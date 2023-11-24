The 103 Best Black Friday Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You’ll Find Today
Shop your favorite brands and retailers from Samsonite to Target, with deals up to 79 percent off.
Black Friday is finally here, meaning now is the time to start holiday shopping for your loved ones. Thankfully, your favorite retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more have set aside some major discounts on top-rated luggage, comfy shoe brands, and other travel must-haves, and you’re not going to want to miss what they have in store for you.
If you’re in need of some inspiration on the best gifts for your travel-loving friends and family this year, we’ve rounded up the 103 best Black Friday deals on everything from Apple AirTags to Samsonite luggage available at your favorite retailers right now. No matter who you’re shopping for, finding the perfect present at a jaw-dropping price is just a click away.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
Amazon has never shied away from releasing unbeatable deals in categories across the board, and this Cyber Week they continue to deliver. In fact, everyone’s favorite Apple AirTag 4-pack is currently discounted to just $80 (even more affordable than its Amazon Prime Day price tag back in July of this year), while travelers can also snatch up the Veken Packing Cubes marked down to $16 now (with an on-site coupon). If you’re tired of having your phone die while you’re on the go, you’ll also want to add the Iniu Portable Charger to your cart while it’s $18, and even luggage has gotten a price slash, with the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set coming in at $336.
Matein Carry-on Travel Backpack, $32 (originally $52)
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set, $336 (originally $480)
Veken Packing Cubes, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $30)
Tallgo Travel Neck Pillow, $13 (originally $27)
Hilife Steamer for Clothes, $24 (originally $40)
Beskar Airplane Footrest, $18 (originally $26)
Telena Belt Bag, $10 (originally $22)
Apple AirTags, $80 (originally $99)
Iniu Portable Charger, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $26)
Multaich Magnetic Anti-Lost AirPod Straps, $7 (originally $8)
Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $20 (originally $37)
Apple Watch SE, $179 (originally $249)
Twelve South Store AirFly Duo Wireless Audio Transmitter, $38 (originally $45)
Apple AirTags 4-pack
Best Samsonite Black Friday Deals
Samsonite has long been one of the most trusted luggage brands on the market, which is why you’ll want to make the most of their holiday sale offerings if you have any vacations planned in the coming months. Get the most bang for your buck this season and revamp your entire suitcase selection while the Samsonite 2-piece Set is on sale for just $180, as opposed to the traditional $280 price tag. And even single bags have been awarded a major price slash, with the Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner coming in at $140, just in time for holiday travels.
Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner, $140 (originally $200)
Samsonite 2-piece Set, $180 (originally $280)
Samsonite Centric Medium Spinner, $150 (originally $250)
Samsonite Business Slim Leather Backpack, $100 (originally $150)
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-on Spinner, $120 (originally $190)
Samsonite Pivot 2 3-piece Set, $230 (originally $400)
Samsonite SXK Rolltop Backpack, $133 (originally $190)
Samsonite SXK Wheeled Duffel Bag, $210 (originally $300)
Samsonite Proxis Carry-on Spinner, $350 (originally $500)
Samsonite SXK Core Messenger, $133 (originally $190)
Samsonite 2-piece Set
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
From luggage to comfy travel clothes, Nordstrom is the place to go for high-end gear at wallet-friendly prices. This Black Friday, don’t miss out while the spacious Mali + Lili Riley Nylon & Vegan Leather Weekend Travel Bag has been discounted to $89, and pair that with the $124 Kate Spade Medium Bleeker Saffiano Leather Tote for your perfect bag lineup this winter. The retailer is also bursting with supportive shoes for every endeavor, and fan favorites from Adidas, Cole Haan, and New Balance are available at the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while.
Mali + Lili Riley Nylon & Vegan Leather Weekend Travel Bag, $89 (originally $148)
New Balance Gender Inclusive 327 Sneaker, $80 (originally $100)
Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $110 (originally $169)
Kate Spade Medium Bleeker Saffiano Leather Tote, $124 (originally $248)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix High Waisted Wide Leg Sweatpants, $53 (originally $70)
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker, $112 (originally $150)
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $140 (originally $210)
Nordstrom Patterned Crew Socks, $8 (originally $13)
Free People Chamomile Oversize Cardigan, $99 (originally $168)
Levi’s Puffer Vest, $70 (originally $140)
New Balance Gender Inclusive 327 Sneaker
Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Rack is also a hotspot for holiday deals right now — in fact, we spotted travel-ready essentials on sale for as much as 79 percent off. Take, for example, this Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-inch Expandable Hardside Luggage which is now $94, as opposed to its typical $320 price tag. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of boots to carry you through the winter, look no further than the Vince Camuto Keltana Combat Boots while they’re an impressive 86 percent off, and while you’re at it, you’ll want to pick up the Herschel Supply Co. Orion Retreat Small Backpack which is also only $88 right now.
Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket, $55 (originally $150)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan, $45 (originally $168)
It Luggage Spontaneous 31-inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $100 (originally $200)
Hurley Balsam Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket, $55 (originally $100)
Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-inch Expandable Hardside Luggage, $94 (originally $320)
Slate & Stone Oxforn Nylon Carry-on Luggage, $54 (originally $348)
Calvin Klein Jade Shoulder Bag, $80 (originally $158)
Vince Camuto Keltana Combat Boot, from $27 (originally $189)
Madden Girl Nylon Camera Crossbody Bag, $25 (originally $48)
Herschel Supply Co. Orion Retreat Small Backpack, $88 (originally $135)
Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-inch Expandable Hardside Luggage
Best Macy’s Black Friday Deals
It should come as no surprise that Macy’s is bursting at the seams with unreal holiday deals on travel essentials, and shoppers can pick up products from some of their favorite brands at a fraction of the price. These cozy And Now This Men’s Regular-fit Twill Drawstring Pants are more than 50 percent off with code BLKFRI to ring in Black Friday shopping, and even the Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties are on sale for $60 and the perfect option for any cold weather adventure you have planned in the upcoming months. Plus, timeless apparel is also available for customers shopping on a budget this season, and the Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is a jaw-dropping 66 percent off during this event.
Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $40 (originally $119)
Ugg Mini Bailey Logo Strap Booties, $112 (originally $160)
Club Room Men’s Regular-fit Stretch Corduroy Shirt, $28 (originally $55)
Vince Camuto Women’s Shaker Vest, $38 with code BLKFRI (originally $79)
And Now This Men’s Regular-fit Twill Drawstring Pants, $19 with code BLKFRI (originally $40)
Giani Bernini Triple-zip Pebble Leather Dasher Crossbody, $38 (originally $75)
Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Ecstatic Slip-on Walking Sneakers, $45 (originally $55)
Clarks Women’s Breeze Cozy Booties, $59 (originally $99)
Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties, $60 (originally $120)
Nautica Men’s Classic Fit Super Soft Knit Fleece Zip Hoodie, $39 (originally $80)
Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties
Best Target Black Friday Deals
Everyone’s favorite big box store is joining in on the holiday fun this year with a wide array of deals on travel gear, cozy apparel, smart tech, and more. The over-ear headphone trend has taken over in 2023, and right now you can grab the Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones for 50 percent off to steal the style for less. And if it’s warm winter wear you’re after, the stylish Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Open Long Cardigan Sweater is now just $56 for a limited time, while the Goodfellow & Co Men’s Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt has been slashed to just $21.
Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones, $100 (originally $200)
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $110 (originally $150)
American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry-on Suitcase, $50 (originally $100)
Shany Unisex Toiletry Kit, $10 (originally $30)
Everything Ski & Snowboard Boot Backpack, $79 (originally $115)
Kipling City Pack Mini Backpack, $60 (originally $99)
Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Open Long Cardigan Sweater, $56 (originally $80)
Timberland Women’s White Ledge Waterproof Hiking Boots, $84 (originally $120)
Goodfellow & Co Men’s Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt, $21 (originally $30)
Wild Fable Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Terry Sweatpants, $18 (originally $25)
Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones
Best Walmart Black Friday Deals
Customers who are partial to Walmart will be happy to find that this superstore has also made their already affordable prices even better on everything from sleepwear to your new favorite duffel bag. Need proof? Well, the Cshidworld Weekender Duffel Bag is the best option for shorter vacations and is now slashed by 68 percent, while the Zimtown Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set is just $160 to get you in the holiday spirit. While you’re at it, why not snatch up the flattering Neleus Women’s High Waist Running Leggings which are on sale for $30?
