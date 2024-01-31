These 11 Cases Are a Perfect Match for Samsung's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra



For the fifth year in a row, Samsung released its iconic Galaxy S smartphone in a trio of iterations — a compact Galaxy S24, a big-screen Galaxy S24+, and a range-topping Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the latter packing the biggest screen, the best camera setup, and, from 2022 onwards, a unique Galaxy Note-like silhouette and integrated S Pen stylus. In addition to the last-mentioned design, this year’s Ultra features cutting-edge specs and rocks a titanium frame that’s a first for a Samsung phone.

The Ultra’s distinctive design, unique titanium build, and high price warrant a protective case that works under any condition, so I spent the week after its debut sifting through press releases, retailer listings, and trying out these products in real life. After that, I handpicked the best high-quality cases from OtterBox, ZAGG, Speck Products, and Spigen — to name a few leading makers — that are each tailor-made for the unique new Galaxy.

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cases

What to Consider

Design and Durability

With the latest Ultra packing a 6.8-inch screen, a rugged case will make the device’s footprint and pocketability close to a small tablet's. As usual, the more protection such an accessory provides against damage, the bulkier it will be. Thankfully, advances in the design and materials used to make a case ensure that even a slim cover can easily meet military-grade durability standards and reliably guard the phone against damage from accidental drops.



Still, if your work and daily routine will expose your phone to frequent (and heavy) tumbles (e.g., working outdoors, hiking, mounting it to a bike, or handing it over to entertain little ones), a rugged case by OtterBox or Pelican is worth the extra bulk. The multi-layer builds of these accessories will keep your phone looking like new even after falls, bumps, and thuds.

About Magnetic Accessories

Unlike their MagSafe-equipped iPhone rivals, Samsung Galaxy phones don’t support magnetic accessories out of the box. That said, third-party cases can bring similar functionality to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and make it compatible with chargers, battery packs, wallets, and car mounts.



If you or the gift recipient are making the leap from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy and have accumulated MagSafe accessories over the years, look for a protective case that’s compatible with magnetic accessories. Just keep in mind that the charging speeds you’ll get will almost certainly be slower. I’d personally use a magnetic case for wallets and mounts.

Other Bits to Consider

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a huge screen that’s great for watching videos and gaming with an external controller. If such activities are part of your or the prospective recipient’s routine, look for a case with a built-in kickstand. Having the feature on board makes a huge difference.



As always, the materials used in the making of the protective case are important to consider, and so is the presence of antimicrobial qualities. We’re well into the 2020s, so I suggest you watch for such features as I do.



Find the best case for your awesome new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra among these carefully scrutinized offerings. And rest assured that any of these picks doubles as a great gift for a Samsung Galaxy user you care about.

Crystal Palace Case with Kickstand

The ZAGG Crystal Palace case is our favorite for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra because it’s slim, tough, sustainably made, and perfect for showcasing the distinctive titanium build of the new phone. The case also has an integrated stand that makes it perfect for streaming video or gaming with an external controller on Ultra’s big screen. Its clear finish won’t yellow over time either, and its surface prevents bacteria growth.

Graphene, a high-tech material used in electric vehicles and the aerospace industry, is the main reason why the ZAGG Crystal Palace case is slim yet uncompromisingly tough. Consider the Denali case with a kickstand from the same maker if you're looking for a solid color finish, or the ZAGG Santa Cruz if you want a colorful frame.

Ultra Hybrid Case

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is the best for protecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a tight budget. The sub-$20 case, like all products from the maker, offers design and durability that belie its price category. It consists of a clear (and tough) polycarbonate back and a frame with shock-absorbing Air Cushion corners.

Despite its impulse-buy price, the Ultra Hybrid case won’t lose quality over time. You can order it in a black, beige, or clear frame color with a transparent back or in a Zero One guise, which will make your phone look transparent. The Thin Fit case from the same maker is also a great option to consider if you prefer a solid color finish.

Presidio2 Grip Case

The Speck Presidio2 Grip is the protective case to get if you are constantly fretting over accidentally dropping your expensive new Galaxy, especially while using it with one hand. Thanks to the maker’s signature inverted grips on its back, the cover makes the big phone much easier to handle on the move. Like all Speck cases, the Presidio2 Grip also offers exceptional protection against damage from drops and scratches.

