slip the bottoms on and off. Beyond that, it really comes down to personal preference—but according to parents, it’s worth noting that zippers, magnets, and snaps are a whole lot more manageable than buttons when it comes to late night diaper swaps.

Do babies sleep better in footie pajamas?

To put it simply, cozy toes make for better sleep (seriously—you should try it yourself sometime!). Studies have shown that having warm feet can help a baby fall asleep faster, and footie pajamas ensure that you don’t have to worry about bedtime socks… or the extra laundry that comes along with adding yet another piece of itty-bitty clothing into the weekly rotation.

A few things to keep in mind, though: Footie pajamas may make babies more prone to overheating than footless styles, so keep an eye on their temperature (and that of the room) as they sleep. And when it comes time for them to start toddling around, be sure to trade footie pajamas for footless styles or opt for styles with walk-friendly grips on the bottoms to avoid injury.

What material is best for baby pajamas?

When it comes to the best fabric for baby pajamas, you can’t go wrong with cotton. It’s hypoallergenic by nature, which means it won’t irritate your little one’s sensitive skin, and is warm-yet-breezy so will keep your kiddo cozy while also preventing them from overheating.

Bamboo viscose is an equally breezy and sensitive-skin-friendly alternative (it’s great for hot sleepers) but tends to be slightly pricier; Jersey is a soft-and-stretchy option; and fleece is a warm, moisture-wicking pick that’s perfect for cold-weather PJs.

Best Baby Pajamas of 2023:

Kissy Kissy Boys' Striped Footie – Baby

Buy Now $45.50

These precious striped PJs are the perfect pick for brand-new babes. The easy-close snaps run all the way down both legs for easy diaper changes—which you’ll be thankful for post-3 a.m. feed—and many reviewers have chosen this very onesie to bring their baby home from the hospital (hello, cute first photoshoot!).

Material: Cotton

Sizes available: Newborn-9 months

Color options: Pictured

Pros: Super-soft fabric

Cons: Runs big

Angel Dear Unisex Footie – Baby

Buy Now $34

It’s a shame that footie pajamas don’t come in grown-up sizes, but you’ll be able to live vicariously through your little one with this cozy, sleep-themed one-piece. Plus, as any parent knows, a two-way zipper is an added bonus you had no idea you needed until you were stuck wrangling a babe back into their PJs in the middle of the night—and this style’s got you covered.

Material: 95% viscose made from bamboo, 5% spandex

Sizes available: Newborn-9 months

Color options: 7

Pros: Zip closure

Cons: No sizes for babes beyond 9 months

Old Navy 2-pack Patterned Cotton Pajamas

Buy Now $17.50

Keep feet free while still living your best onesie life with this ultra-affordable two-pack from Old Navy, which comes in a range of patterns to fit any babe’s personality.

Material: 100% cotton

Sizes available: Newborn-9 months

Color options: 5 patterned sets

Pros: Made from super-soft cotton jersey fabric

Cons: Runs large

Honest Baby Clothing Baby Boy or Girl Gender Neutral Organic Cotton Welcome Home Gift Set, 15 Piece

Buy Now $89

Whether you’re buying this 15-piece set for your new babe or as a gift, you can be sure it’s got everything an infant needs for staying cozy through every daytime and nighttime nap—plus every minute in between.

Material: 100% certified organic cotton

Sizes available: Newborn-9 months

Color options: Green (pictured), pink, white

Pros: Multiple styles included

Cons: Includes separates, not single-piece PJs

Baby Boys' 2pk Basic Waffle Gowns – Cloud Island™ Gray

Buy Now $8.40

If you’re looking for an easy-on, easy-off baby pajama style (that will still keep your little one warm), a tie-bottom gown is the way to go. This pick from Target is made from super-soft waffle fabric, but don’t just take our word for it: As one reviewer puts it, “These gowns are lifesavers for night time changing under a swaddle – so easy! And, they keep our baby warm and cozy.”

