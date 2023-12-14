11 Design Trends That Will Break the Algorithm in 2024

Photo: Kevin J. Miyazaki

As someone who has grown comfortable with being identified as a tastemaker, there’s an overwhelming amount of pressure when you’re called upon to spot design trends for the year ahead. I started receiving emails about 2024 trends as early as September, which felt premature, but didn’t stop from sending me into a feverish panic that I still haven’t quite sweated out. My predictions come from a place of trusting my own instincts—I try to avoid being influenced by what everyone else on the internet thinks, which is not an easy task in the age of algorithms. But if my picks are wrong, is that a red flag indicating that I’ve lost my touch? Should I just pack it up and retire?

In case the message wasn’t loud and clear from our list of expired design trends for 2023, trend cycles are what you make of them and aren’t necessarily meant to be followed if they’re not on brand for you. This might just be me projecting an unpopular opinion, but when the colors of the year are revealed you probably aren’t going to redo your entire space based on these commercial trends. (Peach Fuzz could pop off, but did you know that the feng shui colors for the Year of the Wood Dragon are emerald green, imperial yellow, and red?) Do you make design decisions based on data and calculate the risks? I digress. It’s too early to confirm what cores will dominate our interiors in 2024, but the design trends on my radar are a smorgasbord of elements that tap into the rustic, cozy, and surreal.

Photo: Kelly Marshall

Unexpected botanical arrangements

If tomato girl summer taught us anything, an obsession with produce can lead to some pretty incredible—albeit unusual—decorative accents in the home. Back in October, I was delighted to see an installation by Asmite Gherezgiher at Black Folks in Design’s Spotlight II showcase that highlighted okra by pairing it with striped horsetail (equisetum), datura, banksia, chili peppers, and datura pods. “The arrangement was familiar, nostalgic, and idiosyncratic,” she shares in an email. For many florists, steering away from what is expected stems from a desire to improvise and further develop one’s style. As Asmite further explains, “There’s a slight pressure to want to keep creating new arrangements every time. But a lot of the time, the creativity is confined to what we can readily forage, source locally, and what the market is able to provide at the moment.” So the next time you’re conceptualizing the “perfect” arrangement to bring a room to life, forget what’s trending and consider thinking outside the box with your botanical references.

Rounded feet that stand on business

Whether it’s on the bottom of a bathtub, a bed, or a table, you won’t be able to get around running into spherical feet. Just when you thought Adwoa Aboah’s pink primary bathroom couldn’t get any better, around the corner awaits a beautiful bathtub with ball feet from Edwins. Earlier this year, Australian designer Sarah Ellison introduced a coffee table version of her signature Yoko bed (a platform frame with oversized ball feet). “We crave that human element that is round and soft, and sensual in a way,” she told Design Within Reach. If 2024 is all about standing on business then there’s no better way to practice what you preach from the comfort of your home.

Photo: Sean Davidson

Cushioned in corduroy

All I’ve ever wanted is a corduroy couch. For a while, I thought I might never see a modern version and then came Uma’s T4 collection and OMHU’s Teddy sofa. I full-on squealed when I walked into the pop-up Comme Si boutique at Hudson Wilder and saw custom corduroy seating in the prettiest shade of pink. “We specifically selected Kvadrat Phlox because its rich texture is the perfect complement to the luscious textiles like silk and cashmere used in our products,” Comme Si founder Jenni Lee explains in an email. “In addition to upholstery, we used corduroy to line every drawer where our socks and loungewear are displayed, to create an experience similar to the presentation of fine jewelry and watches on velvet.” While I’m at it, let’s throw denim furniture in the ring too—I’ll always be rooting for the jouch!

Take a subtle step into prep

The return of old money aesthetics has been a rude awakening for some, but others are absolutely living for the prep effect. You can cancel that subscription to “quiet luxury” because bringing the country club home is rooted in embracing the classics: heritage, tradition, and loud layers of stripes. (Plaid, tartan, and checkerboard prints to be specific.) Some of the less controversial staples for this aesthetic include natural wood tones, leather and velvet furniture, porcelain dinnerware, and an impressive collection of antiques bound by a traditional color palette that drenches the walls with a sense of timelessness (navy blues, deep burgundies, rich greens, light blushes). Consider doing something on a smaller scale like channeling the energy of Bemelmans Bar with a chic bar cart—or in my case, a bar cabinet—set up with fancy vintage glassware like this set of cocktail glasses by Farber Bros. If you can’t convince your grandma to hand over the heirlooms passed down for generations (or her ancient Le Creuset dutch oven), don’t be afraid to hit the flea markets or estate sales to hunt down some rare gems. Horse girls, seize this opportunity!

