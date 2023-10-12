11 Best Trader Joe's Chicken Products to Buy

Delicious ways to get more protein on your plate.

Chicken is the most popular meat in America—it’s versatile, high in protein, and thought to be a leaner option. Americans eat a lot of chicken (billions per year, to be more specific), and if you’re one of them, you’ve got to get creative in the kitchen to keep the protein exciting. No one wants overcooked chicken seasoned with just salt and pepper, ya know?



The key to making flavorful, tender chicken is the right prep and seasonings. Trader Joe’s, one of America’s favorite grocery chains, is home to an abundance of convenient, tasty chicken products. They’ve got nuggets, strips, and more—all seasoned up and ready to be made. Many of the chicken products sold at Trader Joe’s are pre-marinated and fully cooked, so your only job is to reheat, plate, and enjoy them. Say goodbye to dry, tasteless chicken and hello to the best Trader Joe’s chicken products you can buy.



Pesto Chicken Breast

The chicken critics who say the meat is dry and flavorless have clearly never met the Trader Joe’s line of pre-marinated poultry and meats. They’re juicy, drenched in flavor, and fully cooked. And Trader Joe’s went through the trouble of thinly slicing (“scallopini style,” as the pros call it) the chicken for you, giving the marinade more surface area to cling to. There are a few different types of meats and flavors to choose from, but the Pesto Chicken Breast is perfectly seasoned and begs to be added to Caprese salads or paired with pasta.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

With bite-sized pieces of chicken breast smothered in a creamy, cheesy, and spicy sauce, this Buffalo Chicken Dip from Trader Joe’s is the perfect way to sneak in some extra protein. You can eat it cold or warm it up in the microwave, but be sure to serve with plenty of crackers and chopped veggies for dipping.

Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Sausage

Chicken sausage is all over #foodtok right now because people have gotten wise to this versatile protein. While you can get chicken sausage from pretty much anywhere, Trader Joe’s has the best selection of flavors. This one is for those who love spice, but if you can’t handle the heat, the chain also carries your basic chicken apple sausage and a sweet Italian version. The spicy jalapeno flavor is already cooked, so all you have to do is reheat it in a pan. It pairs well with gnocchi, pasta, and salad.

Mini Chicken Tacos

Taco Tuesday called and wants you to make these Mini Tacos from Trader Joe’s. They come in both a chicken and beef flavor and are made with just a few simple ingredients—basically just meat, salsa, and tortillas fried in oil. They’re also prepared with all white meat chicken breast, and the corn tortillas are gluten-free.

Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons

A product that’s gone viral many times, the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons are the soup starter you never knew you needed. While Trader Joe’s recommends heating them up by themselves and enjoying them as a snack, you could make a meal out of them. Clever recipe creators on social media started a viral trend by cooking these with chopped veggies, a carton of the Miso Ginger Broth, and a helping of the Crunchy Chili Onion. The result is a warm pot of spicy, hearty soup.



Grilled Chicken Strips

Pop ‘em on salads, dip ‘em in honey mustard, or whatever tickles your fancy—just keep a bag of these Grilled Chicken Strips in your freezer. With very little seasoning added to them, they’re the versatile canvas for chicken-based lunches and dinners. Simply microwave a few at a time to add to your meals when you want that smoky grill flavor without breaking out the grill.

Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup

A container of this soup contains a whopping 37 grams of protein, thanks to three different chicken-based ingredients. Chopped veggies, bites of chicken meat, and a blend of herbs and spices warm the soul in this comforting, flavorful soup.

Chicken Karaage

A new edition to the popular Trader Joe’s freezer section, the Chicken Karaage is a Japanese take on an American classic—fried chicken. Bite-size pieces are first marinated in a Japanese-inspired infusion before being battered and fried. They’re already cooked and ready to enjoy, so just pop a bag in your air fryer and dip them in the creamy sauce this dish comes with for a savory, lemony appetizer or meal starter.

Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken

Even if you know your way around the kitchen, spatchcocking your own chicken is a little advanced (and messy). So, Trader Joe’s was kind enough to do it for you. The Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken is also pre-seasoned and -marinated, so all you have to do is bring it home and slap it on the grill. And if grilling seasoning is behind us, you can also roast it in the oven for about an hour for an impressive, semi home-cooked meal.

Organic Chicken Nuggets

Reminiscent of a school lunch and your childhood fast food order, you’re never too sophisticated for chicken nuggets. Made with organic, free-range chicken breast, these nuggets from Trader Joe’s are top tier. They’re the perfect shape for dipping, and they’re loved by kiddos and adults alike. Bake or air fry to get a crispy golden exterior, or nuke ‘em for a quick, nostalgic lunch.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

One of the best-selling items at Trader Joe’s, the Mandarin Orange Chicken certainly doesn’t need any special shout outs, but we’ll do it anyway. This freezer staple is as good as takeout yet far more affordable. Grab a box of the Trader Joe’s frozen jasmine rice to go with it for a quick meal that checks every box—it’s sweet, spicy, and saucy with a crispy breading that satisfies in every bite.



