These 14 Photos Show What This Week's Rare Meteor Shower Looked Like Across The Globe

1.On Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower was positively visible in the sky.

View of the starry night sky above a desolate building surrounded by patches of snowy grass and a fence

The Geminids meteor show as seen in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey

Fatih Aktas / Anadolu via Getty Images

2.This specific meteor shower is an annual celestial event that occurs in late November and mid-December.

View of the starry night sky above a desolate building
Fatih Aktas / Anadolu via Getty Images

3.The meteor shower's name is a reference to its radiant point, aka where in the sky the meteors can be found.

View of the starry night sky above trees

The Geminids meteor showers as seen in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka

Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images

4.So for the Geminids meteor show, the meteors appear to be coming from the Gemini constellation.

View of the starry night sky above trees showing the constellation
Thilina Kaluthotage / NurPhoto via Getty Images

5.But don't mistake the constellation as the meteors' source. It just serves the purpose of identifying which meteor shower you're viewing.

View of the starry night sky above trees showing the constellation
Thilina Kaluthotage / NurPhoto via Getty Images

6.What makes the Geminids stand out among other meteor showers is that Geminids don't seem to be the debris of comets, as most other meteors are.

View of the starry night sky showing the constellation
Thilina Kaluthotage / NurPhoto via Getty Images

7.This matters because comets consist of dust and ice.

View of the starry night sky above trees showing the constellation
Thilina Kaluthotage / NurPhoto via Getty Images

8.According to NASA, scientists believe that the Geminids originated from an asteroid, meaning that they're likely primarily made of rock and not ice and dust.

View of the starry night sky above trees showing the constellation

The Geminids meteor shower as seen from the Tunnel View of Yosemite National Park in California

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

9.The specific asteroid the Geminids may have come from is named 3200 Phaethon.

View of the starry night sky above trees showing the constellation
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

10.All this matters, in part, because it may affect what you see in the sky. Specifically, most meteors appear as white streaks in the sky. However, as space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock told the BBC this week about the Geminids, "Quite a few of these shooting stars will be colored because of the difference in elements within the particles."

View of the starry night sky above trees

The Geminids meteor shower as seen in Muskoka, Ontario.

Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

11.Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, if you didn't catch the Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday, don't worry. According to NASA, its visibility began around Nov. 19 and is expected to last through Dec. 24, though its peak visibility was Dec. 14.

View of the multicolored starry night sky above trees showing the constellation
Mert Alper Dervis / Anadolu via Getty Images

12.In fact, here are a few more photos from the meteor shower.

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

13.As seen on early Friday morning north of Kuwait City.

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

14.Breathtaking!

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

