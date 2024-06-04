10th annual Community-wide Wellness Tour set

Jun. 3—The 10th annual Wellness Tour is June 4-8.

Aimed at promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland community, the week is created and organized by Midland Health with the help of the City of Midland, Midland Fire Department, Midland College, Midland ISD, Keep Midland Beautiful, Midland Development Corporation, Senior Life, and Fix West Texas to name a few, a news release said.

This year, they plan to close out Wellness Tour in a special way by having ESPY Award Winner, NCAA National Champion Wrestler Anthony Robles as a featured speaker following a Ninja Obstacle Course at Midland College on June 8. To learn more about Robles and a full list of events visit midlandwellnesstour.com