Speck used 50% recycled plastic in the making of the Presidio2 Grip. Available in black, blue, and grey, every cover has been treated with Microban. The last-mentioned feature will keep the case cleaner by reducing bacteria growth on its surface.

Standing Grip Case

Samsung has always launched a robust selection of protective cases alongside every new Galaxy phone. The Standing Grip case is our pick in the range for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It features a sliding strap that will make the big phone easy to handle, as well as double as a viewing stand.

When not in use, the grip integrates into the back of the silicon cover, giving it an understated look. Overall, the cover is not the toughest for the money, but its improved handling is worth it, especially for those who are constantly glued to their phone.

Enzo Aramid Case

The Enzo Aramid case by Spigen successfully merges high-tech design, tough build, exceptional tactility, and excellent value. Its aramid exterior with a carbon fiber finish and contrasting metal accents defies its price tag, and so does the attention to detail applied to its suede interior. The materials and finish make the cover a fantastic bargain.

Even though it’s very slim, the Spigen Enzo Aramid provides excellent protection against damage from drops and scratches. The corners feature proprietary Air Cushion tech to absorb the shock caused by an accidental drop.

Impact Ring Stand Custom Case

This Casetify case is pricier than most rivals but totally worth investing in for the infinite customization options it offers. You can make the accessory your own by adding initials in various fonts and layouts, adorn it with eclectic styles and patterns, or pick one with a print made by an artist. The many customization options also make the cover a fantastic gift option for someone who dropped big money on the latest Ultra.

You can choose between several Casetify cases before beginning the customization process, each offering a slim build, top-notch damage protection, and an eco-friendly material derived from recycled phone cases. The Impact Ring is my pick in the range because it offers superb camera protection and an integrated viewing stand.

Symmetry Series Clear Case

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is our favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra protective case from the legendary maker. The case is remarkably slim yet capable of providing the brand’s signature toughness. Its construction exceeds military-grade durability standards, so your Galaxy will be highly unlikely to suffer damage from accidental drops.

Best of all, the OtterBox Symmetry Series is available in a variety of finishes — from clear to solid colors. The Commuter Series by OtterBox is a good option if you want a tougher case that’s not too bulky. The Defender Series, while hefty, is the brand’s toughest cover.

Rugged Series Case

This rugged case by Rokform is a great buy if you or the recipient plan to use your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with magnetic mounts and accessories. Its built-in magnets are incredibly strong, guaranteeing a reliable link between your phone and your magnetic accessories. And in case your phone tumbles, the cover will reliably safeguard it from damage.

The cover has a decidedly utilitarian design with a carbon fiber-like finish. Rokfom offers a magnetic snap-on grip for the case, as well as sturdy motorcycle handlebar mounts. The last-mentioned accessories use a hardware link (the back of the case has a removable cover to access it), ensuring an even stronger hold.

Plasma XTE Case

Urban Armor Gear cases have consistently been synonymous with badass looks, a tough construction that can include fancy materials like carbon fiber, kevlar, and metal, and outstanding drop protection. This year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra case lineup is no exception, featuring multiple offerings at various price points. The Plasma XTE is an exciting new addition that, in addition to the usual standout design, rocks a retractable kickstand that works in landscape and portrait mode.

The case has been certified to deliver military-grade drop protection, yet it’s impressively lightweight. For $10 more, UAG offers a Plasma XTE case with the same design that’s compatible with magnetic accessories.

Pelican Voyager Case

The Pelican Voyager case will showcase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra while providing it with uncompromising levels of damage protection. According to its maker, the cover will help the titanium-clad Galaxy withstand drops from up to 18 feet — enough to meet military-grade durability standards. Its dual-layer build with USB-C port cover will make the phone bulkier but also virtually indestructible.

We like that the Voyager case is crafted using recycled materials. Also available in black, the accessory comes bundled with a holster that doubles as a viewing stand. It has a lifetime warranty.

Cryo Armor Case

As usual, the range-topping Samsung Galaxy S phone is also an amazing mobile gaming rig, capable of delivering local and cloud-based gameplay with incredible quality. The Spigen Cryo Armor case is tailor-made for smartphone gameplay. Its multi-layer design includes silicone and graphite layers to help the powerful phone stay cool during heavy workloads.

The case also has a textured back pattern that looks great, as well as grippy sides to ensure comfy handling in landscape mode. Like all Spigen cases, the Cryo Armor also brings reliable protection against damage. You can order the cover with blue or red accents.

