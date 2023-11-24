The 103 Best Black Friday Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You’ll Find Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Black Friday is finally here, meaning now is the time to start holiday shopping for your loved ones. Thankfully, your favorite retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more have set aside some major discounts on top-rated luggage, comfy shoe brands, and other travel must-haves, and you’re not going to want to miss what they have in store for you.

If you’re in need of some inspiration on the best gifts for your travel-loving friends and family this year, we’ve rounded up the 103 best Black Friday deals on everything from Apple AirTags to Samsonite luggage available at your favorite retailers right now. No matter who you’re shopping for, finding the perfect present at a jaw-dropping price is just a click away.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon

Amazon has never shied away from releasing unbeatable deals in categories across the board, and this Cyber Week they continue to deliver. In fact, everyone’s favorite Apple AirTag 4-pack is currently discounted to just $80 (even more affordable than its Amazon Prime Day price tag back in July of this year), while travelers can also snatch up the Veken Packing Cubes marked down to $16 now (with an on-site coupon). If you’re tired of having your phone die while you’re on the go, you’ll also want to add the Iniu Portable Charger to your cart while it’s $18, and even luggage has gotten a price slash, with the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set coming in at $336.



Apple AirTags 4-pack

Amazon

$80 at Amazon

Best Samsonite Black Friday Deals

Samsonite

Samsonite has long been one of the most trusted luggage brands on the market, which is why you’ll want to make the most of their holiday sale offerings if you have any vacations planned in the coming months. Get the most bang for your buck this season and revamp your entire suitcase selection while the Samsonite 2-piece Set is on sale for just $180, as opposed to the traditional $280 price tag. And even single bags have been awarded a major price slash, with the Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner coming in at $140, just in time for holiday travels.



Samsonite 2-piece Set

Samsonite

$180 at shop.samsonite.com

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

From luggage to comfy travel clothes, Nordstrom is the place to go for high-end gear at wallet-friendly prices. This Black Friday, don’t miss out while the spacious Mali + Lili Riley Nylon & Vegan Leather Weekend Travel Bag has been discounted to $89, and pair that with the $124 Kate Spade Medium Bleeker Saffiano Leather Tote for your perfect bag lineup this winter. The retailer is also bursting with supportive shoes for every endeavor, and fan favorites from Adidas, Cole Haan, and New Balance are available at the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while.



New Balance Gender Inclusive 327 Sneaker

Nordstrom

$80 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack is also a hotspot for holiday deals right now — in fact, we spotted travel-ready essentials on sale for as much as 79 percent off. Take, for example, this Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-inch Expandable Hardside Luggage which is now $94, as opposed to its typical $320 price tag. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of boots to carry you through the winter, look no further than the Vince Camuto Keltana Combat Boots while they’re an impressive 86 percent off, and while you’re at it, you’ll want to pick up the Herschel Supply Co. Orion Retreat Small Backpack which is also only $88 right now.



Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-inch Expandable Hardside Luggage

Nordstrom Rack

$94 at nordstromrack.com

Best Macy’s Black Friday Deals

Macy's

It should come as no surprise that Macy’s is bursting at the seams with unreal holiday deals on travel essentials, and shoppers can pick up products from some of their favorite brands at a fraction of the price. These cozy And Now This Men’s Regular-fit Twill Drawstring Pants are more than 50 percent off with code BLKFRI to ring in Black Friday shopping, and even the Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties are on sale for $60 and the perfect option for any cold weather adventure you have planned in the upcoming months. Plus, timeless apparel is also available for customers shopping on a budget this season, and the Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is a jaw-dropping 66 percent off during this event.



Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties

Macy's

$60 at Macy's

Best Target Black Friday Deals

Target

Everyone’s favorite big box store is joining in on the holiday fun this year with a wide array of deals on travel gear, cozy apparel, smart tech, and more. The over-ear headphone trend has taken over in 2023, and right now you can grab the Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones for 50 percent off to steal the style for less. And if it’s warm winter wear you’re after, the stylish Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Open Long Cardigan Sweater is now just $56 for a limited time, while the Goodfellow & Co Men’s Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt has been slashed to just $21.



Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones

Target

$100 at Target

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart

Customers who are partial to Walmart will be happy to find that this superstore has also made their already affordable prices even better on everything from sleepwear to your new favorite duffel bag. Need proof? Well, the Cshidworld Weekender Duffel Bag is the best option for shorter vacations and is now slashed by 68 percent, while the Zimtown Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set is just $160 to get you in the holiday spirit. While you’re at it, why not snatch up the flattering Neleus Women’s High Waist Running Leggings which are on sale for $30?



Cshidworld Weekender Duffel Bag

Walmart

$19 at Walmart

Best Zappos Black Friday Deals

DSW

There’s never a better place to shop for high-quality footwear than Zappos, and no better time than during Black Friday. Case in point: Right now, the Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers are sitting at just under $100, while the trendy Nine West SpeakUp Flats are on sale for $54 and the easiest way to recreate your favorite Pinterest looks for the fall and winter. And if it’s hiking boots and winter gear that you’re after, your search is over as the Merrell Oatcreek Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are just $100, while the Dr. Martens Jorge II Faux Fur Lined Slingback Mules are on sale for a cool $105.



Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers

Zappos

$95 at Zappos

Best Ebags Black Friday Deals

Ebags

In order to be truly prepared for your travels, it’s important to have the basics covered from a reliable backpack to the perfect set of packing cubes to make the most of the limited space you have. Ebags is the place to go for your basic travel necessities, and right now the Classic 4-piece Packing Cube Set is 60 percent off to easily prepare you for your next vacation. If you’ve struggled to find a good weekender bag, the CityLink Duffel is ready to fulfill your every packing need at just $50, and the retailer has even discounted the spacious Haswell Laptop Backpack to $23 for this unparalleled shopping event.



Belcourt Upward Carryall

Ebags

$35 at ebags.com

Best REI Deals

REI

Whether you’re looking forward to hitting the slopes or squeezing in a few more hikes this season, REI is the place to go to stock up on gear from your favorite outdoor brands. Shopper-loved shoes like the Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots have been discounted to just $85 to celebrate Black Friday, and even the Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes are now on sale for $130. Plus, you won’t want to miss the chance to snag your new favorite trail backpack while the Osprey Kestrel 48 Pack is just $150, and while you’re at it, you can pick up the Hotronic Semi Custom Heat Ready Insoles to keep your feet warm all winter long for $11.



Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes

REI

$130 at REI

