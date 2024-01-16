11 Foods You Should Never Refrigerate (but Probably Are)

Extend the shelf-life and flavor of these foods by keeping them out of the fridge.



When it comes to food storage, it's easy to assume that everything stays fresher for longer in the refrigerator—but that's simply not the case. Many kitchen staples decline in quality and structure when exposed to cold temperatures, making them best suited for room temperature spaces. You may well have some of these items in your fridge right now. Learn which foods should never be stored in the refrigerator, plus when you can make exceptions for certain foods.









Meet Our Expert

Robert Smith , private chef at The Culinary Collective ATL

Ann Ziata , chef and cooking teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education

Michael Sabrin, principal product developer for Whole Foods Market's exclusive brands team









Bananas

Unripe bananas should be kept out of the refrigerator, as the chilly temperatures will slow down the natural ripening process, says Robert Smith, private chef at The Culinary Collective ATL. It will also turn the peel dark brown or black, says Michael Sabrin, principal product developer for Whole Foods Market's exclusive brands team.

Where to Store : Store unripe bananas at room temperature until they reach your level of desired ripeness. Once ripe, the bananas can be kept in the fridge for a few days to extend their life before you are ready to eat them, says Sabrin.

Basil

Basil is sensitive to cold temperatures, so it should be kept out of the refrigerator, says Sabrin. Otherwise, "the low temperatures might cause the leaves to become shriveled and turn black," says Smith.

Where to Store: "The best place to keep basil is out of direct sunlight and at room temperature," says Smith. "You can cut the basil’s stems and place it in a glass of water, just like you would fresh flowers, to bring out its freshness."

Bread

For bread that will be eaten quickly, skip the refrigerator; the cold temperatures will cause the beloved baked good to lose moisture and dry out, says Ann Ziata, chef and cooking teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education. But if you plan to keep your bread for a while—or if it's homemade—storing it in the refrigerator can help prevent the growth of mold.

Where to Store: Store bread that will be eaten quickly in a cool, dry area, such as the pantry or countertop.



Chocolate

Storing chocolate in the refrigerator exposes it to moisture, causing sugar to move to the surface. This process—known as "blooming"—creates a white coating on the chocolate, as noted by the experts at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Bloomed chocolate is safe to eat, says Ziata, though the texture and appearance will be compromised.

The exception to this rule is if you live in a warm environment where the chocolate might melt. In this case, "you can keep it in the fridge in an airtight container," says Ziata.

Where to Store: "The ideal place to store chocolate is a cool and dry place, away from heat and light," says Ziata.

Cooking Oils

"Refrigerating cold-pressed cooking oils, like olive and avocado, can cause [them to become] cloudy and thicken or solidify," says Sabrin. Additionally, "the texture and flavor of the oils may be affected by [this] solidification or cloudiness," shares Smith.

Where to Store It Instead: "Most cooking oils are stable, so keep them in cool, darker places like a cabinet or pantry in a tightly sealed dark-colored glass bottle or metal container," says Sabrin.



Garlic

"Whole, uncut garlic will get soft and sprout more quickly in the fridge," says Ziata. And while the sprouts are edible and safe to eat, they can be quite bitter.

Where to Store: The best place to store garlic is a cool, dry area like the pantry.



Honey

Sweet and versatile, honey is a staple in many home kitchens. Avoid keeping it in the fridge, says Ziata, as the cold temperature will make it overly thick and practically solid, making it difficult to use.

Where to Store: "Honey is naturally preserved by its sugar content, [so it] will last a long time at room temperature," adds Ziata. Stashing it away in a dark cupboard will ensure it maintains a liquid consistency.



Onions

Whole onions should be kept out of the fridge says Ziata. This is because the onion's starches will convert to sugars when exposed to cold temperatures, making the staple ingredient unpleasantly sweeter and softer. What's more, "onions have such a strong smell that other items in the fridge maybe impacted by being stored close to them, take on the scent and taste like onions," she says.

Where to Store: Store onions in a cool, dry place, like the pantry, cellar, or garage.



Melons

"Uncut melons should not be stored in the fridge because they can absorb [other] flavors," says Sabrin. The sweetness and antioxidant content of a melon also increases after it is harvested, but refrigeration will slow this down, he says. Additionally, the low temperatures might make the texture gritty or soft, says Smith.

Where to Store: "When melons are whole and not chopped, it's best to keep them in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight until they’re ready to be eaten," says Smith. (Once cut into or cut up, melon should be refrigerated.)



Peanut Butter

"Conventional peanut butter contains emulsifiers and preservatives that keep it from separating and spoiling at room temperature, so it does not need to be refrigerated," says Ziata.

In contrast, natural peanut butter is preservative-free, so it should be refrigerated once opened. Without preservatives, the oil in the peanut butter will separate and go rancid, while the rest of the product will dry out and potentially grow mold, explains Ziata.

Where to Store: Conventional peanut butter can be stored in a cool, dry space, like a kitchen cabinet.



Potatoes

"Whole, unpeeled potatoes should not be refrigerated," says Smith. This is for reasons similar to onions; cold temperatures will convert the starches in potatoes into sugars, causing them to develop an undesirable sweetness and altered texture when cooked.

Where to Store: "Unpeeled potatoes should be kept in a pantry or cellar that's dark, cold, and well-ventilated," says Smith. Store potatoes away from onions and fruits, as such produce can promote sprouting.



