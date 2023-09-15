10 Whiskey Glasses Worthy of Your Best Top-Shelf Pours



What do all whiskies have in common? That Scotch, that rye, bourbon, Japanese whisky, or Irish whiskey—they all taste better when you're drinking them out of some high quality glassware. At home in your drinking chair, on your leather sofa, or outdoors beneath the stars, a proper glass is what really makes the experience. It's gotta have the right weight, and it's gotta look amazing.

And you know, why not go for the best? They're just whiskey glasses, after all. You only need two or four. Not like wine glasses where you need an entire set. You can splurge on a few really beautiful whiskey glass that'll upgrade your home bar and take your overall home decor to the next level.

So to help you out, we went ahead and found the best whiskey glasses. From modern to traditional, delicate to unbreakable, these are the 10 whiskey glasses worth splurging on.

Markham Double Old-Fashioned Glasses

We commend you on a classic choice. Waterford looked good in 1790, and it'll look good in 2090, with its Marquis line offering more affordable crystal. The style suits those who won't touch a whiskey bottle unless it breaks the $60 barrier.

Barwell Cut Crystal Rocks Glass, Set of Four

Compared to the Waterford glasses, we've got Soho Home, a relatively new retail off shoot of the famous members hotel. The design on these glasses, is a bit more modern, and the crystal feels a lot more luxury. Worth the price tag, in our opinion.

Hudson Plaid Old-Fashioned Set

Nobody does American luxury like Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren Home is the biggest testament to that. There's a bunch of different barware sets, but for rocks glasses and all the mixed drinks that typically go in them, we love the Hudson plaid look. It's just such a classic look.

Duval Double Old-Fashioned Glasses

If you want to swing in the other direction with something sleek and modern, it's gotta be CB2. While we love a lot of the brand's wares, the Duval Old-Fashioned glasses are an absolute fucking standout. The sleek and modern shape is honestly fine, nothing we would write home about. It's the color that makes these glasses. The pooling at the bottom that fades out up the glass looks so, so handsome.

The Rockies Glasses

In the bottom of each of these glasses is the blown-glass terrain of a mountain you know; the Rockies are pictured here, but the collection extends to other American peaks (like the Grand Tetons) as well as those around the world (like Mt. Fuji). It's enough that a drink will make you dream of opening a distillery where topography touches the sky.

The Norlan Whiskey Glasses

Now what the hell is wrong with that glass? It's form over function, dumbass. Bespoke Post—one of our favorite spots for finding new small brands—introduced us to Norlan's uniquely striking double-walled glasses. The design serves to aerate the whiskey, enhancing each sip. Perfect for those that enjoy their whiskey neat.

Top Class Glasses (Six Count)

Opposite of a double wall glass, this Italian glassware is so thin and light (but strong) you hardly know you're holding it. It'll lend some levity to the drinking of whiskey.

Rock Glass Drink Specific Glassware

Riedel glassware is a classic, but sometimes that can lean into feeling a bit stuffy. These glasses however, bring out the old in the best way. The art nouveau lines inspired by architecture and art from the turn of the (last) century. Plus, this specific set was made to serve seven classic cocktails: The Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Daiquiri, Sour, Peasant, Buck, and Julep.

Harmonie Double Old-Fashioned Tumblers

Baccarat makes crystal for those with impeccable taste in all things, drinks and otherwise. Need we say more?

10 oz Stackable Lowball

Whether you're sipping cask-strength or mixing with bottom shelf, YETI's lowball is the best vessel for drinking outdoors, poolside, or anywhere you might need something a bit tougher. The walled stainless steel will hold temperature for hours, and the coated finishes don't look too bad either. You might even start using them indoors!

