11 things to do this weekend in Dallas County include Power Wheels Nationals, outdoor yoga

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the 2024 summer movies on Wednesday, June 19 with "The Land Before Time." All movies will be shown at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 7. Admission is free thanks to local sponsors. Look for a full list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

Public Safety Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 on 2nd Street between Warford and Willis, Perry.

Check out the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events. Thursday, June 20 is Public Safety Night at the 2024 Perry Farmers Market. Special guests will include the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department, Dallas County Emergency Management, Dallas County Health Department and Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services. The Perry Firefighters Association will serve a meal, which includes a choice of hot dog ($5), cheeseburger ($8), pork loin sandwich ($8) or steak sandwich ($10), chips and a drink.

Kid’s Sensory Hike

7:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Overlook Pond, The Brenton Arboretum.

Bring the kids to smell, hear and feel the prairie at Overlook Pond.

Summer Solstice Sunset Celebration

8-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Hanging Rock Park.

Join DCCB naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge at Hanging Rock to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice. The meaning of the word "solstice" is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks, and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Registration not required.

Evening Hike

8:30-9:15 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at The Brenton Arboretum.

Enjoy an evening woodland experience at The Brenton Arboretum. Meet at Eddy Woods (bathrooms at Vista Room). Dress appropriately and bring bug spray.

Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Washington Township School, eight miles south of Perry on P58 at the intersection with F31.

A pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Washington Township School. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns and drink will be served. Proceeds will go to maintain and improve the historic Washington School Building that is used for community events.

Yoga in the Park

8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Trindle Park, Van Meter.

Van Meter Parks & Recreation is sponsoring yoga this summer. Please note the new location, if we have rain, we can still practice under a shelter. Bring a beach towel or yoga mat and join us as we move our bodies in the outdoors. This practice requires the ability to get up and down off the ground. Yoga in the Park will be held on June 22 and 29, July 13 and 20 and Aug. 3.

Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals

11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

The third annual Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals, presented by Alley Auto Sales and BigDeal Car Care, will be held on Saturday, June 22. Race day registration will be from 9-10 a.m. with races beginning at 11 a.m. Races will be held for ages 2-7. The divisions include Limited Pro Stock - ages 2 to 4, Pro Stock - ages 5 to 7 and Outlaw - ages 5 to 7. Bring your own power wheels vehicle or use a community sponsored power wheels vehicle. At the conclusion of the event, 25 power wheels will be given away via raffle. Helmets and seatbelts are required and local mechanics will be inspecting vehicles the day of the event. Trophies will be handed out to the top three podium finishers in each class. Every child that participates will receive a certificate for a free kids ice cream cone, brought to you by Billy’s Ice Cream Store and Kuder Incorporated. Culligan - Adel will provide 250 bottles of ice cold water for all kids participating on June 22. Pre-registration is open through June 19. Find more information on the Power Wheels Nationals Facebook page.

Goat Yoga

3-430 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Board & Batten, Dallas Center.

An indoor yoga session will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Board & Batten with goats from mini Dreams Ranch. Reservations are required.

St. Pat's Summer Fest

12 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at south green lot across from St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Perry.

Knights of Columbus, Regina Guild and the Hispanic community will host Summer Fest on Sunday, June 23. The event will include live music, a potluck, hog roast, kids games, face painting, bounce houses and more. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck, your lawn chair and drinks (no alcohol).

Greater Des Moines Community Band Outdoor Concert

7 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Spurgeon Manor, 1204 Linden St., Dallas Center.

Come and enjoy another outdoor concert by the Greater Des Moines Community Band on Monday, June 24. Bring a chair and join us at Spurgeon Manor for this event.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the 2024 summer movies on Wednesday, June 26 with "Trolls Band Together." All movies will be shown at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 7. Admission is free thanks to local sponsors. Look for a full list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

Summer Prairie Hike

10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at Forest Park Museum and Arboretum, Perry.

Break up your week with a colorful morning hike! Join Dallas County Conservation Board for a morning prairie hike to appreciate the blooming flora in Kuehn's prairies.

Outdoor Summer Movie

8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 at 2200 Walnut St., Granger.

The Granger Parks & Recreation Department will continue its outdoor summer movie series with "Back to the Future" on Friday, June 28. The movie will be shown on the north side of the Community Center on the grass. Popcorn and candy will available for purchase. Upcoming movies include "Elemental" on July 19 and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Aug. 23.

Movie in the Park

8:45 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Kinnick-Feller Park.

Join Adel Parks and Rec for a free showing of "Trolls Band Together" on Friday, June 28. The movie will be seen on the big screen set up by the gazebo in Kinnick-Feller Park. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Popcorn is provided. The movie begins at sunset.

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Join Jessica for Yoga in the Park on the following dates: June 29; July 6,13, 20 & 27; Aug. 3, 10 & 17. Bring a towel or yoga mat. Yoga in the Park is a free program that is open to all ages.

Waukee’s Independence Day Celebration

July 3-4 in Waukee.

Waukee's Independence Day Celebration returns on July 3 and 4 at Centennial Park. Enjoy classic American summer activities from a pancake breakfast to a pie-eating contest to professional fireworks and a parade. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Find all the details and register for the parade, volunteer opportunities and all-you-can-jump inflatables at Waukee.org/July.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will continue with a free concert on Wednesday, July 3. A free-will donation meal will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. by the Friends of the Minburn Library. Nachos grande will be served with contributions from Casa Oaxaca. Kick will perform live music from 7-9 p.m. The outdoor skating rink will also be open, with free skate rentals.

Perry's Fourth of July Celebration

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4 in Perry.

Join the Perry Chamber for a fun day filled with a parade, food, live music and more on the Fourth of July in Perry. Festivities will include a 10 a.m. parade on Willis Avenue to Pattee Park (line-up at 9 a.m. at East Perry Plaza), 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. vendors at Pattee Park, Perry Elks Lodge Bingo, 2 p.m. Perry Fine Arts Musical Extravaganza & Ice Cream Social at First United Methodist Church, 6-9:30 p.m. Live Music at Pattee Park Bandshell by Stranger than Fiction and 9:30 p.m. fireworks finale.