You can take the lead from Ralph Lauren, but fully committing to the “old money” lifestyle isn’t required to pull off an aspect of the theme. (Miss me with the coastal-coded interiors!) When designing a space with this style in mind, Dream Awake founder Estelle Bailey-Babenzien warns that you don’t want it to “feel like a cliché or a gimmick of this lifestyle that feels very one-note and not necessarily inclusive.” Filling a room with vintage records, books, and art that speaks to you is another way to tap in from a place of authenticity. Being cultured is cool.

Photo: Hali Mason/Sotheby's International Realty

Folk arts and crafts

Last year, I felt pretty confident about folklore and mythical motifs emerging in our interiors. So naturally, the next extension of this is diving deeper into folk art and traditional craft. Shaker style has been on the rise since 2022 and with cottagecore seemingly in the rearview I can see why this pivot is leaning a little more rustic. But for those of us that are deeply committed to investing in our communities, supporting craft traditions is a method of cultural preservation that honors our history in real time. As Sandeep Salter once told us, “You can live in the city and have a completely contemporary lifestyle but also embrace natural materials and comfortable clothes, or be referencing historic motifs and aesthetics.”

We’re not just buying wicker baskets, brooms, ceramics, and quilts because they look cute—we’re sourcing these handmade goods directly from the artisans, ateliers, and businesses dedicated to making them in small batches while also using locally sourced and natural, sustainable materials. While I don’t think these traditional skill sets have ever been out of style, I do feel like more people have recently come to appreciate this level of craftsmanship. I turn to the homes of creatives like Malene Barnett, Alyse Archer-Coité, and Fiona Mackay for interior design inspiration; their top-tier curation is a cohesive blend of modern furniture, contemporary artwork, historical artifacts, and vintage or antique collectibles.

Returning to rush

The cane Cesca chair is still an absolute icon, but lately I’ve been noticing more Padova Chairs by Hank Loewenstein—you might remember the counter stool version from Jamie Lenore McKillop’s kitchen—in the rotation for dining setups, which leads me to believe that this will be the next It chair. (This is obviously what Troye Sivan was referring to when he said “I feel the rush, addicted to your touch” in his song of the summer.) The dining room inside Kai Avent-deLeon’s cozy sanctuary in Upstate New York could be a case study for how to mix and match wood chairs that complement each other: The Rey chair, a personal favorite of mine, is paired with a set of woven rush seats. I’m also itching to sit in this Charles Dudouyt chair in stained oak with a rush seat.

Photo: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Nooks and crannies and canopies

Dining nooks, window benches, tented rooms. What do all of these features have in common? They provide a sweet (and sexy) escape. Even though monastic bed-making is hot right now, dream up the drama in a canopy bed and awaken your inner princess! (For me, the fantasy is being the Eloise of Ulysses in my own domain.) When Megan Dorsey shared her Wisconsin home with us, it was the charming breakfast nook that completely stole my heart. The custom banquette that Night Palm’s Tiffany Howell designed for Elaine Welteroth’s dining nook continues to live in my head rent free. (If you’re hungry for more dining nook inspiration, please proceed to this carousel of images from the AD archive.) Not only are these ideas perfect solutions for small space living, but you never know when the transition from wired to tired might hit—thus having a private place to retire is not “extra,” it’s essential. Bring back the bed nook and leave your troubles behind the curtain.

