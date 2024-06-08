10th Edwardsville Pierogi Festival off and running
Jun. 7—EDWARDSVILLE — With items like pierogi pillows, ornaments and jewelry — not to mention several delicious variations of pierogi — you might say that Lauren Gorney of NEPA'rogi is "all in" at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.
And you would be correct.
Gorney was busy right from the noon start on Friday at the 10th Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. The annual event runs through Saturday
,
June 8,
from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"It's been great so far," Gorney said. "We are selling pierogis at a fast pace and people are buying a lot of the non-food items we have."
The non-food items for said at NEPA'rogi's tent include the big fluffy pierogi pillows, smaller ornament size pierogis, and pierogi and pickle earrings.
"Our ciocci makes all of these items," Gorney said, crediting her Ciocci Melissa Fuss as the creator of the coveted pierogi items. "We also have T-shirts and hats and many more items."
One thing that NEPA'rogi was giving away was free smiles, as customers lined up to buy pierogis and to check out all the novelty items.
NEPA'rogi was established in 2020 in Nanticoke, a family-owned business serving hand-pinched pierogi, seasonal pickles, Polish pastries, Ciocci's handmade tchotchkes and more.
Their main location is 164 S. Market St., Nanticoke. They can be reached at 570-733-3191, or at NEPArogi@gmail.com.
Jackie Moran, chair of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee, and Marilyn Mazeika, vendor chair, were extremely pleased with the early crowd and they felt the festival will again be a huge success.
"We have 91 vendors this year," Mazeika said, "That's a record for us. We have a petting zoo, kiddie rides, face painting and several cut-out photo stands."
On Friday evening, a Pierogi Party was held to to celebrate Mr. Pierogi. On Saturday, the annual Pierogi Cook-Off contest will be held and the annual parade will step off at 11 a.m.
"We're just thrilled everything is going well so far," Moran said. "The weather is great so far and we want to thank our vendors, the Borough Edwardsville and all our customers."
The festival is held in the John Hopkins Memorial Park behind Main Street.
Moran said the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival began in June 2014, and was first held on Main Street, moving to the John Hopkins Park in 2017.
Moran said the Edwardsville Hometown Committee was formed in 2013, with the goal being to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Edwardsville Borough by sponsoring family friendly events through out the year.
Entertainment Schedule
—Friday, June 7
12 p.m. — Tom Slick and the Converted Grease Slappers
4 p.m. — John Stevens POLKA Band
8 p.m. — Flaxy Morgan
—Saturday, June 8
10 a.m — Non Stop Band
12 p.m. — George Rittenhouse
2 p.m. — Frank Westowski Polka's
4 p.m. — Shaky Ground
7 p.m. — The Blend
Event Highlights
Fireworks @ dark by Pyro Joe!
