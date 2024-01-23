This $12.5 Million Arizona Mansion Is a Sports Lover’s Dream

Located in the exclusive gated enclave DC Ranch/Silverleaf Development in Scottsdale, Arizona, this $12.5 million mansion—owned by former NHL player John Curry—takes the win for the most over-the-top amenities. The 12,000-square-foot home was built in 2020 and has a modern Mediterranean style. It’s situated on a half-acre with a total of eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms across three floors.

Designed as the ultimate family compound, this North Scottsdale abode is almost like a mini-resort. The main level features a large great room with double-height ceilings, a dining table, and a fireplace. It’s ideal for those with an impressive art collection thanks to the ample white wall space in nearly every room. Fronting the great room, there are telescoping glass walls that open directly onto the landscaped outdoor sanctuary—complete with a fireplace, dining area, kitchen, a large pool, spa, basketball hoop in the pool, grassy lawn, and sunset-facing views. Surrounding the pool, there are also two covered cabanas, should you need a respite from the omnipresent desert sunshine.

A disappearing wall of glass unites the double-height great room with the exterior living and entertaining spaces.

The great room connects to the open-plan chef’s kitchen, which has a large center island and marble countertops and backsplashes. The extensive suite of designer appliances includes a built-in coffee maker, a pebble ice maker, two dishwashers, and a steam oven. Oenophiles will also appreciate the nearby bar area, which has a temperature-controlled wine room with wall shelving for showing off your most precious bottles.

The main level also features a complete primary wing, with the primary bedroom, private office, sumptuous bathroom, and generous closet space. From this level, you can also reach the two attached guest casitas that were designed so that live-in nannies, staff, or out-of-town relatives can enjoy privacy while in town.

Even the home’s laundry room takes it to another level. It doesn’t just house a washer and dryer; it also has a dedicated dog wash area, so pets can be pampered just as much as the home’s two-legged residents.

There is a dedicated Peloton room with panoramic neighborhood and mountain views.

The upper level is devoted mostly to kids. There are three en suite bedrooms, a living room with doors that open to a terrace, a TV lounge, and a separate study area. There’s also a dedicated Peloton room with a Peloton bike and treadmill; it has lovely views over Scottsdale.

The lower level, however, is for serious sports aficionados. There is a professionally designed 72-foot by 30-foot ice hockey rink that can also transform into a state-of-the-art workout room, theater, golf simulator, or sports court (like pickleball or basketball). The lower level also has a lounge area, a bar with interior windows overlooking the hockey rink, and a kid’s bunk room.

The property is listed with Kathleen Benoit, Bee Francis, and Madelaine Elfgren of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click here for more photos of 18802 N. 97th Place.

18802 N 97th Place Scottsdale Arizona