Out of the farmhouse and into the ranch house

While the English and French countryside will never lose their charm, the #cottagecore aesthetic is feeling a bit tired. Let’s be real, we’ve all had enough of modern farmhouse style. I almost put the Japandi farmhouse (Scandinavian meets Japanese) on my 2024 bingo card because a little hygge combined with wabi-sabi never hurt anybody, but then I felt this strong pull toward a ranch house renaissance. “Cabincore” wasn’t cutting it for me, but I see the vision for ranch house and suspect that this is what the coastal cowgirl trend was really tapping into. It wasn’t long ago that my colleague Hannah Martin proposed the Wild West as the next frontier with the random revival of saloon doors in A-list bathrooms.

The ranch house aesthetic has this distinctly Americana feel, but it doesn’t have to beat you over the head with whitewashed narratives—this could even be a reclamation of the style, like the yeehaw agenda for interiors across regions. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’s 1930s ranch house, outfitted with Danish and Italian furnishings, rare antiques, and eccentric heirlooms, is the pinnacle of rustic chic. It’s a decadent cocktail of cowboy and glam. (I still can’t get over the root table and stools from Nickey Kehoe in their poolhouse.) Jenni Kayne’s ranch in Santa Ynez offers a brighter, minimalist version while this 1950s ranch in Pasadena is the blueprint for MCM maximalists. Life is a rodeo, might as well enjoy the ride!

Photo: Austin Leis

Rolls and bolsters

Back in 2021, I was foaming at the mouth when I was introduced to OWL’s La Pepino collection with its cylindrical cushions that reminded me of an elegant foam roller—I had never seen anything quite like it. Since then I’ve noticed more functional objects made in this shape, from Sarah Ellison’s Chromeo chair to Soft Witness’s Liberamente daybed. (I’m still thinking about this vintage Corbi modular seating system by Klaus Uredat in Adam Charlap Hyman’s living room.) Waka Waka’s Cylinder Back armchair is another standout that comes to mind with its bold range of finishes—I swoon for the purple as seen at Yowie. “The bolster component of the Liberamente series was the functional bow on top,” Whitney Krieger of Soft Witness explains in an email. “It’s a juxtaposition that hits just right, which I think is something we’re all craving right now—things that feel good together, despite their differences.”

Even Colin King, unofficial leader of the monastic bed movement, makes a strong case for bolsters in the bedroom with his capsule collection for Cultiver. (A bolster pillow is essential for completing the look.) Whitney points out that “functionally, a bolster is such a win-win, offering the perfect elbow perch when lounging with a drink in hand or a comfortable pillow for propping your head up.” Don’t have the extra space for a daybed or chaise lounge? Consider an ottoman. You’ve got plenty of options to roll with!

Go chrome or go home

While I do think that we’ve moved past cluttercore, I don’t anticipate everyone fully leaning into minimalism. (For what it’s worth, I certainly won’t be.) I’m diagnosing a serious case of disco fever—minus the disco ball—for 2024 which calls for smooth surfaces that shimmer so the vibe isn’t sterile. When my colleague Hannah Martin announced the comeback of industrial minimalism, my hunch was affirmed. If the sold-out silver Sambas by Wales Bonner for Adidas were any indication, get used to seeing metallics everywhere: From stainless steel tablewares and pewter ice buckets to silver modular sofas, chrome lighting, and USM Haller systems. It’s time to step into your edgy era. If you’re worried about giving off a bachelor pad vibe in your space, consider investing in a piece like Ribbon Pouf by Maria Pergay to add a touch of femininity. For the record, big bows aren’t going anywhere—Little Bo(w)-Peepcore is here to stay!

Photo: Christine Mai Nguyen

It’s the year of the ear

Hear me out: Every year there is almost always a fixation on a random body part—2023 claimed feet (Sohn, Chen and Kai, Gohar World, Nicola L.) and 2022 threw a whole lot of hands (Hannah Glenn, T Label, Gaetano Pesce). When a ceramic bowl shaped like an ear on Christine Mai Nguyen’s @ceramrap account randomly found its way to my Instagram feed, I knew this to be true. Then Robert Pattinson pretty much sealed the deal with his ear-shaped sofa, so you really can tell everyone that you heard it here first. “I think what compelled me to make an ear out of all body parts is that people have such polarizing relationships with ears,” Christine explains in an email. “Some people never think about them, some are obsessed, and some are just downright disgusted. Ears are so complex!” Vincent van Gogh, you would have loved this moment.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest