10th Edwardsville Pierogi Festival off and running

Jun. 7—EDWARDSVILLE — With items like pierogi pillows, ornaments and jewelry — not to mention several delicious variations of pierogi — you might say that Lauren Gorney of NEPA'rogi is "all in" at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

And you would be correct.

Gorney was busy right from the noon start on Friday at the 10th Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. The annual event runs through Saturday

,

June 8,

from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"It's been great so far," Gorney said. "We are selling pierogis at a fast pace and people are buying a lot of the non-food items we have."

The non-food items for said at NEPA'rogi's tent include the big fluffy pierogi pillows, smaller ornament size pierogis, and pierogi and pickle earrings.

"Our ciocci makes all of these items," Gorney said, crediting her Ciocci Melissa Fuss as the creator of the coveted pierogi items. "We also have T-shirts and hats and many more items."

One thing that NEPA'rogi was giving away was free smiles, as customers lined up to buy pierogis and to check out all the novelty items.

NEPA'rogi was established in 2020 in Nanticoke, a family-owned business serving hand-pinched pierogi, seasonal pickles, Polish pastries, Ciocci's handmade tchotchkes and more.

Their main location is 164 S. Market St., Nanticoke. They can be reached at 570-733-3191, or at NEPArogi@gmail.com.

Jackie Moran, chair of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee, and Marilyn Mazeika, vendor chair, were extremely pleased with the early crowd and they felt the festival will again be a huge success.

"We have 91 vendors this year," Mazeika said, "That's a record for us. We have a petting zoo, kiddie rides, face painting and several cut-out photo stands."

On Friday evening, a Pierogi Party was held to to celebrate Mr. Pierogi. On Saturday, the annual Pierogi Cook-Off contest will be held and the annual parade will step off at 11 a.m.

"We're just thrilled everything is going well so far," Moran said. "The weather is great so far and we want to thank our vendors, the Borough Edwardsville and all our customers."

The festival is held in the John Hopkins Memorial Park behind Main Street.

Moran said the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival began in June 2014, and was first held on Main Street, moving to the John Hopkins Park in 2017.

Moran said the Edwardsville Hometown Committee was formed in 2013, with the goal being to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Edwardsville Borough by sponsoring family friendly events through out the year.

Entertainment Schedule

—Friday, June 7

12 p.m. — Tom Slick and the Converted Grease Slappers

4 p.m. — John Stevens POLKA Band

8 p.m. — Flaxy Morgan

—Saturday, June 8

10 a.m — Non Stop Band

12 p.m. — George Rittenhouse

2 p.m. — Frank Westowski Polka's

4 p.m. — Shaky Ground

7 p.m. — The Blend

Event Highlights

Fireworks @ dark by Pyro Joe!

Food Vendors

AWK Bavarian Nuts

Bill's Soda Stand

Cal's Concessions

Carmella's Italian Pastries

Cibo's Pizza

Dave Norman Concessions

DP's Apple Dumplings & Funnel Cakes

Dymski Pierogi

Eat Up Now!

EJK Concessions & Desserts

Fat Guy's

Glen Lyon Bros. Kielbasa

Joe's Homemade Pierogi

Joe's Homemade Donuts

Ken- I- Eat catering

Kernal Moonies Gourmet Popcorn

Lou's Concessions

Maddy's Doghouse

Michael Mootz Candy

Murt's Mobile Diner

NEPA rogi

Papa Bear Catering

Polish Connection Pierogi's

Potato Pancake Shack

Resurrection of the Lord parish Chicken BBQ

St John's Church Zerby Ave-Saturday only 1130am to 3pm

Simply Delicious Desserts

Snook's Wings & Things

The Pretzel Pit

The Sharif Express

The Winnie Bagel

Tony Thomas Catering

Van Auken Lemonade

2 Ways one Passion Mexican

Uncle Buck's BBQ

Yogi's Potato pancakes

Non-Food Vendors

Agora Cyber Charter School

Avon

American Remodeling

Bath Fitter

B & G Winery

Candy Queen

Chloe Calico Creations

Christine's Soap Box

Dead Ahead Gifts

Deep Roots Hard Cider

Don't ZZZ on these Cards

Dr Edwards Church

Dream Katchers Ponies

Electric City Solar

Endless Dreams Animals

Edwardsville Hometown Committee Basket

Raffle/Event merch. and more

Ed-Lark Hurricanes

FDPA Fair Districts PA

Get Printed 3-D

Fortunato's Creations

Friends of Camp Louise

Great Spirit Collection

Holy Smoke

Huey Amusements

Joey's Name Art

Joyce Zhang Toys

Just Plain Crazy Face Art

Kiddie Kartune's

Kimberly's It's All in the Bag

Knit Wits

Laz-R Tagged

Leaf Fitter

Lighthouse Woodcrafts

Mohegan Pa Casino.com-sponsor booth

Olde Country Jewelry

Old Man John's Apiary

Old World Fan Birds

Paparazzi

Passante's Home Food service

Renewal by Anderson

Resin by Tab

Sand Art & Glitter Tattoos with TLC

Scentsy

Sista Henna LLC

Soldier Solutions

State Rep Alec Ryncavage

St Vincent Depaul Knights of Columbus

Sundance Vacations

Susie B. Handbags

The Welsh Tea Shoppe

Twisted Eagle Motorcycle Club

Upcycled Creations

Vic's Vittles

Victory Baptist Bible Church

Wyoming Valley Drug & alcohol

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.