Athletic Works Women’s Fleece Jogger Pants, $8 (originally $10)
Sidefeel Women’s Chunky Knit Long Sleeve Sweater, $33 (originally $50)
Ginza Travel 3-piece Luggage Set, $110 (originally $126)
Neleus Women’s High Waist Running Leggings, $30 (originally $80)
Fruit of the Loom Men’s Beyondsoft Knit Sleep Pant, $10 (originally $17)
Loritta 5-pair Warm Wool Socks, $16 (originally $21)
Cshidworld Weekender Duffel Bag, $19 (originally $60)
Ororo Women’s Heated Vest, $120 (originally $170)
Big Chill Women’s Quilted Puffer Jacket, $40 (originally $85)
Zimtown Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set, $160 (originally $240)
Cshidworld Weekender Duffel Bag
Best Zappos Black Friday Deals
There’s never a better place to shop for high-quality footwear than Zappos, and no better time than during Black Friday. Case in point: Right now, the Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers are sitting at just under $100, while the trendy Nine West SpeakUp Flats are on sale for $54 and the easiest way to recreate your favorite Pinterest looks for the fall and winter. And if it’s hiking boots and winter gear that you’re after, your search is over as the Merrell Oatcreek Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are just $100, while the Dr. Martens Jorge II Faux Fur Lined Slingback Mules are on sale for a cool $105.
Champion Soft Touch Jersey Joggers, $38 (originally $50)
Sorel Out N About III Low Sneaker Waterproof, $90 (originally $110)
Nine West SpeakUp Flat, $54 (originally $79)
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Tall, $75 (originally $100)
Dr. Scholl’s Madison Lace, $69 (originally $100)
Keen Howser Lite Fold Down Boots, $87 (originally $135)
Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers, $95 (originally $135)
Saucony Cohesion 15, $45 (originally $75)
Dr. Martens Jorge II Faux Fur Lined Slingback Mules, $105 (originally $140)
Merrell Oatcreek Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $115)
Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers
Best Ebags Black Friday Deals
In order to be truly prepared for your travels, it’s important to have the basics covered from a reliable backpack to the perfect set of packing cubes to make the most of the limited space you have. Ebags is the place to go for your basic travel necessities, and right now the Classic 4-piece Packing Cube Set is 60 percent off to easily prepare you for your next vacation. If you’ve struggled to find a good weekender bag, the CityLink Duffel is ready to fulfill your every packing need at just $50, and the retailer has even discounted the spacious Haswell Laptop Backpack to $23 for this unparalleled shopping event.
Classic 4-piece Packing Cube Set, $16 (originally $40)
Monument 2-piece Set, $99 (originally $260)
Belcourt Upward Carryall, $35 (originally $90)
Cts Wtv Bag, $10 (originally $25)
Belcourt Backpack, $36 (originally $90)
CityLink Duffel, $50 (originally $130)
Luxon Laptop Backpack, $57 (originally $150)
Cts 2 in 1 Convertible Duffel, $69 (originally $180)
Portable Battery, $16 (originally $40)
Haswell Laptop Backpack, $23 (originally $60)
Belcourt Upward Carryall
Best REI Deals
Whether you’re looking forward to hitting the slopes or squeezing in a few more hikes this season, REI is the place to go to stock up on gear from your favorite outdoor brands. Shopper-loved shoes like the Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots have been discounted to just $85 to celebrate Black Friday, and even the Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes are now on sale for $130. Plus, you won’t want to miss the chance to snag your new favorite trail backpack while the Osprey Kestrel 48 Pack is just $150, and while you’re at it, you can pick up the Hotronic Semi Custom Heat Ready Insoles to keep your feet warm all winter long for $11.
Alps Mountaineering Abyss 55 Pack, $114 (originally $230)
Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $85 (originally $120)
Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes, $130 (originally $170)
Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag, from $116 (originally $155)
Nemo Aurora 2P Tent with Footprint, $225 (originally $300)
Gregory Inertia 24 H2O Hydration Pack, $90 (originally $130)
Hotronic Semi Custom Heat Ready Insoles, $11 (originally $17)
Alps Mountaineering Outback Mat, $149 (originally $250)
Osprey Kestrel 48 Pack, $150 (originally $200)
Outdoor Research Deerskin Merino Work Gloves, $60 (originally $110)
Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes
