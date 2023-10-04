11 Foods You Didn't Know You Could Cook in an Air Fryer

TechCrunch

What if you could interact with any piece of software using natural language? Founded by Jesse Lyu, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Liverpool, and Alexander Liao, previously a researcher at Carnegie Mellon, Rabbit is creating a platform, Rabbit OS, underpinned by an AI model that can -- so Lyu and Liao claim -- see and act on desktop and mobile interfaces the same ways that humans can. "The advancements in generative AI have ignited a wide range of initiatives within the technology industry to define and establish the next level of human-machine interaction," Lyu told TechCrunch in an email interview.