Material: Recycled polyester

Sizes available: Newborn-3 months

Color options: Pictured

Pros: Knotted design makes for ultra-easy diaper changes

Cons: Only meant for babies under 3 months

Gerber Baby Boy and Girls 4-Pack Sleeper Gown

Buy Now $17.94

When it comes time to transition out of a swaddle, gown styles—like these—are a natural next step. They keep your baby wrapped up and cozy while also giving them enough room to move their feet (and, as an added bonus for mom and dad, they make diaper and outfit changes super simple), and these Gerber gowns come in a soft cotton rib fabric your baby will love curling up in.

Material: Cotton rib

Sizes available: Preemie-6 months

Color options: 25 print combinations

Pros: Easy on/off

Cons: Not quite as warm as some other styles

Baby Elephant Fleece Sleep Bag

Buy Now $7.20

Consider this the ultimate cold-weather pick for your itty-bitty bestie. It’s essentially a fleece-lined sleeping bag (which sounds AMAZING, amiright?), and is easily machine washable so your babe can wear it all winter long. According to one reviewer, these (very affordable!) PJs are “perfect for my little one staying warm at night while still allowing her to move around.”

Material: 100% polyester fleece

Sizes available: Newborn-9 months

Color options: 4

Pros: 2-way zipper

Cons: May be too warm for hot sleepers

Baby Gap Baby First Favorites Crossover Outfit Set

Buy Now $22.50

The reality is that any baby clothes can technically function as pajamas—after all, little ones are adept at sleeping pretty much anywhere, at any time—and this Gap Baby pick will look just as cute out and about (the matching hat!!!) as it will when it comes time for actual bed.

Material: 69% polyester, 27% cotton, 4% spandex

Sizes available: Preemie-9 months

Color options: Sled red (pictured), Ivory Frost

Pros: Multifunctional; comes with a matching hat

Cons: Button closures not as easy as snaps or zippers

Janie and Jack Baby Good Night Short Zip Pajama in Outer Space

Buy Now $20

Hot sleepers up to age 2 will love this short-on-short one-piece, which comes in a soft and breezy cotton rib fabric. This stellar star print will make for some great space-themed pillow talk with any astronomy-curious kiddo.

Material: 100% cotton rib

Sizes available: Newborn-24 months

Color options: 4

Pros: Full-front zip closure

Cons: Fabric may fade post-washing

KyteBaby Sleep Bag Walker

Buy Now $70

KyteBaby’s beloved sleep sacks are essentially wearable blankets, and this next-gen style is a great pick for new walkers to stay warm while they toddle all around. Because the bags are roomy, each size is meant to fit your growing baby for months on end, and you’ll be able to keep on upgrading well into the toddler years.

Material: 97% bamboo rayon, 3% spandex

Sizes available: 6 months-4T

Color options: 25+

Pros: Made from breezy bamboo fabric; comes in multiple fabric weights

Cons: Should be layered over a onesie

Old Navy Unisex 2-Way-Zip Sleep & Play Footed One-Piece for Baby

Buy Now $6.49

With 10 colors to choose from and sizes small enough to fit babies under 7 pounds, it’s worth picking up a few styles of this affordable onesie while it’s on sale. The leopard is our personal favorite for the budding fashionista, but you really can’t go wrong.

Material: 100% cotton

Sizes available: Preemie-9 months

Color options: 10

Pros: Equipped with foldover mitten sleeves to keep hands warm

Cons: Runs small; some patterns have a 2-way zipper while others do not

Hanna Anderson Holiday Print Baby Zip Sleeper

Buy Now $22

With 22 festive prints to choose from, Hanna Anderson’s holiday PJs are fun for the whole family (… did we mention they come in adult sizes, too?!). The brand has been a mainstay for decades thanks to its super-soft fabrics and fun prints, and thanks to the genius design elements (Flatlock seams your kiddo won’t even notice! A protective chin flap so that the cold metal zipper doesn’t touch their face! Eczema-friendly fabric!), we can see why.

Material: Organic combed cotton rib knit

Sizes available: Newborn-3 years

Color options: 22

Pros: Made with hypoallergenic material that’s eczema-friendly

Cons: Expensive, requires specific washing to avoid fading

